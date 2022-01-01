Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Lit Cafe & Billiard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7772 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
4.0 • 54
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167 Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
4.9 • 279
525 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurant
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
More near Millington