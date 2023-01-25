Little Bear Cafe 390 Market St
390 Market St
Meeker, CO 81641
Breakfast
Donut
Filled Donut
Cinnamon Roll
Breakfast Sandwich
Hard Fried Egg, Choices of Ham Steak, Bacon or Sausage & Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Hashbrowns, Mayo. Served on your choice of a Kaiser Bun, Texas Toast or Homemade Biscuit.
Breakfast Burrito
2 Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cut Potatoes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Shredded Cheese. Wrapped in a 12" Tortilla. Homemade Salsa on the side.
Smothered Breakfast Burrito
2 Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cut Potatoes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Shredded Cheese. Wrapped in a 12" Tortilla. Smothered in Green Chili Sauce
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Homemade Biscuits Smothered in White Gravy
Omelet
Bacon Sausage Cubed Ham Onion Bell Pepper Diced Tomato Shredded Cheese Homemade Hot Sauce
Scramble Plate
3 Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Cut Potatoes, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Cubed Ham, Smothered in Green Chili Sauce. Topped with Shredded Cheese.
Little Bear Plate
2 Eggs, Fried or Scrambled, Choice of Meat: Bacon, Sausage Patties or Ham Steak, Hashbrowns and 2 Slices of Buttered Texas Toast.
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle Topped with Syrup and Whipped Topping.
Belgian Waffle - Fruit
Belgian Waffle Topped with Fruit, Fruit Syrup and Whipped Topping. (Fruit Varies Daily)
Breakfast Sides
Lunch/ Dinner
Cheeseburger
Hand Patted Choice Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Choice of Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Served on a Kaiser Bun. Side of Hand Cut Fries.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Breaded Cube Steak with a side of Mashed Potatoes or Hand Cut Fries covered in Gravy a side of Buttered Texas Toast and a Side Salad.
3 Chicken Strips
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Served with a side of Hand Cut Fries and Buttered Texas Toast.
5 Chicken Strips
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins. Served with a side of Hand Cut Fries and Buttered Texas Toast.
Chicken Salad
Shredded Iceberg, Chopped Romaine and Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Fried Tortilla Strips. Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken.
Taco Salad
Shredded Iceberg, Chopped Romaine and Spinach, Diced Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Fried Tortilla Strips and Ground Choice Angus Beef. Homemade Salsa
Hamburger Steak Plate
Choice Angus Beef Patty with a Side of Mashed Potatoes or Hand Cut Fries, covered in Gravy, Buttered Texas Toast and a Side Salad.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Smothered in Melted Cheddar Cheese served with a side of Hand Cut Fries, Buttered Texas Toast and a Side Salad.
Grilled Chicken Club
BLT
Sides
Kid Menu
Slider Cheeseburger
Hand Patted Choice Angus Beef Patty. Choice of Cheddar, American or Pepper Jack Cheese. Served on a Slider Bun. With a Side of Hand Cut Fries.
2 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloin. Served with a side of Hand Cut Fries.
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on Buttered Texas Toast
6 Mini Corn Dogs
Served with a Side of Hand Cut Fries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
390 Market St, Meeker, CO 81641