Lititz Pizza Company

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
FRENCH FRIES
CHEESESTEAK SUB

CHEESE PIZZA

GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE

$0.99

Great to dip your pizza crust on!

Lg Pizza Dough

$4.00

PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA

$7.99

Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

SICILIAN CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

$15.99

GOURMET PIZZAS

PERSONAL BACON POTATO PIZZA

$10.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

PERSONAL RANCH ROMANO PIZZA

$10.99

Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

PERSONAL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.29

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

PERSONAL SUPREME PIZZA

$11.29

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

PERSONAL MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$11.29

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.

PERSONAL VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA

$10.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

PERSONAL PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$11.29

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

PERSONAL CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$11.29

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

PERSONAL SWEET CHILI CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.29

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

PERSONAL BBQ CHICKEN PIZA

$11.29

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

PERSONAL BEEF TACO PIZZA

$11.29

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef diced tomatoes and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

PERSONAL CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$11.29

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

PERSONAL BACON-CHEESEBURGUER PIZZA

$10.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce

PERSONAL MARGHERITA PIZZA

$10.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

PERSONAL PHILLY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$11.29

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

PERSONAL CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$11.29

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

MED BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA

$16.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

MED RANCH ROMANO PIZZA

$16.99

Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

MED BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.29

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

MED SUPREME PIZZA

$17.29

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

MED MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$17.29

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese

MED VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$16.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

MED PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$17.29

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

MED PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$17.29

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

MED CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$17.29

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

MED SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.29

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

MED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.29

Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

MED BEEF TACO PIZZA

$17.29

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

MED CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$17.29

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

MED BACON CHEESEBURGUER PIZZA

$16.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce

MED MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

MED CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$17.29

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

LARGE BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA

$18.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

LARGE RANCH ROMANO PIZZA

$18.99

Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.29

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

LARGE SUPREME PIZZA

$19.29

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

LARGE MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$19.29

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese

LARGE VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$18.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

LARGE PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$19.29

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$19.29

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

LARGE PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$19.29

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

LARGE SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.29

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.29

Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

LARGE CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$19.29

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

LARGE BEEF TACO PIZZA

$19.29

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

LARGE BACON CHEESEBURGUER PIZZA

$19.29

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce

LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

LARGE CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$19.29

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

SICILIAN BACON POTATO RANCH PIZZA

$22.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing

SICILIAN RANCH ROMANO PIZZA

$22.99

Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

SICILIAN BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses

SICILIAN SUPREME PIZZA

$22.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese

SICILIAN MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$22.99

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese

SICILIAN VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$22.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese

SICILIAN PHILLY STEAK PIZZA

$22.99

Sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese

SICILIAN PHILLY CHICK CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$22.99

SICILIAN SWEET CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.99

Fresh-grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce and mozzarella cheese

SICILIAN BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.99

Fresh-Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

SICILIAN CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$22.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

SICILIAN BEEF TACO PIZZA

$22.99

Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips

SICILIAN BACON CHEESEBURGUER

$22.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce

SICILIAN MARGHERITA PIZZA

$22.99

Sauce & fresh basil lightly covered with fresh mozzarella.

SICILIAN CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE PIZZA

$22.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

SICILIAN CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$22.99

Ranch, bacon, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

WHITE PIZZAS

PER 4 CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses

PER CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA

$9.99

With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

PER ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA

$9.99

Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato

PER HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$9.99

A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese

MED 4 CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses

MED CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA

$14.99

With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

MED ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA

$14.99

Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato

MED HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$14.99

A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese

LARGE 4 CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone & parmesan cheeses

LARGE CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

With olive oil, fresh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

LARGE ITALIAN FLAG PIZZA

$16.99

Olive oil, ricotta, fresh garlic, mozzarella, spinach & tomato

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99

A layer of provolone cheese topped with ham, pineapple tidbits & mozzarella cheese

STROMBOLIS

Stromboli Steak & Onions

$5.25

Pepperoni Roll

$5.25

Ham Roll

$5.25

PER BBQ CHICKEN BOLI

$10.99

Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses

PER BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI

$10.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese

PER CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$10.99

Chopped steak with fried onions & cheese (served with sauce on the side)

PER CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI

$10.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

PER CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI

$10.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

PER DELICATESSEN BOLI

$10.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese

PER HAM & CHEESE BOLI

$9.99

This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese

PER HAWAIIAN BOLI

$9.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella

PER ITALIAN BOLI

$9.99

with Ham, salami & mozzarella.

