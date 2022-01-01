Main picView gallery

Lithia Springs Marina - Nessie's

2060 E 1500 North Rd

Shelbyville, IL 62565

Order Again

Food

Hamburger

$8.40

Cheeseburger

$8.86

Veggie Burger

$6.99

Cod Sandwich

$7.92

Catfish Bites

$7.92

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

3 Pc Chicken Strips

$5.59

5 Pc Chicken Strips

$7.46

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.52

Hot Dog

$4.20

Hamburger Basket

$10.26

Cheeseburger Basket

$10.72

Veggie Burger Basket

$8.86

Cod Sandwhich Basket

$9.79

Catfish bites basket

$9.79

Chicken Sandwhich Basket

$8.86

3 Pc Chicken Strips Basket

$7.46

5 Pc Chicken Strip Basket

$9.33

BBQ Pork Sandwhich Basket

$8.39

Hot Dog Basket

$6.06

Fries

$5.59

Onion Rings

$7.46

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.39

Fried Mushrooms

$7.46

Fried Pickles

$7.46

hawwaian burger

$8.86

Hawaiian Burger Basket

$10.70

Shrimp Basket

$10.70

Walleye Basket

$10.70

Soup Cup

$3.73

Soup Bowl

$6.52

Personal Pizza

Cheese

$6.06

Pepperoni

$6.06

Turbo

$6.06

Veggie

$6.06

11 in Pizza

Cheese

$11.19

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.19

Spicy Italian

$11.19

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.19

Ice cream

Pretzel Bites

$4.66

Nachos

$4.20

Ice Cream

$3.73

one scoop ice cream

$1.86

Pup Cup

$1.39

Soda

Soda 20oz

$1.86

Kids Slushy 12oz

$2.33

Slushy 20oz

$3.27

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.80

Tumblers

Tumbler

$24.99

Hat

$22.95

Shot Glass

$7.46

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bar and Grill on the beatuful Lake Shelbyville

2060 E 1500 North Rd, Shelbyville, IL 62565

Main pic

