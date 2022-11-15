Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lit Coco

1661 Estero Boulevard

#10

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Appetizers

Yam Rolls

$9.99

Jerk Chicken rolled in yams breaded with coconut flakes fried to perfection served with a cranberry coconut dipping sauce

Blazing Island shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp breaded and tossed in island heat delight

Shrimp Lit Coco

$12.99

Shrimp rolled in a special blend fried to perfection served with a caramelized pineapple curry sauce

Jerk Basket Trio

$15.00

Your choice of protein Chicken, Pork and shrimp, served with jerk dipping sauce, or try it as a trio

Island BBQ Wings App

$10.50

Chicken tossed in a lemongrass curry pineapple sauce

Sow Bow

$12.99

Wedge iceberg lettuce served with jerk pulled pork sliced almonds, coconut flakes, caramelized onions and finished with a mango dressing

Shrimp Martini

$13.99

Please check the board to see the fritter of the day

Jerk Chicken Spring Roll

$9.99

Calamari

$11.99

Mussels

$11.99

Seafood Spheres

$12.99

Entrees

Jerk Chicken Basket

$16.00

Bone in chicken, dry rub with jerk seasoning then charcoal grilled

Curry Goat

$32.00

A popular dish in the islands tender bone in goat meat simmered in an island curry sauce served over rice, beans with steamed cabbage.

Curry Chicken

$19.99

Chicken stewed in an island curry sauce served over rice and beans served with steam cabbage. A west Indian style bone in chicken marinated with island spice cooked in coconut milk curry sauce.

International Oxtail

$32.00

A delicate! Tender pieces of braised meat falling off the bone. Seasoned with a variety of island spices and cooked to perfection, served with rice, beans and cabbage.

Ackee and Salt Fish

$26.50

Pan seared cod served over fritter of the day finished with a perfection blend of ackee, salt fish and mixed vegetables.

Snapper Under The Sea

$32.00

Whole fried snapper seasoned with a blend of jerk and curry seasonings fried to perfection finished with plantains and steamed cabbage.

Fish And Chips

$15.99

Shrimp sautéed with onions, bell peppers and scotch bonnet served with plantains and vegetable of the day.

Steak Churrasco

$22.00

The finest cut of meat grilled to perfection topped with peppered sauce, onions, bell peppers and scotch bonnet served with tostones and vegetable of the day.

Ya Mon BBQ Wings

$14.99

Lit coco style wings in a lemongrass curry sauce served with tostones and steamed cabbage.

Surf And Turf

$42.00

Grilled Prawns

$37.99

Pasta

Pasta Jambalaya

$14.00

A light spiced marinara, julienne vegetables, White wine and garlic served over penne pasta (add Chicken $5.99) (add shrimp $7.99)

Shrimp Fried Diablo

$18.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic and basil, finished with a light spicy marinara sauce, served over penne pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce served with penne pasta (add chicken $5.99)

Pasta Lit Coco

$19.99

sauteed shrimp with julienne vegetables, finished in an island bisque cream sauce, served over penne pasta with heirloom tomatoes

Soups

Gumbo

$6.99+

A blend of island spices with shrimp,sausage, and crawfish, finished with a brown roux and served over rice

Island Bisque

$6.99+

A delicious blend of seafood with island spice, finished with heirloom tomatoes.

Salads

Jamaican Mi Crazy Salad

$7.99

A mixture of greens with dried cranberries, almonds, coconut flakes, pineapple, and mixed nuts, finished with a guava citrus dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Mixture of greens and romaine with cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, eggplant croutons and accompanied with a house parmesan peppercorn dressing.

Sow Bow Salad

$9.99

Grilled Romaine, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, finished with a homemade Caesar dressing. (add Chicken $4.99) (add shrimp $6.99)

Soda

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00

Water

Peligrino

$4.00

Dasani

$3.00

Pure Life Water

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Raspberry

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pink Lemonaid

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Wine

White Wine - Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonay

$7.00

White Wine - Cupcake Moscato

$7.00

White Wine - Cupcake PG

$7.00

White Wine - Canna Vinus Moscato

$7.00

Red Wine - Cupcake Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Red Wine - Cupcake Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$9.00

Freakshow Cabernet Sauv

$36.00

By the bottle

J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$32.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Cupcake Butter-kissed Chardonnay

$7.00

By the Glass

Longevity Rose

$7.00

By the glass

CBD Canna Vinus Moscato

$8.00

By the glass

Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

By the glass

Hahn-Chardonnay

$40.00

By the Bottle

San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$30.00

By the bottle

Cupcake Rose

$7.00

Cupcake Merlot

$7.00

St Francis Reserve

$95.00

Resonance Pinot Noir -bottle

$80.00

Cupcake- ROSE BTL

$35.00

Beer

Happy Dad Seltzers

$5.00

Pineapple, Lemon Lime ,Wild Cherry, Watermelon

Redstripe

$4.99

Coors Lite

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.99

Guinness Extra Stout

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Yeunling

$4.50

White Claw Melon

$5.00

White Claw Blackcherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

FMB High 5 IPA CAN

$4.99

FMB American Wheat Can

$4.99

Shock Top

$4.99

Budweiser

Blue Moon

$5.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

Beer Bucket Domestic

$15.00

Beer Bucket Import

$20.00

Cocktails

Margaritas Rocks or Frozen

$5.00

Lime,Strawberry,Mango

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice

Renee's Drunken Monkey

$10.00

Coconut Rum, Pineapple juice,Grenadine,Dark Rum Floater

Rum Punch

$10.00

Variations of white and dark spice rums complemented by flavors of fruit mixes,

Mimosa

$7.00

Prosecco & Orange Juice

Sangria

$8.00

Red or White wine, vodka, simple syrup, fresh limes, lemons, oranges and cherrires

Ocho Rios

$5.00

Vodka, rum, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, blue curacao, pineapple juice

Renee's Drunken Coconut

$12.00+

Spiced rum, coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, orange butters, Cherrie juice, topped with nutmeg

Margarita

$9.00

Blanco tequila, agave nectar and homemade sour mix (your choice of lime, strawberry or mango margarita

Mai Tai

$8.00

White rum, Dark rum, Orange Curacao, lime juice

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka and homemade bloody Mary mix

Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

White Rum

$6.00

Spiced Rum

$6.00

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosas\Bellini

$20.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary's

$20.00

Bottomless Rum Punch

$20.00

Mojito

$8.00

ANY COCKTAIL IN COCONUT

$20.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Coconuts

Fresh Coconut with Coconut Water

$15.00

Bottled Coconut Water

$4.50

Vodka,Coconut Rum,Spiced Rum and a splash of Seltzer

Frozen drinks

Frozen pina colada

$8.00

Frozen strawberry

$8.00

Frozen mango

$8.00

Frozen Banana

$8.00

Pina Colada w/ Rum

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri w/ Rum

$10.00

Mocktails

Pina Colada

$7.00

Banana

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Retail

Jerk shirts - small

$25.00

Black shirts size small - 12 available

Jerk shirts - medium

$25.00

Black shirts size medium - 12 available

Jerk shirts - large

$25.00

Black shirts size large - 12 available

Jerk shirts - XL

$25.00

Black shirts size XL - 15 available

Jerk shirts - XXL

$25.00

Black shirts size XXL - 12

Jerk shirts - XXXL

$25.00

Black shirts size XXXL - 12 available

Employee - small

$25.00

Black shirts with pocket logo size Small - 4 available

Employee - Medium

$25.00

Black shirts with pocket logo size Medium - 4 available

Employee - Large

$25.00

Black shirts with pocket logo size Large - 4 available

Employee - XL

$25.00

Black shirts with pocket logo size - XL 5 available

Employee - XXL

$25.00

Black shirts with pocket logo size - XXL 4 available

Employee - XXXL

$25.00

Black shirts with pocket logo size - XXXL 4 available

Nauti Coconut

$26.99

Coconut Lime scent - can be used as cup or bowl when wax is gone and they float

Paradise

$26.99

Tropical Pineapple - can be used as cup or bowl when wax is gone and they float

Lavender Breeze

$26.99

Lavander Vanilla - can be used as cup or bowl when wax is gone and they float

Lit Coco Jerk Sauce Sm

$29.00

Lit Coco Jerk Sauce LG

$47.00

Nyammins

Jerk Shrimp Pineapple Skewers

$10.00

Shrimp in Island jerk sauce with pineapple caramelized and finished with a lit coco dipping sauce.

Jerk Chicken Yam Rolls

$8.00

Jerk chicken rolled in yams, breaded in coconut flakes, fried to perfection served with a cranberry coconut dipping sauce.

Entrees

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Jerk Chicken,sweet caramelized purple onions accompanied by french fries

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled pork with jerk sauce, served with sweet pickle relish and french fries

Cup of Soup and Half Jerk Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Your choice of soup, Jerk chicken half wrap, served with french fries

Jerk Burger

$11.99

Jerk Burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Beer battered cod fried to golden perfection with French fries and homemade tartar sauce

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Jerk chicken wrapped in black bean corn salsa and cucumber, served with sweet plantains

International Oxtail

$26.00

Tender piece of braised meat falling off the bone, seasoned in a variety of island spice, served over rice, beans and steamed cabbage - this is a real delicacy

Ackee and Saltfish

$19.00

Panko breaded cod, sauteed and served over white rice, finished with a blend of julienne vegetables and the traditional caribbean staple, ackee

Curry Goat

$26.00

Goat stewed in island curry sauce, served over rice and beans with steamed cabbage

Jerk Chicken Basket

$13.99

Chicken breast halves seasoned in our delectable house jerk sauce, served with mixed veggies and tostones

House Salad

$6.99

Mixture of greens and romaine with cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, eggplant croutons and accompanied with a house parmesan peppercorn dressing.

Sow Bow Salad

$9.99

Grilled Romaine, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, finished with a homemade Caesar dressing. (add Chicken $4.99) (add shrimp $6.99)

Jamaican Mi Crazy Salad

$7.99

A mixture of greens with dried cranberries, almonds, coconut flakes, pineapple, and mixed nuts, finished with a guava citrus dressing

Gumbo

$6.99+

A blend of island spices with shrimp,sausage, and crawfish, finished with a brown roux and served over rice

Island Bisque

$6.99+

A delicious blend of seafood with island spice, finished with heirloom tomatoes.

Desserts

Mango Cheesecake

$9.00

Double fudge chocolate cake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Short Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Sides

Rice and beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sweet plantains

$4.50

French fries

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Vegetable of the day

$2.50

Tostones

$4.50

Kids menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Hot Dog

$5.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheese Burger

$5.50

FOOD SPECIAL

JERK CHICKEN PASTA

$10.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$10.00

BLAZING ISLAND SHRIMP

$10.00

JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

JERK BURGER

$10.00

ISLAND BBQ WINGS

$10.00

DRINK SPECIALS

Happy Dad

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50
Authentic Jamaican Fusion restaurant located in the heart of Fort Myers Beach.

1661 Estero Boulevard, #10, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

