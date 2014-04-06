Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Little Boots Country Diner

546 Reviews

$

6633 W. Houghton Lake Drive

Houghton Lake, MI 48629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips
Chicken Wrap
Fish Sandwich

Buck-A-Roo Breakfast

Be Healthy Be Happy

$8.99
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Country Chicken

$9.99
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$9.99
Cowboy Breakfast

Cowboy Breakfast

$8.99
Full Biscuits and Gravy

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

Half Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99
Ham Scramble

Ham Scramble

$8.99
Hash'n Eggs

Hash'n Eggs

$9.99
Smokin Gun Quesadilla

Smokin Gun Quesadilla

$8.99
The Big Country

The Big Country

$12.99

Sweeter Side Of Breakfast

Carmel Apple Nut Pancakes (2)

Carmel Apple Nut Pancakes (2)

$8.99

1/2 order Carmel Apple Pancakes (1)

$5.99

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$6.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$5.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$4.99

Pancake (1)

$2.39

Blueberry Pancake (1)

$3.09

M&M Pancakes

$5.99

Mickey Pancake

$2.99
French Toast (3)

French Toast (3)

$5.99

French Toast (2)

$4.99

Fireside Skillet

Western Skillet

Western Skillet

$10.99

Biscuit Skillet

$9.99

The Omelet Shop

Boss Hog

Boss Hog

$13.99
Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.99
Duke Omelet

Duke Omelet

$11.99
Farmers Omelet

Farmers Omelet

$11.99
Ham and Cheese Omelet

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Irish Omelet

$10.99

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Western Omelet

$11.99

Morning Side

1 Biscuit

$0.99

American Fries

$2.49

American Fries w/Onions

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99

Bagel

$1.99

Biscuits (2)

$1.99

Blueberry Oatmeal

$4.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Golden Diced

$2.49

Ham

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.49

Hashbrowns w/onions

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Extra Egg

$1.29

Little Boots Breakfasts

One Cake & 2 Meat

$4.99

One Egg With Toast

$2.99

One Egg, 2 Meat, 1 Toast

$5.99

One French Toast & 2 Meat

$4.99

Two Eggs With Meat & Toast

$7.99

Two Eggs With Pot & Toast

$5.29

Two Eggs With Toast

$3.99

Sandwich Round Up

1/2 Hot Sandwich

$8.99
1/2 Sandwich Cup Of Soup Or Fries

1/2 Sandwich Cup Of Soup Or Fries

$8.99
Ace Of Clubs

Ace Of Clubs

$13.99
BLT

BLT

$9.99
Bobcat Burger

Bobcat Burger

$11.99
Butch Cassidy Burger

Butch Cassidy Burger

$9.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$10.99
Crunchy Chicken

Crunchy Chicken

$11.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99
French Dip

French Dip

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99
Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Stacked Reuben

$11.99
Swiss Mushroom Burger

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.99
Turkey, Roast Beef, Meat Loaf Or Hamburger

Turkey, Roast Beef, Meat Loaf Or Hamburger

$10.99

Salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Dinner Round Up

Boots Bbq Chicken

$14.99
Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99
Country Chicken

Country Chicken

$11.99

Country Fried Steak Platter

$11.99

Fish Basket (2)

$12.99

Fish Basket (3)

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.99

Grouper Dinner (1)

$10.99
Grouper Dinner (2)

Grouper Dinner (2)

$12.99

Hand Dipped Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.99
Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$9.99
Mile High Meatloaf

Mile High Meatloaf

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.99
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$10.99

Two Piece Cod Dinner

$13.99

South Of The Border

Jumbo Wet Burrito

Jumbo Wet Burrito

$10.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99
Big As Texas Nacho

Big As Texas Nacho

$10.99

Extra Large Wet Burrito

$13.99

Extra Large Nacho

$13.99

Little Wranglers

Fish'n Chips

Fish'n Chips

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Fryday Fish

Breaded Shrimp

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99
Lake Perch

Lake Perch

$18.99

Grouper 1pc

$10.99
Grouper 2pc

Grouper 2pc

$12.99

Fish Dinner 2pc

$12.99

Fish Dinner 3pc

$14.99

North Atlantic Cod 2pc

$13.99

North Atlantic Cod 3pc

$15.99

1 pc fish

$4.50

1 Pc Cod

$4.99

Mexican Fiesta

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$10.99

Chicken Fajitas

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Tacos

$7.99

Nacho

$10.99

Saturday Steak Night

1/2 lb Steak

$15.99

1 lb Steak

$19.99

Steak & Shrimp

$20.99

Drinks

Pop

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$2.19

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.19

Flavoring

$1.19

Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Water

Flavored Hot Coco

$3.19

Small Thermos

$3.99

Large Thermos

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.19

Trail Side TAG-A-LONGS

Baked Potato

$2.99

Chips n Cheese

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$0.79

French Fries

$2.99

Loaded Wedges

$4.99

Mashed Pot and Gravy

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$5.99

Side Salad

$2.99
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.59

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Loaded Baker

$4.49

Loaded Mashed

$4.49

Veggies

$1.79

Fried Pickles (8)

$6.99

Hushpuppies (8)

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6633 W. Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake, MI 48629

Directions

Gallery
Little Boots Country Diner image
Little Boots Country Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shaker's Restaurant - Houghton Lake
orange star4.3 • 898
1581 W. Houghton Lake Drive Prudenville, MI 48651
View restaurantnext
Randy's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 866
677 E Houghton Lake Drive Prudenville, MI 48651
View restaurantnext
Michigan Brew
orange star4.6 • 14
106 E Michigan Avenue Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Grayling Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,248
211 E Michigan Ave Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Paddle Hard Brewing
orange star4.6 • 1,601
227 E Michigan Ave Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Spikes Keg O'Nails
orange starNo Reviews
301 N, James Street Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Houghton Lake
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston