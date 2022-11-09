Main picView gallery

Little Anthony's

407 Mandalay Avenue

Clearwater, FL 33767

APPETIZERS

MEATBALLS

$14.00

Three handmade meatballs in sauce with ricotta cheese

GARLIC KNOTS

$11.00

garlic knots with dipping sauce

FRIED RAVIOLIS

$11.00

Fried cheese raviolis with marinara dipping sauce

10 WINGS

$15.00

Ten baked wings with choice of sauce (Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ Blackened

TOASTED CAPRESE GARLI BREAD

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil

ANTIPASTO PLATE

$15.00

Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provalone cheese, Roma tomatoes, Country blend of olives and peppers

CHEESE STICKS

$15.00

Our famous in house made cheese sticks with marinara sauce for dipping

BUILD YOUR OWN

14'' Medium

$16.00
18" Large

$22.00

8'' SMALL CHEESE

$10.00

SUB GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$16.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

PASTAS

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Three in house made beef/pork meatballs atop speghetti in our house made meat sauce and parmesan cheese

Stuffed Shells

$22.00

Baked in our marinara sauce with mozzarella/provolone blend cheese

Baked Manicotti

$22.00

Baked in our marinara sauce with mozzarella/provolone blend cheese

SALADS

Anthony's Italian House Salad

$15.00

Leafy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncino's, red onions, croutons and grated cheese tossed in our house made italian dressing

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, salami, kalamata olives, onions, artichokes, red peppers, provalone cheese tossed in our house made italian dressing

Caeser Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crisp prosciutto pieces and croutons tossed in our house made ceaser dressing

Add chicken

$4.00

Add grilled chicken pieces

Side House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese

SIDES, SAUCES & DRESSINGS $$

ONLY 1 GARLIC KNOT

$2.20

2 OZ SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

2 OZ SIDE GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE

$1.00

2 OZ SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

2 OZ SIDE OF BALSAMIC GLAZE

$2.00

2 OZ SIDE OF BASIL PESTO

$2.00

2 OZ SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

2 OZ SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

2 OZ SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

2 OZ SIDE OF HOUSE ITALIAN DRESSING

$1.00

2 OZ SIDE OF RICOTTA CHEESE

$2.00

2 OZ SIDE OF THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.50

2 OZ SIDE RANCH

$0.50

5 PAPER PLATES

$1.00

SIDE OF 1 MEATBALL

$4.00

SIDE OF JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE OF PASTA SALAD

$5.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

MED SPECIALTY PIZZA

LRG SPECIALTY PIZZA

SUBS

MEATBALL SUB

$16.00

House made meatballs and sauce with parmesan cheese

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

Beef steak philly meat, sauteed peppers and onions, provolonecheese & mayonnaise on toasted hoagie roll

ITALIAN SUB

$16.00

Salami, ham, capicola, fresh tomatoes, shredded lettuce, oregano (oil & vinegar upon request)

FROZEN DRINKS

PINA COLODA

$11.00

STRAWBERRY

$11.00

MIAMI VICE

$11.00

MANGO

$11.00

VIRGIN PINA

$7.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY

$7.00

VIRGIN MANGO

$7.00

KIDS FROZEN PINA 8OZ

$4.00

KIDS FROZEN MANGO 8OZ

$4.00

BEER BUCKETS

MIXED BUCKETS

$21.00

NUTRL BUCKET

$21.00

FLOATERS

FLOATER FLAVOR

$3.00

SODAS

PEPSI

$4.50Out of stock

DIET PEPSI

$4.50

LEMONADE

$4.50