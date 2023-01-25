Main picView gallery

Little Bear Cafe

390 Market St

Meeker, CO 81641

Breakfast

Donut

$1.75

Filled Donut

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Hard Fried Egg, Choices of Ham Steak, Bacon or Sausage & Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Hashbrowns, Mayo. Served on your choice of a Kaiser Bun, Texas Toast or Homemade Biscuit.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

2 Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cut Potatoes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Shredded Cheese. Wrapped in a 12" Tortilla. Homemade Salsa on the side.

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

2 Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cut Potatoes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Shredded Cheese. Wrapped in a 12" Tortilla. Smothered in Green Chili Sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

2 Homemade Biscuits Smothered in White Gravy

Omelet

$9.50

Bacon Sausage Cubed Ham Onion Bell Pepper Diced Tomato Shredded Cheese Homemade Hot Sauce

Scramble Plate

$11.50

3 Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cut Potatoes, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Cubed Ham, Smothered in Green Chili Sauce. Topped with Shredded Cheese.

Little Bear Plate

$9.50

2 Eggs, Fried or Scrambled, Choice of Meat: Bacon, Sausage Patties or Ham Steak, Hashbrowns and 2 Slices of Buttered Texas Toast.

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Belgian Waffle Topped with Syrup and Whipped Topping.

Belgian Waffle - Fruit

$9.99

Belgian Waffle Topped with Fruit, Fruit Syrup and Whipped Topping. (Fruit Varies Daily)

Breakfast Sides

3 Slices of Bacon

$2.50

2 Sausage Patties

$2.50

Ham Steak

$2.50

2 Eggs

$2.50

Shredded Hashbrowns

$2.50

2 Sliced of Buttered Texas Toast

$2.50

Lunch/ Dinner

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hand Patted Choice Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Choice of Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Served on a Kaiser Bun. Side of Hand Cut Fries.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand Breaded Cube Steak with a side of Mashed Potatoes or Hand Cut Fries covered in Gravy a side of Buttered Texas Toast and a Side Salad.

3 Chicken Strips

$8.50

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Served with a side of Hand Cut Fries and Buttered Texas Toast.

5 Chicken Strips

$10.50

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Served with a side of Hand Cut Fries and Buttered Texas Toast.

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Shredded Iceberg, Chopped Romaine and Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Fried Tortilla Strips. Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken.

Taco Salad

$11.95

Shredded Iceberg, Chopped Romaine and Spinach, Diced Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Fried Tortilla Strips and Ground Choice Angus Beef. Homemade Salsa

Hamburger Steak Plate

$10.99

Choice Angus Beef Patty with a Side of Mashed Potatoes or Hand Cut Fries, covered in Gravy, Buttered Texas Toast and a Side Salad.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Smothered in Melted Cheddar Cheese served with a side of Hand Cut Fries, Buttered Texas Toast and a Side Salad.

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

BLT

$8.99

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries ( Melted Cheese and Bacon)

$6.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$4.50

Cowboy Corn Bites

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Moutain Dew

$2.00

Diet Moutain Dew

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Glass of Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kid Menu

Slider Cheeseburger

$6.00

Hand Patted Choice Angus Beef Patty. Choice of Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Served on a Slider Bun. With a Side of Hand Cut Fries.

2 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloin. Served with a side of Hand Cut Fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese on Buttered Texas Toast

6 Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Served with a Side of Hand Cut Fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

390 Market St, Meeker, CO 81641

Directions

