ALL DAY

BREAKFAST

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$8.95

egg, bacon, American cheese

TURKEY, EGG & CHEESE

$8.95

egg, turkey, American cheese

EGG & CHEESE

$6.95

egg, American cheese

BLT

$8.95

chive spread, tomato, iceberg and arugula mix, North Country bacon

THE MORNING JUMP

$8.95

chive cream cheese, egg, arugula

THE LIZZY

$7.95

avocado mash, honey thyme goat cheese, tomato, arugula

LITTLE BIGGS BURRITO

$8.95

avocado mash, egg, cheddar, grilled onion and potatoes, with choice of aji verde or salsa fresca. add bacon +3

BAGEL & SPREAD

$3.50

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.00

SANDWICHES

THE CLASSIC

$13.45

choice of turkey, Berkshire ham, or roasted chicken, mayo, house pickles, red onion

THE ITALIAN

$16.95

Berkshire ham, mortadella*, salami, mozzarella, peppadew relish, red onion, red wine vinaigrette. *contains nuts and seeds

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE & AVOCADO

$14.95

chipotle mayo, jalapeno cashew crema*, cilantro, pickled onion. *contains nuts and seeds

THE STEAKHOUSE

$17.95

house roast beef, gruyere, red onion, arugula, Caesar dressing, red wine vinaigrette

THE BLAT

$14.95

North Country Smokehouse bacon, avocado, basil pesto, garlic mayo, arugula.

TUNA SALAD

$12.95

chive mayo, house pickles, arugula, capers, peppadew relish

TURKEY & GOAT CHEESE

$14.95

thyme honey goat cheese, red onion, arugula, garlic mayo

SPICY CHICKPEA NORI & AVOCADO

$12.95

siracha aioli, red onion, cucumber, house pickles. VEGAN

*SPECIAL* AJI VERDE CHICKEN WRAP

$12.95

roasted chicken, cheddar, iceberg, arugula, pickled onions, garlic mayo, with aji verde “green sauce”, on whole wheat wrap

*SPECIAL* GOCHUJANG BBQ CHICKEN

$16.95

pulled rotisserie chicken, slaw, pickles, crispy onions, jalapeno ranch, on sesame hero

TOP IT WITH FRIES

$2.50

Extra Sandwich Sauce

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.95
Sparkling Water

$3.95
Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

$2.45
Spindrift Lemon

$2.95
Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.95
Spindrift Mango Tangerine

$2.95
Orange Juice

$2.95

SIDES

French Fries

$5.95

Crinkle fries with your choice of scratch-made dipping sauces. (cooked in canola oil)

Homemade Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95
Chips - Regular

$2.95
Chips - BBQ

$2.95
Chips - Kettle

$2.95
Chips - Hot Jalapeno

$2.95Out of stock

Extra Sandwich Sauce

CATERING

BREAKFAST BOARDS

Serves 8-10 people
Mini Bagel Board

$45.00

Served with cream cheese, butter and jams, assorted mini bagels (12). Serves 8-10 people.

Mini Bagel Sandwiches Board

$80.00

Includes your choice of mini bagel sandwiches (16). Serves 8-10 people

Homemade Biscuit Board

$55.00

Served with butter & jams. (12 ppl)

Pastry Board

$45.00

An assortment of mini pastries. Serves 8-10 people

INDIVIDUAL BREAKFAST BOXES

Bagel and Choice of Spread Box

$18.95

Your choice bagel and spread, served with fresh berry cup and orange juice

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box

$18.95

With your choice of breakfast sandwich, berry cup and orange juice

Homemade Biscuit Box

$18.95

Two biscuits served with jam, butter and Greek yogurt parfait and orange juice

SANDWICH BOARD

Serves 8-10 people. One sandwich board with your choice of a side salad.
Sandwich Board

$140.00

Serves 8-10 people. One sandwich board with your choice of a side salad.

INDIVIDUAL LUNCH BOXES

Minimum order of 8 boxes.
Sandwich Box

$23.00

Choice of sandwich, potato chips & homemade chocolate chip cookies. Min order of 8 boxes

Salad Box

$25.00

Choice of salad (bowl or wrap), slice of multigrain bread & homemade chocolate chip cookies, Min order of 8 boxes

SALADS AND GRAIN BOWLS

Large Salad

$140.00

Serves 8-10 people

Large Grain Bowl

$140.00

Serves 8-10 people

A LA CARTE OPTIONS

Small Side Salad

$3.00
Large Side Salad

$32.00

Serves 4-5 people

Berry Cup

$4.00

Mixed berries, strawberry, blueberry and blackberry. Min order of 8.

Yogurt Cup

8 cup minimum order. Individual portions.

Homemade Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

$32.00

Salted chocolate chip cookies. 8 per order

COFFEE & TEA

Sugars, milk included (one dairy and one alternative)

Hot Coffee

$40.00

Sugars, milk included (one dairy and one alternative)

Hot Tea

$40.00

Sugars, milk included (one dairy and one alternative)

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.95
Sparkling Water

$3.95
Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

$2.45
Spindrift Lemon

$2.95
Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.95
Spindrift Mango Tangerine

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.25