PER PULLED PORK BOLI

$10.99Out of stock

With Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

PER SUPREME BOLI

$10.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese

PER VEGGIE BOLI

$9.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese

PER CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$10.99

With Fried onions and mozzarella cheese.

LG BBQ CHICKEN BOLI

$18.99

Fresh Grilled chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses.

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN BOLI

$18.99

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing & mozzarella cheese

LG CHEESESTEAK BOLI

$18.99

Your choice of steak or chicken steak with sauteed onions. (served with sauce on the side)

LG CHICK CHIPOTLE RANCH BOLI

$18.99

Fried chicken, chipotle ranch sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

LG HAWAIIAN BOLI

$15.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella

LG ITALIAN BOLI

$15.99

with Ham, salami & mozzarella

LG VEGGIE BOLI

$15.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese

LG HAM & CHEESE BOLI

$15.99

This Boli comes only with Ham & mozzarella cheese

LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI BOLI

$17.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

LG DELICATESSEN BOLI

$18.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese

LG SUPREME BOLI

$18.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese

LG PULLED PORK BOLI

$18.99Out of stock

With Bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

LG CHICKEN STEAK BOLI

$18.99

With Fried onions and Mozzarella cheese.

CALZONE

PERSONAL HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99

Comes with only Ham, Mozzarella & Ricotta. ( Add Extra Toppings If desired)

PERSONAL VEGGIE CALZONE

$9.99

Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.

PERSONAL CHICKEN AND SPINACH CALZONE

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh ricotta and mozzarella.

PERSONAL SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE

$10.99

Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.

PERSONAL 4 CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99

With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses

PERSONAL CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99

LARGE HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$15.99

This Calzone comes with Ham, ricotta and mozzarella

LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.99

Loaded with, Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, ricotta & mozzarella.

LARGE CHICKEN AND SPINACH CALZONE

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh ricotta and mozzarella.

LARGE SAUSAGE AND BROCCOLI CALZONE

$18.99

Loaded with Sliced Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Fresh Ricotta & Mozzarella.

LARGE 4 CHEESE CALZONE

$15.99

With ricotta, romano, mozzarella & provolone cheeses

LARGE Cheese Calzone

$15.99

COLD SUBS

Served on a 12" Sub Roll

CLUB SUB

$10.99

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar

ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. oil & vinegar

MIXED CHEESE SUB

$10.99

Provolone, American, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions. oil & vinegar.

SUPER ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

Ham, salami, spicy capicolla ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, oil & vinegar

TUNA SUB

$10.99

Our homemade tuna mix, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo

TURKEY SUB

$10.99

Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo

ROAST BEEF SUB

$10.99

Roast beef with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo served as a grinder.

GRILLED VEGGIES

$10.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, tomato & mayo topped with lettuce.

HOT SUBS

CRISPY CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

Fried Chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS SUB

$11.99

With Mozzarella cheese, sauce, fried onions

CHEESEBURGUER SUB

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo.

SPECIAL CHEESEBURGUER SUB

$11.99

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & honey mustard.

CHICKEN RANCHER SUB

$11.99

Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, topped with melted provolone & cheddar cheeses, dressed with buttermilk ranch, lettuce & tomatoes

BUFFALO MELT

$11.99

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone & served toasted

FISH SUB

$11.99

Haddock fish, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & tartar sauce

STEAK SUBS

CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Traditional With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.

PIZZA STEAK SUB

$11.99

pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese Served as a grinder. (No Onions)

CALIFORNIA CHESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Sautéed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Sautéed onions, American cheese lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.

SPECIAL CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sauce, green peppers & mushrooms and American cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

Chicken steak & sautéed onions on hot sauce, American & bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

PARMESAN SUBS

MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

SAUSAGE PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

VEAL PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

PASTA DINNERS

BAKED PENNE PARMEGGIANA

$13.99

LASAGNA

$14.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO FETTUCINNI

$16.99

CHICKEN BROCOLI ALFREDO FETTUCCINNI

$18.49

CHICKEN PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI

$16.95

EGGPLANT PARMESAN - SPAGUETTI

$14.49

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$13.99

MANICOTTI

$14.99

Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with sauce and baked mozzarella.

MEAT RAVIOLI

$13.99

PENNE ALLA VODKA - CHICKEN

$15.99

PENNE ALLA VODKA SHRIMP

$16.99

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$12.99

SHRIMP ALFREDO - FETTUCCINNI

$14.49

STUFFED SHELL WITH MEATSAUCE

$15.99

Filled with ricotta and parmiggiano cheese topped with our homemade meat-sauce and baked mozzarella.

VEAL PARMESAN - SPAGHETTI

$16.99

SHRIMP ALLA VODKA

$14.49

GNOCCHI PESTO

$12.99

GNOCCHI WITH MEATSAUCE

$14.99

GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE

$12.99

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$14.99

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATSAUCE

$14.99

SPAGHETTI W/ SAUSAGE

$13.99

GNOCCHI W/PESTO SHRIMP

$16.99

GNOCCHI W/PESTO CHICKEN

$15.99

VEGGIE LASAGNA

$13.99Out of stock

SPAGHETTI W TOMATO SAUCE

$10.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.99

SALADS

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Croutons.

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Croutons.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sweet peppers, croutons, black olives, fresh mushrooms, ham, provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, and a scoop of homemade tuna mix.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and croutons.

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Chicken.

SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Shrimp.

CHEESESTEAK SALAD

$11.99

Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chopped steak, fried onions, and melted American cheese.

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons. Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey, and provolone cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers, topped with fried Chicken.

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Sliced cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.

GREEK SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese , Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.

BEEF TACO SALAD

$11.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$10.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

TUNA SALAD

$10.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives; croutons topped with our homemade tuna mix and shredded mozzarella cheese.

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$12.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

HADDOCK FISH SALAD

$11.99

Haddock fish, iceberg lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & sweet peppers.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chicken steak, fried onions, mild sauce & melted cheddar & American cheeses.

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

Blend of mozzarella & provolone. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.

CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA

$8.99

Chopped Steak, sauteed onions & mozzarella. Served with a Side of Salsa 7 Sour Creme.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Sour creme & salsa.

WESTERN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar. Served With a Side of Sour creme & Salsa

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp With mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of salsa & Sour creme

HOUSE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Ham, mushrooms and mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of Salsa & Sour Creme.

WINGS & MORE

12 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.99

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$7.99

12 BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

6 BONELESS WINGS

$6.99

5 PC CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$8.99

SHRIMP BASKET & FRIES (8)

$8.99

Side Ranch

$0.79

Side Blue Cheese

$0.79

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.79

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (2)

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI (3)

$7.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ SAUCE

$7.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS (2)

$9.98

STUFFED SHELLS W/ SAUCE Kids (2)

$7.99

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

Loaded with bacon and your choice of Nacho cheese or Mozzarella Cheese. A customer Favorite!

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.99

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.29

GARLIC KNOTS (12)

$5.99

BROCCOLI BITES

$7.99

ONION RINGS (10)

$6.99

CORN NUGGETS

$6.29

FULL GARLIC BREAD

$2.99

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$7.99

STEAK NACHO PLATTER

$8.99

PIEROGIES

$6.99

SIDE ORDER MEDDLEY

$9.99

GLUTEN FREE GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

SIDE OF MEATBALLS (4)

$6.99

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$9.29

Arancini Bufalo

$2.75

Arancini Spinach

$2.75

Arancini Ground Beef

$2.75

SOUPS

Cream of Tomato

$4.99

Chicken Soup

$5.99

Lentil & Sausage

$5.99

Italian Wedding

$5.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.99

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.79

TIRAMISU

$5.79

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50

PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$6.50

Limoncello Tiramisu

$5.79

Dressings

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

BLUE CHEESE

$0.99

BUFFALO

$0.99

CAESAR

$0.99

French

$0.99

GREEK

$0.99

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

HOUSE ITALIAN

$0.99

LIGHT ITALIAN

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.99

MARINARA

$0.99

GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE

$0.99

20oz SODAS

20oz Coke

$2.85

20oz Diet Coke

$2.85

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.85

20oz Coke Zero

$2.85

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.85

VITAMINE WATER

$2.99

CHOCCOLATE MILK

$2.05

BAI

$2.99

WATER

$1.85

KUTZTOWN

$2.35

2 Liter Sodas

2 Liter coke

$3.89

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.89

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.89

2 Liter Sprite

$3.89

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Coolest Pizza , in the Coolest Small Town

Website

Location

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz, PA 17543

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Lititz Pizza Company image

