Litchfield's Bar & Grill
2135 POST RD
WELLS, ME, ME 04090
Popular Items
Appetizers
Argentine Shrimp
Sweet and tasty wild caught red shrimp poached in rosemary garlic butter.
Boneless Bites
Hand cut Bell & Evans boneless chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce.
Bottle Caps
Buffalo Dip
Buffalo Tender App
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded fried pickle chips served with Mexi-Ranch dipping sauce
Haddock Bites
Big bites of fresh haddock lightly breaded and served with our homemade tartar sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered and deep fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara
Mushroom Caps
homemade seafood stuffing with shrimp lobster and scallops topped with parmesan cheese
Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high topped with chili, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour
Onion Ring Large
Hand cut lightly breaded fried golden brown
Onion Ring Small
Oysters Chargrilled
A half dozen freshly shucked local oysters topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese chargrilled to perfection served with garlic bread
Oysters Raw
Pickled Chicken Bites
Hand cut and pickle brined boneless chicken thigh bites dusted with cajun seasoning and served with homemade cajun ranch dipping sauce
Pretzels
Three jumbo pretzel sticks served with our homemade honey mustard
Quesadilla
Loaded with cheese, bacon and pico de gallogrilled golden brown served with sour, guacamole and salsa, add chicken or make it buffalo chicken
Spinach Dip
Homemade creamy spinach artichoke dip served with tortilla chips
Steamers
Tenders App
Harvestlad organic hand breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown with a side of honey mustard
Tony’s Steak
Wagyu Sliders
3 Prime Wagyu Burger sliders topped with bacon, cheddar and Mayo.
Wings
Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Late Night Wings
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan and garlic butter croutons.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Kalamata olives served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette on the side.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and garlic butter croutons with your choice of dressing.
Salad Special
Wedge Salad
A wedge of Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, and homemade chunky bleu cheese dressing.
Soups/Chowder
Baked French Onion
Thin sliced onions in savory broth with croutons, topped with provolone, and baked until bubbling.
Clam Chowder Bowl
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
Clam Chowder Cup
Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.
Haddock Chowder bowl
Haddock Chowder cup
Hungarian Mushroom Bowl
Sliced mushrooms in a creamy, hearty beef broth.
Hungarian Mushroom Cup
Sliced mushrooms in a creamy, hearty beef broth.
Quart Soup
Soup Special Bowl
Soup Special Cup
Burgers
B-3 Burger
Ground fresh daily this burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese dressing
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Ground fresh daily in house this burger is topped with bacon, chedder served with mayo, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato
Bull Burger
fresh ground daily in house this berger is topped with an over easy egg and served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Burger Special
Cheeseburger
Cowboy Burger
Fresh ground daily in house this burger is topped wit pepper jack cheese and fried onion rings served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cowgirl Burger
Fresh ground daily in house this burger is spiced up with ghost pepper cheese, fried jalapenos, and served with lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing.
Hamburger
Impossible Burger
Plant based protien burger served with onion, lettuce and tomato
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
Fresh ground daily in house this burger is topped with bacon and creamy peanut butter served with lettuce, onion, onion and pickle
Smokehouse Burger
Sandwiches
Big Catch
A filet of fried haddock served on a bulky roll with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce.
Caprese Turkey
Sliced, oven roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, and arugula drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. Served on a pressed Telera roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a bulky roll with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo.
Haddock Reuben
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster sauteed in butter and served in a grilled hot dog roll.
Lobster Roll
Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served in a grilled hot dog bun.
Monstah Lobstah Sub
A full pound of Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served on a toasted baguette roll with lettuce and tomato.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami Sub
Grilled pastrami with provolone cheese on a toasty baguette.
Reuben
Thick sliced red corned beef piled high and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Steak Bomb
Sliced beef grilled with onions, mushrooms and peppers served on a toasty baguette with hot & melty cheese.
Fried Seafood
Two Way Combo
Your choice of any 2 of our fried seafoods. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75
Three Way Combo
Your choice of any 3 of our fried seafoods. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75
Captains Platter
A heaping plate of fried haddock, shrimp, scallops, and clams. Served with fries, cole slaw, and homemade tartar sauce on the side. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75
Pint
Basket
Dinner
1/2 Po’ Boy
Po’ Boy
Dinners/Platters
Baked Haddock
North Atlantic haddock baked in a light cream sauce and topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Baked Stuffed Haddock
North Atlantic haddock baked in a light cream sauce and topped with our homemade seafood stuffing. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Buffalo Tender Plate
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese and 2 sides.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Bell & Evans organic chicken breast pounded thin and stuffed with ham, ricotta and provolone, topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with provolone cheese, served over a bed of linguine with garlic bread.
Chicken Tender Plate
Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.
Country Fried Pork
Tender breaded pork cutlet fried and topped with homemade white country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Grilled Salmon
An 8oz filet of chargrilled North Atlantic salmon smothered in garlic butter. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Lobster
Prime Strip Stk
A 12oz USDA Prime, hand cut Sirloin Strip Steak cooked your way and served with 2 sides.
Rack of Ribs (Full)
Rack of Ribs (Half)
Slow cooked and basted in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75 or add a side salad for $2.59
Rib Eye
A 16oz piece of USDA prime ribeye hand cut to order and cooked to your liking. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Seared Scallops
Shrimp Scampi
Succulent shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, and served over a bed of linguine with grilled garlic bread.
Steak Tip Dinner
Tender tips in our own house teriyaki marinade. Grilled and served with your choice of 2 sides.
Twin Lobster
Dessert
Pizza
Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island base with hamburger, tomato, pickle, onion and finished with fresh lettuce.
Gluten Free Pizza
A 10" thin gluten-free crust with cheese or pick your own toppings.
Hawaiian Pizza
Marinara, cheese, juicy pineapple and chunks of ham.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and marinara.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.
Mediterranean Pizza
Creamy spinach and artichoke base with mozzarella and feta cheese.
Pizza
10" thin crust pizza.
Pizza Special
White Out Pizza
Garlic butter base and mozzarella cheese.
Gameday
Kids Menu
Sides
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cajun Corn
Celery
Chili (Lg)
Chili (Sm)
Extra Sauce
Fries (Lg)
Fries (Sm)
Garlic Knot
Green Bean Casserole
Marinara
Mashed Potato
Potato Salad
Rice
Roll Basket
Side Caesar
Side Greek Salad
Side Roll
Side Salad
Side Salad w/ Meal
Slaw (Lg)
Slaw (Sm)
Sour Cream
Spicy Fries (Lg)
Spicy Fries (Sm)
Squash
Sweet FF (Lg)
Sweet FF (Sm)
Side Jambalaya
Butter
Loaded Baker
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
