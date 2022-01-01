Restaurant header imageView gallery

Litchfield's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2135 POST RD

WELLS, ME, ME 04090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Plate
Pizza
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Argentine Shrimp

Argentine Shrimp

$14.00

Sweet and tasty wild caught red shrimp poached in rosemary garlic butter.

Boneless Bites

$10.00

Hand cut Bell & Evans boneless chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Bottle Caps

$9.00

Buffalo Dip

$11.00Out of stock
Buffalo Tender App

Buffalo Tender App

$12.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand breaded fried pickle chips served with Mexi-Ranch dipping sauce

Haddock Bites

Haddock Bites

$12.00

Big bites of fresh haddock lightly breaded and served with our homemade tartar sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Battered and deep fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara

Mushroom Caps

Mushroom Caps

$13.00

homemade seafood stuffing with shrimp lobster and scallops topped with parmesan cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips piled high topped with chili, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour

Onion Ring Large

$9.00

Hand cut lightly breaded fried golden brown

Onion Ring Small

Onion Ring Small

$5.99

Oysters Chargrilled

$14.00

A half dozen freshly shucked local oysters topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese chargrilled to perfection served with garlic bread

Oysters Raw

$12.00
Pickled Chicken Bites

Pickled Chicken Bites

$11.00

Hand cut and pickle brined boneless chicken thigh bites dusted with cajun seasoning and served with homemade cajun ranch dipping sauce

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.00

Three jumbo pretzel sticks served with our homemade honey mustard

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Loaded with cheese, bacon and pico de gallogrilled golden brown served with sour, guacamole and salsa, add chicken or make it buffalo chicken

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Homemade creamy spinach artichoke dip served with tortilla chips

Steamers

$15.00
Tenders App

Tenders App

$13.00

Harvestlad organic hand breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown with a side of honey mustard

Tony’s Steak

$36.00

Wagyu Sliders

$13.00

3 Prime Wagyu Burger sliders topped with bacon, cheddar and Mayo.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Fresh jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Late Night Wings

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan and garlic butter croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Kalamata olives served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, and garlic butter croutons with your choice of dressing.

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.00

A wedge of Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, and homemade chunky bleu cheese dressing.

Soups/Chowder

Baked French Onion

Baked French Onion

$8.00

Thin sliced onions in savory broth with croutons, topped with provolone, and baked until bubbling.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.

Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Traditional, creamy New England style clam chowder with chopped clams and tender chunks of potatoes.

Haddock Chowder bowl

$8.00

Haddock Chowder cup

$6.00
Hungarian Mushroom Bowl

Hungarian Mushroom Bowl

$7.00

Sliced mushrooms in a creamy, hearty beef broth.

Hungarian Mushroom Cup

Hungarian Mushroom Cup

$5.00

Sliced mushrooms in a creamy, hearty beef broth.

Quart Soup

$20.00Out of stock

Soup Special Bowl

$7.00

Soup Special Cup

$5.00

Burgers

B-3 Burger

$15.00

Ground fresh daily this burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese dressing

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Ground fresh daily in house this burger is topped with bacon, chedder served with mayo, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato

Bull Burger

Bull Burger

$15.00

fresh ground daily in house this berger is topped with an over easy egg and served with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Burger Special

$14.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00
Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground daily in house this burger is topped wit pepper jack cheese and fried onion rings served with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Cowgirl Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground daily in house this burger is spiced up with ghost pepper cheese, fried jalapenos, and served with lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing.

Hamburger

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant based protien burger served with onion, lettuce and tomato

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground daily in house this burger is topped with bacon and creamy peanut butter served with lettuce, onion, onion and pickle

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Big Catch

Big Catch

$14.00

A filet of fried haddock served on a bulky roll with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce.

Caprese Turkey

$13.00

Sliced, oven roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, and arugula drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. Served on a pressed Telera roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bulky roll with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo.

Haddock Reuben

$15.00
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$27.00

Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster sauteed in butter and served in a grilled hot dog roll.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Chunks of fresh, Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served in a grilled hot dog bun.

Monstah Lobstah Sub

Monstah Lobstah Sub

$38.00

A full pound of Maine lobster lightly tossed in Mayo and served on a toasted baguette roll with lettuce and tomato.

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami Sub

$15.00

Grilled pastrami with provolone cheese on a toasty baguette.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Thick sliced red corned beef piled high and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$15.00

Sliced beef grilled with onions, mushrooms and peppers served on a toasty baguette with hot & melty cheese.

Fried Seafood

Two Way Combo

$25.00

Your choice of any 2 of our fried seafoods. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75

Three Way Combo

$27.00

Your choice of any 3 of our fried seafoods. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75

Captains Platter

Captains Platter

$29.00

A heaping plate of fried haddock, shrimp, scallops, and clams. Served with fries, cole slaw, and homemade tartar sauce on the side. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75

Pint

Basket

Dinner

1/2 Po’ Boy

Po’ Boy

Dinners/Platters

Slow cooked and basted in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75 or add a side salad for $2.59

Baked Haddock

$24.00

North Atlantic haddock baked in a light cream sauce and topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$27.00

North Atlantic haddock baked in a light cream sauce and topped with our homemade seafood stuffing. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Buffalo Tender Plate

Buffalo Tender Plate

$15.00

Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese and 2 sides.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.00

Bell & Evans organic chicken breast pounded thin and stuffed with ham, ricotta and provolone, topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with provolone cheese, served over a bed of linguine with garlic bread.

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$14.00

Hand breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 sides and honey mustard dipping sauce.

Country Fried Pork

$17.00

Tender breaded pork cutlet fried and topped with homemade white country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

An 8oz filet of chargrilled North Atlantic salmon smothered in garlic butter. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Lobster

$22.00
Prime Strip Stk

Prime Strip Stk

$28.00

A 12oz USDA Prime, hand cut Sirloin Strip Steak cooked your way and served with 2 sides.

Rack of Ribs (Full)

$28.00

Rack of Ribs (Half)

$20.00

Slow cooked and basted in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw. Upgrade to onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.75 or add a side salad for $2.59

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$34.00

A 16oz piece of USDA prime ribeye hand cut to order and cooked to your liking. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Seared Scallops

$38.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Succulent shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, and served over a bed of linguine with grilled garlic bread.

Steak Tip Dinner

Steak Tip Dinner

$24.00

Tender tips in our own house teriyaki marinade. Grilled and served with your choice of 2 sides.

Twin Lobster

$38.00Out of stock

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie A La Mode

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Choc Chip Skillet Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate Lava

$7.00

Blueberry Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00

Thousand Island base with hamburger, tomato, pickle, onion and finished with fresh lettuce.

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

A 10" thin gluten-free crust with cheese or pick your own toppings.

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Marinara, cheese, juicy pineapple and chunks of ham.

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and marinara.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke base with mozzarella and feta cheese.

Pizza

$10.00

10" thin crust pizza.

Pizza Special

$14.00

White Out Pizza

$11.00

Garlic butter base and mozzarella cheese.

Gameday

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Haddock

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid Linguini

$6.00
kid Mac n Cheese

kid Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Kids Shake

$4.99

Shamrock Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.75Out of stock

Cajun Corn

$2.00Out of stock

Celery

$1.00Out of stock

Chili (Lg)

$6.99

Chili (Sm)

$4.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fries (Lg)

$4.99

Fries (Sm)

$2.99

Garlic Knot

$1.25

Green Bean Casserole

$4.00

Marinara

$0.25

Mashed Potato

$2.75

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Rice

$2.25

Roll Basket

$1.75

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.50

Side Roll

$0.25

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salad w/ Meal

$3.00

Slaw (Lg)

$2.25

Slaw (Sm)

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Fries (Lg)

$7.00

Spicy Fries (Sm)

$5.00

Squash

$3.25Out of stock

Sweet FF (Lg)

$6.99

Sweet FF (Sm)

$4.99

Side Jambalaya

$5.99

Sour Cream

Butter

Loaded Baker

$1.75Out of stock

Misc

Glass

$3.00

Hat

$15.00

Long Sleeve T

$20.00

Misc

Sweatshirt

$45.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2135 POST RD, WELLS, ME, ME 04090

Directions

Gallery
Litchfields Bar and Grill image
Litchfields Bar and Grill image
Litchfields Bar and Grill image
Litchfields Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Wells
orange starNo Reviews
2073 POST ROAD Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Fisherman’s Catch - Wells Harbor, Maine
orange star4.6 • 1,719
134 Harbor Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Wells, ME
orange star4.2 • 598
1517 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Borealis Breads - Wells ME
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Billy's Chowder House
orange star4.4 • 1
216 Mile Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WELLS, ME

Fisherman’s Catch - Wells Harbor, Maine
orange star4.6 • 1,719
134 Harbor Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Wells, ME
orange star4.2 • 598
1517 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Stutesy's Pub & Grille
orange star4.5 • 435
52 Post Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Gravy
orange star4.7 • 343
231 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Merriland Farm Cafe - 557 Coles Hill Rd.
orange star4.0 • 140
557 Coles Hill Rd. Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Billy's Chowder House
orange star4.4 • 1
216 Mile Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WELLS, ME
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston