Latin American

Lito's Empanadas - Revival Food Hall

review star

No reviews yet

125 South Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

Order Again

Popular Items

#9 Fajita Vegetable
#6 Chorizo & Cheese
#12 Al Pastor

Empanadas

Classic Latin American-style turnover with your choice of filling. Look for the flavor number baked into the crust! (No substitutions, please!)
#1 Beef & Potato

#1 Beef & Potato

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with ground beef, olives, raisins, potato, finely diced tomato and onion. Look for "1" baked into the crust!

#2 Beef & Rice

#2 Beef & Rice

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with ground beef, rice, finely diced tomatoes & onions. Look for "2" baked into the crust!

#3 Chicken & Rice

#3 Chicken & Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Latin American-style turnover filled with chicken, rice, tomato & onion. Look for "3" baked into the crust!

#4 Chicken & Mushroom

#4 Chicken & Mushroom

$4.50Out of stock

Latin American-style turnover filled with chicken, cheese, sauteed mushrooms, finely diced tomatoes, spinach & onions. Look for "4" baked into the crust!

#6 Chorizo & Cheese

#6 Chorizo & Cheese

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with pork sausage, cheese & potatoes. Look for "6" baked into the crust!

#12 Al Pastor

#12 Al Pastor

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with pork, pineapple, cilantro & cheese. Look for "12" baked into the crust!

#8 Spinach & Cheese

#8 Spinach & Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Latin American-style turnover filled with mozzarella, spinach & onions. Look for "8" baked into the crust!

#9 Fajita Vegetable

#9 Fajita Vegetable

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with peppers, onions, potato, cilanto & chipotle. Look for "9" baked into the crust!

#10 Nutella Banana

#10 Nutella Banana

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with hazelnut spread with bananas. Look for "10" baked into the crust!

#11 Caramel Apple

#11 Caramel Apple

$4.50Out of stock

Latin American-style turnover filled with apples & caramel with cinnamon sugar. Look for "11" baked into the crust!

#15 Bacon Breakfast

#15 Bacon Breakfast

$4.50Out of stock

Latin American-style turnover filled with smoked bacon, eggs & cheese. Look for "15" baked into the crust!

#16 Chorizo Breakfast

#16 Chorizo Breakfast

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with pork sausage, eggs & cheese. Look for "16" baked into the crust!

#17 Spinach Breakfast

#17 Spinach Breakfast

$4.50

Latin American-style turnover filled with spinach, eggs & cheese. Look for "17" baked into the crust!

Chimichangas

Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat or veggies, green chili rice, mashed pintos & melted cheese. Sour cream and salsa come on the side.
Vegetarian Chimichanga

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$10.00Out of stock

Deep-fried burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, onions, green chili rice, mashed pintos & melted cheese, plus sour cream & tomatoes on the side.

Sides

Green Chile Rice

Green Chile Rice

$3.50

Latin green chile rice with mashed pinto beans.

Cold Elote

Cold Elote

$4.50

Creamed corn salad served cold with cotija cheese.

Fruit & Tajin

Fruit & Tajin

$6.00

Seasonal fresh fruit with salt, chili & lime.

Cilantro Lime Slaw

Cilantro Lime Slaw

$4.50

Fresh lime, cilantro, garlic, yogurt, and pepitas over shredded cabbage.

Sauces

Sweet Sauce

Sweet Sauce

$0.50

A traditional mayonnaise - based sauce with a creamy texture & a tangy finish.

Aji Sauce

Aji Sauce

$0.50

Fresh cilantro, onion, jalapeno & garlic.

Morita Sauce

Morita Sauce

$0.50
Serrano Sauce

Serrano Sauce

$0.50

Fresh serrano pepper base, caramelized onions & light garlic for a strong yet pleasant spicy finish.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.00

Creamy tangy plain latin crema.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes

$2.00

Chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro & lime juice.

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

La Croix Black Raz

$2.00

La Croix Tangerine

$2.00

La Croix Guava

$2.00

Capri Sun Strawberry Kiwi

$1.50

Bottled Water

Water

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The first Lito’s Empanadas opened in Lincoln Park in 2007, delivering classic Latin American style “turnover” empanadas to the people of Chicago. With fillings inspired by the cooking of Mexico City, Chef/Owner Ernesto and his dedicated team of professionals at Lito’s work tirelessly to produce what is highly regarded as the best empanada in town. This location of Lito's Empanadas is located in Revival Food Hall in the Chicago Loop.

Website

Location

125 South Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

