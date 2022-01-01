LIT Chicken imageView gallery
Southern
Chicken

LIT Chicken Finn Hall

No reviews yet

712 Main Street #106 Houston

Houston, TX 77002

Popular Items

Ghanaian Hot Chicken Sandwich
2 Pc Chicken +1 Side
Lit Cesar Salad

Salads

Lit Cesar Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Suya Bowl

$10.50

Sandwiches & Others

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Ghanaian Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

House Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Entrees

2 Pc Chicken +1 Side

$12.00

3pc Chicken + 1 Side

$14.50

4 Pc Chicken +1 Side

$16.50

Chicken tenders/ One Side

$13.00

Bake Potatoe

Chopped Beef Bake Potatoe

$16.00

Sides

Braised Greens

$5.00

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Loaded Jollof

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Lit Hot Sauce

$0.75

Thigh

$3.50

Jambalya

$5.00

Hot Up Charge

$1.00

Breast Up Chrg

$3.00

Beans

Potato Salad

$5.00

Jalapeno Pepper

$0.35

Wing

$3.50

Leg

$3.00

Desserts

Dessert

Out of stock

BBQ Menu

One Meat 2 Sides

$17.00

2 Meats 2 Sides

$19.00

Three Meats 2 Sides

$24.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pure Life Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.75

Can Sprite

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Topo Chico large

$3.50

Organic Genger Beer

$4.75

Food

Smoked Turkey Curry Salad

$12.00

Jerk Ribs

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
