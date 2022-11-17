Lititz Pizza Company
No reviews yet
18 Copperfield Circle
Lititz, PA 17543
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Order Again
Popular Items
CHEESE PIZZA
GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE
Great to dip your pizza crust on!
Lg Pizza Dough
PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA
Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
SICILIAN CHEESE PIZZA
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZAS
PERSONAL BACON POTATO PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
PERSONAL RANCH ROMANO PIZZA
Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
PERSONAL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
PERSONAL SUPREME PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
PERSONAL MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.
PERSONAL VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
PERSONAL PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
PERSONAL CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
PERSONAL SWEET CHILI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
PERSONAL BBQ CHICKEN PIZA
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
PERSONAL BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef diced tomatoes and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
PERSONAL CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
PERSONAL BACON-CHEESEBURGUER PIZZA
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce
PERSONAL MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
PERSONAL PHILLY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
PERSONAL CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
MED BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
MED RANCH ROMANO PIZZA
Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
MED BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
MED SUPREME PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
MED MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese
MED VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
MED PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
MED PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
MED CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
MED SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
MED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
MED BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
MED CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
MED BACON CHEESEBURGUER PIZZA
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce
MED MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
MED CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
LARGE BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
LARGE RANCH ROMANO PIZZA
Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
LARGE SUPREME PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
LARGE MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese
LARGE VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
LARGE PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
LARGE PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
LARGE SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
LARGE CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
LARGE BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
LARGE BACON CHEESEBURGUER PIZZA
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce
LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
LARGE CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
SICILIAN BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing
SICILIAN RANCH ROMANO PIZZA
Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
SICILIAN BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses
SICILIAN SUPREME PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
SICILIAN MEATLOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese
SICILIAN VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
SICILIAN PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese
SICILIAN PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
SICILIAN SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese
SICILIAN BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
SICILIAN CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
SICILIAN BEEF TACO PIZZA
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
SICILIAN BACON CHEESEBURGUER
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce
SICILIAN MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.
SICILIAN CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
SICILIAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
WHITE PIZZAS
PER 4 CHEESE PIZZA
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses
PER CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
PER ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato
PER HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese
MED 4 CHEESE PIZZA
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses
MED CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
MED ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato
MED HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese
LARGE 4 CHEESE PIZZA
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses
LARGE CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
LARGE ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato
LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese
STROMBOLIS
Stromboli Steak & Onions
Pepperoni Roll
Ham Roll
PER BBQ CHICKEN BOLI
Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses
PER BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese
PER CHEESESTEAK BOLI
Chopped steak with fried onions & cheese (served with sauce on the side)
PER CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
PER CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
PER DELICATESSEN BOLI
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese
PER HAM & CHEESE BOLI
This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese
PER HAWAIIAN BOLI
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
PER ITALIAN BOLI
with Ham, salami & mozzarella.
PER PULLED PORK BOLI
With Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
PER SUPREME BOLI
Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese
PER VEGGIE BOLI
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese
PER CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK BOLI
With Fried onions and mozzarella cheese.
LG BBQ CHICKEN BOLI
Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses.
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese
LG CHEESESTEAK BOLI
Your choice of steak or chicken steak with sauteed onions. (served with sauce on the side)
LG CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI
Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
LG HAWAIIAN BOLI
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
LG ITALIAN BOLI
with Ham, salami & mozzarella
LG VEGGIE BOLI
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese
LG HAM & CHEESE BOLI
This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese
LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
LG DELICATESSEN BOLI
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese
LG SUPREME BOLI
Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese
LG PULLED PORK BOLI
With Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
LG CHICKEN STEAK BOLI
With Fried onions and Mozzarella cheese.
CALZONE
PERSONAL HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE
Comes with only Ham, Mozzarella & Ricotta. ( Add Extra Toppings If desired)
PERSONAL VEGGIE CALZONE
Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.
PERSONAL CHICKEN AND SPINACH CALZONE
Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh ricotta and mozzarella.
PERSONAL SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE
Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.
PERSONAL 4 CHEESE CALZONE
With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses
PERSONAL CHEESE CALZONE
LARGE HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE
This Calzone comes with Ham, ricotta and mozzarella
LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE
Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.
LARGE CHICKEN AND SPINACH CALZONE
Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh ricotta and mozzarella.
LARGE SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE
Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.
LARGE 4 CHEESE CALZONE
With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses
LARGE Cheese Calzone
COLD SUBS
CLUB SUB
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. oil & vinegar
MIXED CHEESE SUB
Provolone, American, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions. oil & vinegar.
