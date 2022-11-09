- Home
Little Anthony's
407 Mandalay Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33767
APPETIZERS
MEATBALLS
Three handmade meatballs in sauce with ricotta cheese
GARLIC KNOTS
garlic knots with dipping sauce
FRIED RAVIOLIS
Fried cheese raviolis with marinara dipping sauce
10 WINGS
Ten baked wings with choice of sauce (Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ Blackened
TOASTED CAPRESE GARLI BREAD
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil
ANTIPASTO PLATE
Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provalone cheese, Roma tomatoes, Country blend of olives and peppers
CHEESE STICKS
Our famous in house made cheese sticks with marinara sauce for dipping
PASTAS
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Three in house made beef/pork meatballs atop speghetti in our house made meat sauce and parmesan cheese
Stuffed Shells
Baked in our marinara sauce with mozzarella/provolone blend cheese
Baked Manicotti
Baked in our marinara sauce with mozzarella/provolone blend cheese
SALADS
Anthony's Italian House Salad
Leafy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncino's, red onions, croutons and grated cheese tossed in our house made italian dressing
Antipasto Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, salami, kalamata olives, onions, artichokes, red peppers, provalone cheese tossed in our house made italian dressing
Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crisp prosciutto pieces and croutons tossed in our house made ceaser dressing
Add chicken
Add grilled chicken pieces
Side House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese
SIDES, SAUCES & DRESSINGS $$
ONLY 1 GARLIC KNOT
2 OZ SIDE BLUE CHEESE
2 OZ SIDE GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE
2 OZ SIDE MARINARA
2 OZ SIDE OF BALSAMIC GLAZE
2 OZ SIDE OF BASIL PESTO
2 OZ SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE
2 OZ SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING
2 OZ SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD
2 OZ SIDE OF HOUSE ITALIAN DRESSING
2 OZ SIDE OF RICOTTA CHEESE
2 OZ SIDE OF THOUSAND ISLAND
2 OZ SIDE RANCH
5 PAPER PLATES
SIDE OF 1 MEATBALL
SIDE OF JALAPENOS
SIDE OF PASTA SALAD
SPECIALTY PIZZA
SUBS
MEATBALL SUB
House made meatballs and sauce with parmesan cheese
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Beef steak philly meat, sauteed peppers and onions, provolonecheese & mayonnaise on toasted hoagie roll
ITALIAN SUB
Salami, ham, capicola, fresh tomatoes, shredded lettuce, oregano (oil & vinegar upon request)