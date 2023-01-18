Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Alley 550 3rd ave

review star

No reviews yet

550 3rd ave

New York, NY 10016

Popular Items

小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings (6)
弄堂鸡肉饺 Little Alley Chicken Dumplings (6)
腊肉炒饭 Chinese Sausage Fried Rice (GF)

前菜 APPETIZER

盐焗毛豆 Salted Edamame (GF, V)

$10.00

Edamame

蜜汁烤麸 Honey Kaofu

$12.00

Gluten Wheat, Peanut, Wood Ear, Bamboo Shoot

弄堂熏鱼 Smoked Carps

$16.00

Carp, Sesame Seed, Sweet Sauce *Bone in

三黄鸡 White Cut Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Scallion, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce *Bone in

马兰头 Tossed Fragrant Tofu with Ma Lan Tou (GF, V)

$12.00

Ma Lan Tou, Dry Tofu, Sesame Oil

弄堂顺风 Little Alley Pig Ear

$12.00

Pig Ear, Scallion, Peppercorn Oil, Chili Oil

脆口黄瓜 Marinated Cucumber (V)

$12.00

Cucumber, Minced Garlic, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Sweet & Sour Sauce

上海素鹅 Bean Curd Wrap (V)

$14.00

Dry Tofu Skin, Shredded Bamboo Shoot, Shredded Shiitake Mushroom, Sesame Oil

上海脆鳝 Shanghai Crispy Eel

$16.00

Eel, Sesame Oil, Vinegar, Ginger

酱香牛肉 Marinated Beef Slices

$16.00

Beef, Chef’s Secret Spices, Soy Sauce

糖醋小排 Sweet & Sour Ribs

$13.00

Baby Rib

葱虾拌面 Tossed Noodles with Dried Shrimp

$12.00

Noodle, Scallion, Dried Shrimp, Soy Sauce

葱油海蜇头 Jellyfish with Scallion

$15.00

Jellyfish, Scallion, Sasame Oil

剁椒皮蛋 Preserved Eggs with Chopped pepper

$12.00

Preserved Egg, Bell Pepper

盐水鸡 Salted Chicken

$15.00

Star Anise, Cinnamon, Peppercorns, Allspice, Chicken

凉拌木耳 Wood Ear Salad (V)

$12.00

Wood Ear, Bean Curd Sheet, Millet Pepper

汤 SOUP

酸菜鱼 Fish with Pickled Vegetable Soup (GF)

$36.00

Sea Bass, Pickled Vegetable, Dried Pepper, Millet Pepper

腌笃鲜 Yan Du Xian (GF)

$20.00

Salted Pork, Pork Belly, Tofu Skin, Bamboo Shoot, Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom

小馄饨 Wonton Soup

$13.00

Egg Skin, Marinated Wild Green, Minced Pork, Seaweed, Scallion, Sesame Oil

牛尾汤 Oxtail Soup

$18.00

Oxtail, Goji Berry, Cordyceps, Yam

西湖牛肉羹 West Lake Beef Stew

$16.00

Soft Tofu, Minced Beef, Celery, Egg

素菜 VEGETABLES

鱼香茄子 Eggplant in Garlic Sauce (V)

$20.00

Eggplant, Green and Red Pepper, Ginger, Garlic, Vinegar, Hot Chili

蒜炒小白菜 Stir Fried Bok Choy with Garlic (GF, V)

$18.00

Bok Choy, Garlic

上汤豆苗 Snow Pea Shoot in Rich Broth (GF)

$22.00

Snow Pea Shoot, Salted Egg, Century Egg, Ham, Shrimp, Scallop, Chicken Broth. *Can be stir fried

腐乳空心菜 Water Spinach with Fermented Bean Curd (GF, V)

$22.00

Water Spinach, Fermented Bean Curd

丝瓜毛豆 Luffa & Edamame (GF, V)

$20.00

Luffa, Edamame

主菜 ENTRÉE

弄堂剁椒鱼头 Little Alley Fish Head with Chopped Chili

$32.00

Fish Head, Chili, Garlic, Scallion

香酥鸭 Crispy Duck (GF)

$32.00

Duck, Fried Onion, Salt, Pepper

孜然羊肉 Stir Fried Cumin Lamb

$26.00

Lamb, Green and Red Pepper, Onion, Cumin, Chili Powder

夏威夷果黑椒牛 Black Pepper Beef & Macadamia

$30.00

Beef, Macadamia Nut, Red & Green Pepper, Onion, King Oyster Mushroom, Asparagus

清蒸鲈鱼 Steamed Whole Bass

$34.00

Sea Bass, Chef’s Secret Sauce, Scallion *Can be deboned

响油鳝丝 Baby Eel with Scallion & Ginger Sauce

$28.00

Baby Eel, Bamboo Shoot, Onion, Scallion, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil

八宝辣酱 Eight Delicacies in Chili Sauce

$26.00

Beef, Chicken, Bamboo Shoot, Tofu, Fish, Shrimp, Edamame, Peanut

红烧黄鱼 Braised Yellow Croaker

$26.00

Yellow Croaker, Shiitake, Green & Red Pepper, Shredded Pork

糟溜鱼片 Fish Fillet in Rice Wine Sauce (GF)

$22.00

Flounder, Wood Ear, Snow Pea, Goji, Rice Wine Sauce

蜜汁东坡肉 Dong Po Pork with Buns

$24.00

Pork Belly, Bok Choy, Scallion, Sweet Sauce, Sesame Oil, Buns

小椒牛肉丝 Shredded Pepper Steak

$23.00

Shredded Beef, Green Chili, Onion, Garlic, Ginger

蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$24.00

Deep Fried shredded Beef, Onion, Green and Red Pepper, Tomato Sauce.

无锡排骨 Wuxi Rib

$22.00

Baby Rib, Romaine Stem

麻油红烧鸡 Red Cooked Chicken with Sesame Oil

$22.00

Chicken, Ginger, Basil, Sesame Oil

弄堂红烧狮子头 Little Alley Lion’s Head

$24.00

Minced Pork, Salted Duck Egg, Bok Choy

避风塘大虾 Typhoon Shelter Garlic Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp, Fried Garlic, Scallion

回锅肉 Pork Belly in Hot Sauce

$20.00

Pork Belly, Garlic, Hot Sauce, Peppercorn Oil, Sesame Oil

海鲜玉子豆腐 Silken Egg Tofu with Seafood

$20.00

Egg Tofu, Shrimp, Flounder, Snow Pea, Green and Red Pea

蟹粉豆腐 Braised Tofu with Crab Meat

$22.00

Soft Tofu, Crab Meat, Ginger, Scallion

辣子鸡丁 Sautéed Chicken with Hot Chili

$24.00

Deep Fried diced Chicken, Dry Chili, Peanut, Peppercorn Oil, Hot Sauce, Sesame

梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork with Preserved Vegetable in Soy Sauce

$22.00

Pork Belly, Pickled Vegetable, Soy Sauce, Buns

麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu

$19.00

Soft Tofu, Minced Pork, Peppercorn Oil. *Can be vegetarian.

弄堂油爆虾 Little Alley Sautéed Tiger Prawn

$26.00

Tiger Prawn, Bok Choy

菠萝咕噜肉 Sweet & Sour Pork with Pineapple

$22.00

Pork, Pineapple, Red & Green Bell Pepper, Onion

干煸四季豆 String Bean with Minced Pork

$19.00

String Bean, Dry Chili, Minced Pork, Garlic

松子全鱼 Fish Blossom

$36.00

Sea Bass, Shrimp, Pine Nut, Green and Red Pea, Sweet and Sour Sauce, Crispy Rice

咸蛋黄鱼片 Salted Duck Egg with Fish Fillet

$24.00

Salted Duck Egg Sauce, Fish Fillet

夹饼肉丝 Shredded Pork with Mu Shu Pancake

$20.00

Shredded pork, Scallion, Cucumber, Mu Shu Pancake, Oyster Sauce, Garlic, Sesame

主食 RICE/NOODLES

荠菜炒年糕 Rice Cake & Capsella Flower

$14.00

Pork, Capsella Flower, Rice Cake, Sesame Oil

本帮粗炒面 Shanghai Stir Fried Thick Noodle

$18.00

Shrimp, Shredded Pork, Shredded Shiitake Mushroom, Romaine Stem, Thick Noodles

虾仁炒饭 Shrimp Fried Rice (GF)

$16.00

Shrimp, Egg, Rice, Snow Pea

腊肉炒饭 Chinese Sausage Fried Rice (GF)

$15.00

Chinese Sausage, Onion, Scallion, Rice, Pepper Powder

咸蛋黄年糕 Rice Cake & Salted Duck Egg

$18.00

Salted Duck Egg Sauce, Shrimp, Rice Cake

蟹粉拌饭 Crab Over Rice

$26.00

Crab Meat, Rice, Ginger

软壳蟹炒年糕 Soft Shell Crab with Rice Cake

$38.00

Soft shell crab, Rice cake, Basil

点心 DIM SUM

小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings (6)

$12.00

Pork, Ginger, Oyster Sauce, Sesame Oil

蟹粉小笼包 Crab Soup Dumplings (6)

$13.00

Pork, Crab Meat, Ginger, Oyster Sauce, Sesame Oil

红油水饺 Poached Dumplings in Chili Oil (6)

$10.00

Pork, Ginger, Scallion, Chili Oil

水晶虾饺 Crystal shrimp dumplings (4)

$12.00

Shrimp, Flour

锅贴 Potstickers (6)

$12.00

Pork, Chinese Vegetable, Ginger

弄堂鸡肉饺 Little Alley Chicken Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Flour, Chicken Breast, Cabbage

生煎包 Pan Fried Pork Buns (4)

$12.00

Pork, Ginger, Sesame Oil

上海烧卖 Shanghai Shu Mai (4)

$10.00

Sticky Rice, Chinese Sausage, Bamboo Shoot, Shiitake Mushroom

葱油饼 Scallion Pancake (1)

$10.00

Scallion, Flour, Lard

素蒸饺 Vegetable Dumpling (V)(6)

$10.00

Wild Greens, Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom

菜贴 Vegetable Potstickers (V)(6)

$12.00

Wild Greens, Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom

甜点 DESSERT

脆香南瓜饼 Crispy Pumpkin Pancakes (4)

$10.00

Pumpkin, Red Bean Paste

八宝饭 Eight Jewel Rice Pudding (GF)

$12.00

Sticky Rice, Red Bean, Assorted Raisins, Pumpkin Sugar *Serving for 2

糯香糖藕 Sticky Rice Stuffed Lotus Root (8)

$14.00

Lotus Root, Sticky Rice, Osmanthus Jam, Crystal Sugar

酒酿小圆子 Rice Ball in Rice Wine

$10.00

Sticky Rice Flour, Rice Wine, Egg Drop *Serving for 2

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
