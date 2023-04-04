Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Little Beast Restaurant Eagle Rock

3,446 Reviews

$$

1496 Colorado Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Little Beast Burger
Belgian Chocolate Pudding
Brussels Sprouts


Small Plates

Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie

Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie

$34.00

midnight moon, french brie, stilton, prosciutto, mortadella, chorizo, fruit, nuts, truffle honey, pickled fresno, ipa mustard, cornichon

Artisan Cheese Board

Artisan Cheese Board

$21.00

midnight moon, french brie, stilton, fruit & nuts, truffle honey

Baby Kale Caesar

Baby Kale Caesar

$12.00

lemon, garlic, parmesan bread crumbs

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

jalapeno-agave vinaigrette

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

prosciutto, mortadella, chorizo, pickled fresno, ipa mustard, cornichon

Chipotle Hummus

Chipotle Hummus

$15.00

garbanzo bean, roasted jalapeno, cilantro, garlic, tahini, chili-lime pita

Iceberg "Wedge"

Iceberg "Wedge"

$14.00

tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, scallion, chipotle "blt" aioli (vegetarian version available with bleu aioli)

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.00

citrus, garlic, fennel, thyme, rosemary

Organic Mixed Greens

Organic Mixed Greens

$12.00

baby kale, arugula, cucumber, tomato, chives, mint vinaigrette

“Elote” Soup

$12.00

charred & smoked corn, saffron, cumin-lime aioli, feta, shallot escabeche, cilantro

Burrata & Beets

$18.00

roasted & pickled beets, mint

House Bread & Spread

$4.00

garlic-chive butter, maldon sea salt

Mains

"Veg" Plant Based Burger

"Veg" Plant Based Burger

$19.00

beyond meat patty, onion jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheese; cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese

Charred Steak Frites

Charred Steak Frites

$34.00

hickory kissed prime flat iron steak, french fries, frisee, bearnaise aioli

House-Smoked Maitake Carbonara & Linguini

$26.00

shiitake, garlic-cream, shallot, egg yolk

Little Beast Burger

Little Beast Burger

$19.00

bacon jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast

$27.00

marble potatoes, chermoula, feta

Fusili Primavera

$25.00

basil pesto, walnuts, seasonal veggies

Lamb bolognese & Rigatoni

$28.00

sumac yogurt, mint, parsley

Charred Pork Chop

$30.00

cowboy beans, peach mostarda, arugula

Slow-Roasted Short Rib “Banh Mi”

$34.00

cabbage slaw, carrot-ginger purée, toasted bread crumbs

Pan-Roasted Salmon

$30.00

asparagus & maitake mushrooms , sherry fume, chive oil.

Dessert

Belgian Chocolate Pudding

Belgian Chocolate Pudding

$12.00

chantilly cream, shaved chocolate, maldon sea salt

Brioche Bread Pudding

Brioche Bread Pudding

$12.00

dulce de leche, creme anglaise, whipped cream

Kids

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$10.00

brioche bun, lettuce, french fries, ketchup, pickle

Kid's Chicken

Kid's Chicken

$10.00

chicken breast, french fries, ketchup

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

french fries

Pasta Butter

Pasta Butter

$7.00

orecchiette, butter, parmesan

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$7.00

orecchiette, marinara, parmesan

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

ketchup and bleu cheese aioli

Truffle-Parmesan Fries

Truffle-Parmesan Fries

$10.00

french fries, truffle oil, parmesan, ketchup

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Beast Restaurant is proudly serving New American Cuisine in Northeast Los Angeles, California!

Website

Location

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Directions

Gallery
Little Beast Restaurant image
Little Beast Restaurant image
Little Beast Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Relentless Brewing and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
2133 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
ROCKBIRD - 1147 E Colorado St
orange star4.6 • 969
1147 E Colorado St Glendale, CA 91205
View restaurantnext
The Raymond Restaurant & Bar 1886
orange star4.1 • 1,647
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Fiore Market Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102 South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurantnext
Gus's BBQ - South Pas
orange star4.0 • 2,483
808 Fair Oaks Ave South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurantnext
Bacari Glendale at The Americana
orange starNo Reviews
757 Americana Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Spitz - Eagle Rock
orange star4.4 • 2,580
2506 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Four Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,279
2122 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Eagle Rock
orange star4.8 • 1,100
2255 Colorado Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000646 - Eagle Rock
orange star4.1 • 239
5053 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Century City
review star
No reviews yet
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Echo Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston