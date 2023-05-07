  • Home
  • /
  • Gary
  • /
  • Litehouse Whole Food Grill - Miller
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Litehouse Whole Food Grill - Miller

review star

No reviews yet

887 S Lake Street Unit D

Gary, IN 46403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

SIG Wraps, Salads, Bowls

Signature Salad

Signature Bowl

Signature Wrap

SIG Burrito, Taco, Nacho, Quesadilla, Chimichanga

Signature Burrito

Signature Nachos

Signature Tacos

Served in 3 grilled white corn tortillas

Signature Quesadillas

Signature Chimichangas

Fettuccine Alfredo Bowls

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$11.25

Cajun Salmon Fettuccine

$12.50

Cajun Tofu Fettuccine

$10.75

Fajita Veggies Fettuccine

$9.75

Fettuccine NO PROTEIN

$9.50

Ground Turkey Fettuccine

$10.75

Steak Fettucinne

$11.75

Veggie Crumbles Fettuccine

$10.25

Tuna Fettuccine

$9.75

Stir Fry Bowls

Lite Thai Stir Fry

$9.99

Persuasion Stir Fry

$9.99

Veggie Fu Yung Stir Fry

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.25

Kids Meal Tacos (2)

$6.25

Kids Meal Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Wrap

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Tacos

Build Your Own Burritos

Build Your Own Nachos

Build Your Own Quesadilla

Build Your Own Chimichanga

Build Your Own Stir Fry

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.75

Chips

$1.75

Chips & Guacamole

$3.50

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Guacamole

$1.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Sauces

Garlic Roll

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ras

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pecan Bliss Cake

$5.50

Butter Almond Bliss Cake

$5.50

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Italian Beef

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.75

Italian Beef Wrap

$9.75

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Rice Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Mushroom Bisque Soup

$5.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bubbly Cherry

$1.00

Bubbly White Peach

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Dr.Pepper Cream Soda

$1.00

Izze Apple

$2.00

Izze Black Berry

$2.00

Izze Clementine

$2.00

Izze Grapefruit

$2.00

Izze Peach

$2.00

Life Water

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Orange Crush

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Starry

$1.00

Grape Crush

$1.00

Strawberry Crush

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat Fit. Live Whole. Love More.

Location

887 S Lake Street Unit D, Gary, IN 46403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

18th Street Brewery - Gary
orange star4.0 • 102
5725 Miller Ave Gary, IN 46430
View restaurantnext
Johnsons Fish and Shrimp
orange starNo Reviews
2619 Central Avenue Lake Station, IN 46405
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria - Portage
orange star4.3 • 627
5023 US-6 Portage, IN 46368
View restaurantnext
Litehouse Whole Food Grill- Hobart - 1403 South Lake Park Ave Unit B
orange starNo Reviews
1403 South Lake Park Ave Unit B Hobart, IN 46342
View restaurantnext
Tavern on the Lake - 200 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main Street Hobart, IN 46342
View restaurantnext
Cagney's Saloon - 236 Main st
orange star4.1 • 899
236 Main st Hobart, IL 46342
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gary

Flamingo Pizza
orange star4.4 • 841
8341 Locust Ave Gary, IN 46403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gary
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston