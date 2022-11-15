- Home
- /
- Fort Myers Beach
- /
- Lit Coco
Lit Coco
No reviews yet
1661 Estero Boulevard
#10
Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Yam Rolls
Jerk Chicken rolled in yams breaded with coconut flakes fried to perfection served with a cranberry coconut dipping sauce
Blazing Island shrimp
Shrimp breaded and tossed in island heat delight
Shrimp Lit Coco
Shrimp rolled in a special blend fried to perfection served with a caramelized pineapple curry sauce
Jerk Basket Trio
Your choice of protein Chicken, Pork and shrimp, served with jerk dipping sauce, or try it as a trio
Island BBQ Wings App
Chicken tossed in a lemongrass curry pineapple sauce
Sow Bow
Wedge iceberg lettuce served with jerk pulled pork sliced almonds, coconut flakes, caramelized onions and finished with a mango dressing
Shrimp Martini
Please check the board to see the fritter of the day
Jerk Chicken Spring Roll
Calamari
Mussels
Seafood Spheres
Entrees
Jerk Chicken Basket
Bone in chicken, dry rub with jerk seasoning then charcoal grilled
Curry Goat
A popular dish in the islands tender bone in goat meat simmered in an island curry sauce served over rice, beans with steamed cabbage.
Curry Chicken
Chicken stewed in an island curry sauce served over rice and beans served with steam cabbage. A west Indian style bone in chicken marinated with island spice cooked in coconut milk curry sauce.
International Oxtail
A delicate! Tender pieces of braised meat falling off the bone. Seasoned with a variety of island spices and cooked to perfection, served with rice, beans and cabbage.
Ackee and Salt Fish
Pan seared cod served over fritter of the day finished with a perfection blend of ackee, salt fish and mixed vegetables.
Snapper Under The Sea
Whole fried snapper seasoned with a blend of jerk and curry seasonings fried to perfection finished with plantains and steamed cabbage.
Fish And Chips
Shrimp sautéed with onions, bell peppers and scotch bonnet served with plantains and vegetable of the day.
Steak Churrasco
The finest cut of meat grilled to perfection topped with peppered sauce, onions, bell peppers and scotch bonnet served with tostones and vegetable of the day.
Ya Mon BBQ Wings
Lit coco style wings in a lemongrass curry sauce served with tostones and steamed cabbage.
Surf And Turf
Grilled Prawns
Pasta
Pasta Jambalaya
A light spiced marinara, julienne vegetables, White wine and garlic served over penne pasta (add Chicken $5.99) (add shrimp $7.99)
Shrimp Fried Diablo
Shrimp sauteed in garlic and basil, finished with a light spicy marinara sauce, served over penne pasta
Pasta Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce served with penne pasta (add chicken $5.99)
Pasta Lit Coco
sauteed shrimp with julienne vegetables, finished in an island bisque cream sauce, served over penne pasta with heirloom tomatoes
Soups
Salads
Jamaican Mi Crazy Salad
A mixture of greens with dried cranberries, almonds, coconut flakes, pineapple, and mixed nuts, finished with a guava citrus dressing
House Salad
Mixture of greens and romaine with cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, eggplant croutons and accompanied with a house parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Sow Bow Salad
Grilled Romaine, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, finished with a homemade Caesar dressing. (add Chicken $4.99) (add shrimp $6.99)
Soda
Juice
Wine
White Wine - Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonay
White Wine - Cupcake Moscato
White Wine - Cupcake PG
White Wine - Canna Vinus Moscato
Red Wine - Cupcake Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Wine - Cupcake Pinot Noir
Cupcake Prosecco
Freakshow Cabernet Sauv
By the bottle
J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay
Pellegrino
Cupcake Butter-kissed Chardonnay
By the Glass
Longevity Rose
By the glass
CBD Canna Vinus Moscato
By the glass
Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon
By the glass
Hahn-Chardonnay
By the Bottle
San Angelo Pinot Grigio
By the bottle
Cupcake Rose
Cupcake Merlot
St Francis Reserve
Resonance Pinot Noir -bottle
Cupcake- ROSE BTL
Beer
Happy Dad Seltzers
Pineapple, Lemon Lime ,Wild Cherry, Watermelon
Redstripe
Coors Lite
Miller Lite
Bud Lite
Michelob Ultra
Corona Extra
Guinness Extra Stout
Heineken
Yeunling
White Claw Melon
White Claw Blackcherry
