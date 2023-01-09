Main picView gallery

Little B's 110 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

110 E Main St

Willow Springs, MO 65793

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Pesto
Classic Three Cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu

Paninis

Loaded Pizza

$8.68

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Bell peppers, Black Olives, and Banana Peppers on Hoagie Roll.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$8.68

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, crushed tomato sauce, spinach leaves and provolone on sourdough.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.36

Chicken, Ham, and Swiss on Hoagie Roll .

Classic Three Cheese

$5.95

Melty Mozzarella, Swiss and American Cheese on Sourdough.

Chicken Buffalo Ranch

$8.68

Buffalo chicken, ranch and american on sourdough.

Muffuletta

$9.36

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.00+Out of stock

Lasagna Soup

$3.00+

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$3.00+Out of stock

Bear Stew

$3.00+Out of stock

Chili

$3.00+

Pasta Salads

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

BLT Ranch Pasta Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad

$3.00+

Desserts

Peanut Butter Banana Panini

$5.65Out of stock

Cinnamon swirl bread with Honey and Peanut Butter and slices of Bananas.

Nutella Bacon Panini

$5.65

Bacon and Nutella on Cinnamon Bread.

Chips

Lays classic

$1.00

Water

Bottle of water

$1.00

12oz Soda

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soups, Paninis & Pasta Salad. Carry out and Delivery only

Location

110 E Main St, Willow Springs, MO 65793

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BabyCakes Cupcakery - Mobile Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
113 West 1st Street Willow Springs, MO 65793
View restaurantnext
The Grove Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,149
2130 N Main Ave Mountain Grove, MO 65711
View restaurantnext
K.C. Sports Bistro - 409 Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
409 Washington Avenue West Plains, MO 65775
View restaurantnext
Millers Grill Houston
orange starNo Reviews
6888 US Hwy 63 Houston, MO 65483
View restaurantnext
The Willow Tree
orange starNo Reviews
114 W Main St Willow Springs, MO 65793
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Willow Springs
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston