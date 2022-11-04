Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Beast @ Ghostline

No reviews yet

3400 Comsouth Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Popular Items

French Fries
Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese
Angus Beef Slider Combo

Sliders

Angus Beef Slider

Angus Beef Slider

$4.99

Fresh ground angus beef with pickles & beast sauce

Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese

Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese

$5.99

fresh ground angus beef, with cheese, pickles and our beast sauce.

Grilled Chicken Slider

Grilled Chicken Slider

$5.49

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & beast sauce

Crispy Chicken Slider

Crispy Chicken Slider

$5.49

Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce

Black Bean & Veggie Slider

Black Bean & Veggie Slider

$4.99

Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce

Slider or Nugget Combo Meals with fries

Angus Beef Slider Combo

Angus Beef Slider Combo

$9.99

Fresh ground beef , pickles, and beast sauce

Crispy Chicken Slider Combo

Crispy Chicken Slider Combo

$9.99

Breaded crispy chicken, pickles, and beast sauce

Grilled Chicken Slider Combo

Grilled Chicken Slider Combo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ands beast sauce

Veggie Slider Combo

Veggie Slider Combo

$9.99

Black bean and veggie patty with pickles and beast sauce

8 CT Chicken Nuggets Combo

8 CT Chicken Nuggets Combo

$9.99

8 count nuggets with choice of two sauces and fries * Add an additional slider or 8 - count nugget for $3.00

Slider add on

Slider add on

$4.00

Chicken Nuggets

8 Nuggets

8 Nuggets

$6.99

Choose up to two sauces

12 Nuggets

12 Nuggets

$9.99

Choose up to two sauces

24 Nuggets

24 Nuggets

$19.99

Choose up to two sauces

Hot Honey Nuggets

Hot Honey Nuggets

$9.99

8 Count w/ goat cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

8 Count w/ gorgonzola cream sauce

Beast Bundles

6 Pack Sliders

6 Pack Sliders

$29.99

6 pack of any one type of slider. Must be 6 of same sliders.

12 Pack Sliders

12 Pack Sliders

$59.99

Pick a combination of two or get 12 of the same * Add cheese for $8

24 Pack Sliders

24 Pack Sliders

$119.99

Pick a combination of any four or get 24 of the same kind * Add cheese for $15

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Jalapeno Bottle Caps w/ Ranch

Jalapeno Bottle Caps w/ Ranch

$5.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Tortilla Chips w/ 8oz. Queso

Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$4.99

4oz. Side of Queso

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$9.99

Tortilla Chips w/ 8oz. Guacamole

Large Loaded Chips & Queso

Large Loaded Chips & Queso

$9.99

Tortilla Chips w/ our Loaded Queso (Fresh Jalapenos, Chorizo, and Beast Sauce)

Extra Sauces

Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.25
Beast Sauce

Beast Sauce

$0.25
BBQ

BBQ

$0.25
Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.25
Yellow Mustard

Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Add-Ons

Cheese

Cheese

$1.00
Lettuce

Lettuce

$0.25
Tomato

Tomato

$0.25
Bacon

Bacon

$1.50
Caramalized Onions

Caramalized Onions

$0.50
Fresh Jalapenos

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50
Extra Patty

Extra Patty

$3.00
Chorizo

Chorizo

$1.50

Drinks

Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

$2.99
Jarrito Orange Mandarin

Jarrito Orange Mandarin

$2.99
Main Root Mexican Cola

Main Root Mexican Cola

$2.99
Main Root Mexican Root Beer

Main Root Mexican Root Beer

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.99
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
At Little Beast Slider Co, we want our customers to find comfort in the food they eat. Our delicious sliders are made with fresh meats and as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible, so we can provide quality and flavor with every bite.

3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin, TX 78744