White Claw Mango
FMB High 5 IPA CAN
FMB American Wheat Can
Shock Top
Budweiser
Blue Moon
Regatta Ginger Beer
Beer Bucket Domestic
Beer Bucket Import
Cocktails
Margaritas Rocks or Frozen
Lime,Strawberry,Mango
Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice
Renee's Drunken Monkey
Coconut Rum, Pineapple juice,Grenadine,Dark Rum Floater
Rum Punch
Variations of white and dark spice rums complemented by flavors of fruit mixes,
Mimosa
Prosecco & Orange Juice
Sangria
Red or White wine, vodka, simple syrup, fresh limes, lemons, oranges and cherrires
Ocho Rios
Vodka, rum, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, blue curacao, pineapple juice
Renee's Drunken Coconut
Spiced rum, coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, orange butters, Cherrie juice, topped with nutmeg
Margarita
Blanco tequila, agave nectar and homemade sour mix (your choice of lime, strawberry or mango margarita
Mai Tai
White rum, Dark rum, Orange Curacao, lime juice
Bloody Mary
Vodka and homemade bloody Mary mix
Vodka
Tequila
White Rum
Spiced Rum
Coconut Rum
Whiskey
Bottomless Mimosas\Bellini
Bottomless Bloody Mary's
Bottomless Rum Punch
Mojito
ANY COCKTAIL IN COCONUT
Peach Bellini
Coconuts
Frozen drinks
Retail
Jerk shirts - small
Black shirts size small - 12 available
Jerk shirts - medium
Black shirts size medium - 12 available
Jerk shirts - large
Black shirts size large - 12 available
Jerk shirts - XL
Black shirts size XL - 15 available
Jerk shirts - XXL
Black shirts size XXL - 12
Jerk shirts - XXXL
Black shirts size XXXL - 12 available
Employee - small
Black shirts with pocket logo size Small - 4 available
Employee - Medium
Black shirts with pocket logo size Medium - 4 available
Employee - Large
Black shirts with pocket logo size Large - 4 available
Employee - XL
Black shirts with pocket logo size - XL 5 available
Employee - XXL
Black shirts with pocket logo size - XXL 4 available
Employee - XXXL
Black shirts with pocket logo size - XXXL 4 available
Nauti Coconut
Coconut Lime scent - can be used as cup or bowl when wax is gone and they float
Paradise
Tropical Pineapple - can be used as cup or bowl when wax is gone and they float
Lavender Breeze
Lavander Vanilla - can be used as cup or bowl when wax is gone and they float
Lit Coco Jerk Sauce Sm
Lit Coco Jerk Sauce LG
Nyammins
Entrees
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk Chicken,sweet caramelized purple onions accompanied by french fries
Jerk Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork with jerk sauce, served with sweet pickle relish and french fries
Cup of Soup and Half Jerk Chicken Wrap
Your choice of soup, Jerk chicken half wrap, served with french fries
Jerk Burger
Jerk Burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod fried to golden perfection with French fries and homemade tartar sauce
Jerk Chicken Wrap
Jerk chicken wrapped in black bean corn salsa and cucumber, served with sweet plantains
International Oxtail
Tender piece of braised meat falling off the bone, seasoned in a variety of island spice, served over rice, beans and steamed cabbage - this is a real delicacy
Ackee and Saltfish
Panko breaded cod, sauteed and served over white rice, finished with a blend of julienne vegetables and the traditional caribbean staple, ackee
Curry Goat
Goat stewed in island curry sauce, served over rice and beans with steamed cabbage
Jerk Chicken Basket
Chicken breast halves seasoned in our delectable house jerk sauce, served with mixed veggies and tostones
House Salad
Mixture of greens and romaine with cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, eggplant croutons and accompanied with a house parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Sow Bow Salad
Grilled Romaine, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, finished with a homemade Caesar dressing. (add Chicken $4.99) (add shrimp $6.99)
Jamaican Mi Crazy Salad
A mixture of greens with dried cranberries, almonds, coconut flakes, pineapple, and mixed nuts, finished with a guava citrus dressing
Gumbo
A blend of island spices with shrimp,sausage, and crawfish, finished with a brown roux and served over rice
Island Bisque
A delicious blend of seafood with island spice, finished with heirloom tomatoes.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Jamaican Fusion restaurant located in the heart of Fort Myers Beach.
1661 Estero Boulevard, #10, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931