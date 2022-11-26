Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

LIT 21

930 Reviews

$$

1034 McCarter Hwy

Newark, NJ 07102

APPETIZERS

LIT 21 WINGS

$11.95

These wings are a flavor storm! Hand-breaded to order and your choice of delicious sauce, served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

PICADA

$31.95

Try our combo plate of grilled chicken, Colombian chorizo, steak, pork, arepa, yuca fries, tostones and potatoes. Served with LIT 21 sauce and spicy sauce.

CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI

$15.95

Crispy fried calamari served with our delicious chipotle-tamarind citrus sauce.

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$11.98

Crisp, golden brown mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce.

CHICKEN BITES

$11.95

Crispy, boneless wings tossed in our most popular Buffalo sauce. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

QUESADILLA

$10.95

A tomato tortilla stuffed with a blend of pepper-jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Crab Cakes

$16.95

SOUPS

SANCOCHO DE POLLO

$12.95

Hearty, Dominican-style chicken broth soup with yuca, pumpkin, plantain and corn topped with sliced avocado.

CHICKEN NOODLE

$8.95

Savory, home-made chicken soup with ditalini pasta, vegetables and diced chicken.

WRAP

WILD BUFFALO

$12.95

Crunchy chicken tenderloins coated in Buffalo hot sauce, diced tomatoes, pepper- jack cheese and shredded lettuce drizzled with blue cheese.

STEAK AND CHICKEN

$14.95

Steak and chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, guacamole and cilantro sauce.

HIGH PROTEIN

$12.95

Grilled chicken, boiled egg, black beans, yellow rice and chipotle sauce wrapped in a tomato tortilla.

SALADS

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast served over iceberg lettuce with crispy bacon bits, sliced avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, Gorgonzola cheese and your choice of dressing.

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, turkey bacon, pico de gallo and creamy LIT 21 sauce

CHICKEN STRIP MELT

$13.95

Crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes and melted pepper-jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with a side of ranch dressing

BURGERS

DOUBLE GRILLED CHEESEBURGER

$16.95

Two Angus burger patties, American cheese, stacked high with pickles and served on grilled white bread.

THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.95

Two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.

BEEF SLIDERS

$12.95

Four mouth–watering beef sliders. Topped with American cheese, pickles and caramelized onions.

MAIN ATTRACTIONS

ARROZ CHAUFA

$13.95

Peruvian stir-fried rice with eggs, scallions and your choice of

SHRIMP TRIO

$21.95

Three times the flavor with our crunchy jumbo shrimp, golden “no tails” fried shrimp and sautéed shrimp served over white rice and your choice of one side

PENNE VODKA

$13.95

Penne pasta in light pink vodka sauce with shrimp and peas. Served with a side of garlic bread.

TILAPIA AND SHRIMP

$17.95

Seared tilapia served over sautéed spinach, topped with lemon-butter Caribbean-spiced shrimp. Served with your choice of one side.

TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$19.95

An 8 oz center-cut choice steak seasoned and grilled to order for a hearty taste with every bite. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and brown gravy.

FETTUCINI ALFREDO

$14.99

Fettuccini pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.

CHICKEN BREAST

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper. Served with spinach and a baked potato.

CHURRASCO

$26.95

Grilled skirt steak topped with a chimichurri and avocado salad. Served with your choice of any two of our sides.

MINI LIT PAISA

$16.95

A traditional Colombian dish with grilled steak, red beans, fried egg, pork chicharron, sweet plaintain, avocado, and arepas.

SAUTEED SALMON

$20.95

Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.

SIDES

SAUTÉED VEGGIE MIX

$3.95

MASH POTATOES

$3.95

BUTTER-STEEMED BROCCOLI

$3.95

WHITE RICE

$3.95

FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

MADUROS ( SWEET PLANTAINS)

$3.95

DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pinneapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Frozen Drinks 16oz

MARGARITAS

$9.00

PIÑA COLADA

$9.00

MIAMI VICE

$10.00

STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$9.00

HENNY COLADA

$14.00

LIT21 BULLDOG

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:29 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:29 am - 10:30 pm
Order Delivery or Curbside Pick-up and enjoy our delicious offerings!

