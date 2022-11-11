Lit Pizza Elmwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired. Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes. We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!
Location
5161 Citrus Blvd., Suite 2010, Elmwood, LA 70123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Clearview Parkway
No Reviews
1005 S. Clearview Parkway Jefferson, LA 70121
View restaurant
Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood - Elmwood
No Reviews
1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016 Harahan, LA 70123
View restaurant
Shimmy Shack - Harahan - 1855 Dock street
No Reviews
1855 Dock street Harahan, LA 70123
View restaurant