Hibachi

Solo

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.75

Teriyaki Chicken Light

$9.00

Hibachi Chicken

$11.75

Hibachi Chicken Light

$9.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.50

Hibachi Shrimp Light

$10.10

Hibachi Salmon

$13.55

Hibachi Salmon Light

$10.65

Appetizer Shrimp

$15.50

Regular

Hibachi Steak

$15.50

Regular

Filet Mignon

$18.80

Regular

Hibachi Vegetable

$8.80

Regular

Tofu & Vegetable

$9.80

Regular

Teriyaki Tofu

$9.80

Regular

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Combo

Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$12.10

Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$12.10

Salmon & Teriyaki Chicken

$12.65

Salmon & Hibachi Chicken

$12.65

Salmon & Shrimp

$13.05

Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.65

Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$13.65

Steak & Shrimp

$14.00

Steak & Salmon

$14.55

Filet & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25

Filet & Hibachi Chicken

$15.25

Filet & Shrimp

$15.65

Filet & Salmon

$16.20

Tofu & Vegetable

$9.80

Regular

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Kids

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken

$7.75

Kid's Hibachi Chicken

$7.75

Kid's Hibachi Shrimp

$8.75

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Katsu

Spicy Katsu Chicken

$11.45

Katsu Chicken

$11.45

Katsu Shrimp

$12.20

Katsu Tofu

$9.50

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Add-Ons

Purple Pickles

$0.50

Soup Crunchies

$0.25

Edamame

$3.20

Soup & Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.20

Little Ari Soup

$2.50

Side Ramen Spicy

$1.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Sides & Extras

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.05

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.05

Side Hibachi Shrimp

$6.10

Side Appetizer Shrimp

$6.90

Side Salmon

$6.25

Side Steak

$11.40

Side Filet Mignon

$12.80

Side Tofu

$4.65

Side Spicy Katsu Chicken

$5.05

Side Katsu Chicken

$5.05

Side Katsu Shrimp

$6.10

Side Katsu Tofu

$4.65

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Steamed Rice

$3.50

Side Zucchini & Onions

$3.20

Side Zucchini Only

$3.90

Side Onion Only

$3.20

Side Broccoli

$3.20

Side Mushroom

$3.20

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Ramen Bowls

Chicken Ramen

$11.95

Shoyu Ramen

$11.95

Tonkotsu Ramen

$11.95

Side Ramen Spicy

$1.00

Incidentals

Kitchen Favorites

Comfort Foods

Beef Curry with Rice

$9.80

Chicken Curry with Rice

$9.55

Pan Fried Gyoza

$4.25

Fried Gyoza

$4.25

Fried Shumai

$4.25

Steamed Shumai

$4.25

Nikku-Mhan

$3.75

Large steamed bun filled with BBQ pork

Takoyaki

$6.95

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Onigiri - Rice Balls

Shiojake Salmon Onigiri

$2.25

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$2.25

Shibazuke Onigiri

$2.25

Japanese pickles

Shrimp Katsu Onigiri

$2.25

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Salads

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$11.75

Hibachi Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Hibachi Salmon Salad

$13.25

Side Sauce

$1.00

Incidentals

Drinks & Snacks

Soft & Bottled Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.45

Refills

Soda

$2.45

Refills

Honest Kids Apple

$1.00

Honest Kids Grape

$1.00

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.00

Honest Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Ramune Original

$2.65

Ramune Peach

$2.65

Oolong Tea

$2.65

Jasmine Tea

$2.65

Green Tea O-i Ocha

$2.65

Matcha Tea O-i Ocha

$2.65

Calpico Peach

$2.65

Calpico Strawberry

$2.65

Calpico Mango

$2.65

Pocari Sweat

$2.65

Martinelli's Apple

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Daiquiri

$2.95

Mango Daiquiri

$2.95

Snacks & Desserts

Pockey

$1.00

Karamucho Potato Chips

$2.65

Kabuki-age

$2.65

Rice Cracker Mix

$2.65

Hi Chew

$2.65

Lubera

$2.65

Jagabee

$2.65

Baby Star Ramen Snack

$2.65

Swiss Roll - Vanilla

$2.85

Swiss Roll - Chocolate

$2.85