Lit Ass Wings East Point

1509 Norman Berry Dr

Atlanta, GA 30344

Food Menu

Wings

10 wings

$10.00

20 wings

$19.50

30 wings

$28.00

40 wings

$37.50

50 wings

$48.00

100 wings

$95.00

200 wings

$188.00

Wing Specials

21 Special (10 Wing Combo + 1 Philly Eggroll

$18.25

10 wing combo with philly eggroll

Everything Gucci (10 Wings Combo + 1 Salmon Eggroll

$19.50

Tenders

4pc Chicken Strips

$8.00

8pc Chicken Strips

$15.00

12pc Chicken Strips

$21.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00Out of stock

plain, red velvet, fruity pebble, oreo

Chicken Biscuit Sliders Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Seafood

2pc Whiting Fish

$7.00Out of stock

8pc Jumbo Shrimp

$11.20

Classic Fish Sandwich Combo

$12.00Out of stock

2pc fish between white bread with tarter sauce

Surf and Turf Combo

$20.00Out of stock

5pc wing. 5pc shrimp. 1pc fish w/ fries and drink

Eggroll Combos

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll Combo

$14.00

buffalo chicken & cheese

Philly Eggroll Combo

$14.00

2 eggrolls, fries and drink

Salmon Eggroll Combo

$17.00

2 eggrolls fries and drink

Loaded Fries

Loaded Chicken Fries

$16.00Out of stock

boneless chicken tossed in any wing sauce with nacho cheese, fresh jalopenos and ranch dressing

Philly Fries & Drink

$16.00Out of stock

fries topped with nacho cheese and beef and melted cheese

Salmon Fries & Drink

$18.00Out of stock

fries topped with nacho cheese, salmon, sweet peppers, spinch, and melted chesse

Desserts

Slice of Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Oeros

$4.50Out of stock

Cookies

$1.00

Sides

Philly Eggroll (1)

$5.50

beef & cheese eggroll

Salmon Eggroll (1)

$7.25

slamon, spinach, sweet peppers

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll

$5.50

Small Fry

$3.25

Large Fry

$6.00

Fried Rice

$6.00Out of stock

peas and carrots

Mac and Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Bourbon Honey Biscuit

$1.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.50Out of stock

Chicken Biscuit Slider

$4.50

Fish (1)

$3.50Out of stock

Sauces

Extra Ranc

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$2.50

House Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

House Lemonade With Meal

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience the best & most unique wings in the city while enjoying them in our first dine-in location dedicated to Atlanta's music culture.

Location

1509 Norman Berry Dr, Atlanta, GA 30344

Directions