SUPER ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, spicy capicolla ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar
TUNA SUB
Our homemade tuna mix, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo
TURKEY SUB
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo
ROAST BEEF SUB
Roast beef with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo served as a grinder.
GRILLED VEGGIES
Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, tomato & mayo topped with lettuce.
HOT SUBS
CRISPY CHICKEN SUB
Fried Chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS SUB
With Mozzarella cheese, sauce, fried onions
CHEESEBURGUER SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo.
SPECIAL CHEESEBURGUER SUB
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB
Crispy chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & honey mustard.
CHICKEN RANCHER SUB
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, topped with melted provolone & cheddar cheeses, dressed with buttermilk ranch, lettuce & tomatoes
BUFFALO MELT
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone & served toasted
FISH SUB
Haddock fish, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & tartar sauce
STEAK SUBS
CHEESESTEAK SUB
Traditional With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.
PIZZA STEAK SUB
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese Served as a grinder. (No Onions)
CALIFORNIA CHESESTEAK SUB
Sautéed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
Sautéed onions, American cheese lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.
SPECIAL CHEESESTEAK SUB
Sautéed onions, sauce, green peppers & mushrooms and American cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Chicken steak & sautéed onions on hot sauce, American & bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
PARMESAN SUBS
MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
SAUSAGE PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
VEAL PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
PASTA DINNERS
BAKED PENNE PARMEGGIANA
LASAGNA
CHICKEN ALFREDO FETTUCINNI
CHICKEN BROCOLI ALFREDO FETTUCCINNI
CHICKEN PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI
EGGPLANT PARMESAN - SPAGUETTI
CHEESE RAVIOLI
MANICOTTI
Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with sauce and baked mozzarella.
MEAT RAVIOLI
PENNE ALLA VODKA - CHICKEN
PENNE ALLA VODKA SHRIMP
PENNE ALLA VODKA
SHRIMP ALFREDO - FETTUCCINNI
STUFFED SHELL WITH MEATSAUCE
Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with our homemade meat-sauce and baked mozzarella.
VEAL PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI
SHRIMP ALLA VODKA
GNOCCHI PESTO
GNOCCHI WITH MEATSAUCE
GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATSAUCE
SPAGHETTI W/ SAUSAGE
GNOCCHI W/PESTO SHRIMP
GNOCCHI W/PESTO CHICKEN
VEGGIE LASAGNA
SPAGHETTI W TOMATO SAUCE
Fettucini Alfredo
SALADS
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Croutons.
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Croutons.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sweet peppers, croutons, black olives, fresh mushrooms, ham, provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, and a scoop of homemade tuna mix.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and croutons.
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Chicken.
SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Shrimp.
CHEESESTEAK SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chopped steak, fried onions, and melted American cheese.
CHEF SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons. Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey, and provolone cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers, topped with fried Chicken.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Sliced cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
GREEK SHRIMP SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese , Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
BEEF TACO SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
TUNA SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives; croutons topped with our homemade tuna mix and shredded mozzarella cheese.
SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
HADDOCK FISH SALAD
Haddock fish, iceberg lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & sweet peppers.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chicken steak, fried onions, mild sauce & melted cheddar & American cheeses.
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Blend of mozzarella & provolone. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.
CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA
Chopped Steak, sauteed onions & mozzarella. Served with a Side of Salsa 7 Sour Creme.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Sour creme & salsa.
WESTERN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar. Served With a Side of Sour creme & Salsa
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled Shrimp With mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of salsa & Sour creme
HOUSE QUESADILLA
Ham, mushrooms and mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.
WINGS & MORE
KIDS MENU
APPETIZERS
FRENCH FRIES
BACON CHEESE FRIES
Loaded with bacon and your choice of Nacho cheese or Mozzarella Cheese. A customer Favorite!
CHEESE FRIES
WAFFLE FRIES
MOZZARELLA STICKS
FRIED MUSHROOMS
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC KNOTS (12)
BROCCOLI BITES
ONION RINGS (10)
CORN NUGGETS
FULL GARLIC BREAD
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
STEAK NACHO PLATTER
PIEROGIES
SIDE ORDER MEDDLEY
GLUTEN FREE GARLIC BREAD
SIDE OF MEATBALLS (4)
MAC & CHEESE BITES
Arancini Bufalo
Arancini Spinach
Arancini Ground Beef
DESSERTS
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Coolest Pizza , in the Coolest Small Town
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz, PA 17543