Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lit Cafe & Billiard

review star

No reviews yet

7772 Highway 51 North

Millington, TN 38053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

$11.99

Two soft tortillas wrapped around cheddar cheese and crispy chicken tenders drizzled in buffalo sauce. Served w/ Ranch & a side

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo, ranch, or ketchup

Chicken Tacos & Tenders Take Picture

$12.99

Classic Chicken Strips & our delicious Mini Tacos served w/ dipping sauce & Sour cream

BBQ Chicken Sammich Meal

$11.49

Crispy Chicken, covered in Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce on Sweet Hawaiian Bread

Burgers & Sammiches

Good Ole' Classic Burger

$9.99

Juicy burger on sweet Hawaiian bread with cheddar cheese. Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup added upon request

Millington's Lit Bacon Burger

$12.99

A bacon cheese burger with a kick! Sweet Hawaiian bread with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and fiery Lit sauce.

Wild West Burger

$12.99

All these fixin's will make you full as a tick! A juicy burger with bacon, nacho cheese, crispy fried onions, and BBQ sauce served on Hawaiian bread.

Meaty Extravaganza Take Picture

$14.49

1 bun, 2 burgers and lots of love & bacon. Throw on some chili, nacho cheese & crispy fried onions and this juicy meat-fest will leave you speechless...because it is soooo good & your mouth is so full.

Cheesy Italian Pizza Melt Take Picture

$10.99

Melt w/ Gooey mozzarella on a stack of pepperoni & tender ham. Served / pizza sauce for dippin

Grilled Cheese Please

$8.99

Choice of Cheddar or Pepperjack. Make your side a cup of chili for a new version of a classic pair

Nacho Mommas Ham Sammich Take Picture

$9.99

Sliced ham, mmmm...bacon & crispy fried onions topped with nacho cheese on sweet hawaiian bread

Taters & Sides

Hot 'n Crispy Fries

$3.99+

The perfect amount of crisp, oven baked to perfection.

Chili Straight Up

$2.99+

Hot & Fresh Buttery Popcorn Take Picture

$2.73+

Bi-Polar Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49+

Classic Chips & Salsa

$3.49+

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.28+

For the Kids

I don't know

$7.99

Chicken Strips & Fries

I'm not Hungry

$8.99

Grilled Cheese & Cup of Chili

2 too busy to Eat

$12.99

Cheese pizza & 2 cookies or candy items

I don't care

$8.99

Cold Ham Sammich & Chips. Mayo or mustard available upon request

I don't Like That

$9.99

Burger & Fries- Burger on Sweet Hawaiian Bread. No cheese or toppings unless requested.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Simple yet delicious built to order pizza topped with melted mozzarella cheese & shredded cheddar blend

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Pizza built in house to order topped with pepperoni, melted mozzarella cheese & shredded cheddar blend

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Delicious built to order pizza topped with melted mozzarella cheese, shredded cheddar blend, buffalo chicken & buffalo sauce plus jalapenos. Served w/ Ranch

Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Delicious built to order pizza topped with melted mozzarella cheese & shredded cheddar blend, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, jalapenos, bacon & crushed red pepper

Honey Gold BBQ Pizza

$14.99

Simple yet delicious built to order pizza topped with melted mozzarella cheese & shredded cheddar blend, honey gold bbq chicken & sauce & crispy fried onions

MEAT-atarian Pizza

$16.49

All meat, all the time is all right with us. Pepperoni, lil smokies sausages, Crispy Chicken, tender ham & bacon smothered in mozzarella & a 3 cheese blend.

Munchies & Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Hot & Gooey Perfection. Served w/ marinara

Effin Tasty Loaded Fries

$6.99+

Seasoned Fries w/Chili, Nacho & Shredded cheese, jalapenos, bacon, crispy fried onions & Sour cream or Ranch

Lil Bacon Wrapped Smokies Full Take Picture

$8.49+

Bacon Wrapped & topped w/ brown sugar, these lil smokies are sure to please. W/ syrup or BBQ Sauce

Walkin Talkin Taco Bowl

$6.99+

Crispy Chicken & Cheese Taco Minis that's got everybody talkin' topped w/ shredded cheese & crispy fried onions. Served w/ sour cream or salsa

Loaded BBQ Chicken Nachos

$8.99+

Tortilla chips loaded with nacho and shredded cheese, BBQ chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream

Cheesy Nachos Deluxe

$5.99+

Tortilla chips covered in nacho and shredded cheese, salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream

Kick Ace Chili Cheese Nachos Take Picture

$7.99+

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, and chili. Topped with crispy fried onion, jalapenos, and sour cream on the side.

Meat & Cheese Skewers

$9.99+

Delicious lil smokies, pepperoni & ham skewered up w/ Cheddar & Pepperjack cheese topped with bacon slices & shredded mozzarella. Served w/ pickle relish & mustard

Sweet Tooth

Apple Turnover A La Mode

$6.99

Mini turnovers served piping hot with mouth-watering apple pie filling on top of vanilla ice cream drizzled with Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce.

Cookie

$2.28

Our infamous cookie rich, sweet, melt in your mouth, buttery goodness. Pure happiness that you can hold in your hands.

3 Cookie

$4.55

Three of our infamous cookies rich, sweet, melt in your mouth, buttery goodness. Pure happiness that you can hold in your hands.

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.49

1 scoop ice cream

$2.99

Cookie Sammich

$6.49

Condiments and Add-Ons

Condiments

Condiments

$0.35
Add Ons

Add Ons

Bottled Beverages

Milk/ Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Soda

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Ginger Ale CAN

$1.75

Lemonade CAN

$1.75

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Powerade/ Body Armour

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dunkin Donuts

$4.50

Tea

$3.25

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sport\ Vitamin Water

$3.00

To Go Cup of Water

$0.50

Energy Drink

Monster Black

$4.00

Monster Coffee

$4.50

Monster Rehab

$4.00

Monster Ultra

$4.00

NOS Energy

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$1.00

Red Bull Flavored

$4.00

Café Beverages

Frappe

Frappe

$5.49
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$4.99
Tea

Tea

$2.99
Latte, Cappuccinos, and Mochas

Latte, Cappuccinos, and Mochas

Coffee and Espresso

Coffee and Espresso

Smoothies

Smoothies

$4.75
Slushies

Slushies

$2.49
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.75

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Fruit Smoothie

$4.75

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7772 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053

Directions

Gallery
Lit Cafe & Billiard image
Lit Cafe & Billiard image
Lit Cafe & Billiard image
Lit Cafe & Billiard image

Similar restaurants in your area

French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
orange star4.0 • 54
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167 Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
orange starNo Reviews
110 Harbor Town Square Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
orange star4.9 • 279
525 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Southall Cafe
orange star3.5 • 45
669 S Mendenhall Road Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Crazy Gander Coffee Company
orange star5.0 • 28
150 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Millington
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston