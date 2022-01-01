- Home
Little Brazil Restaurant
1,756 Reviews
$$
6984 Collins Ave
miami beach, FL 33141
Popular Items
Appetizers
*Dadinhos de Tapioca
Tapioca and cheese fried cubes with hot pepper jelly
Linguiça com mandioca -Brazilian sausage and yucca
Pork Brazilian sausage and yucca with chimichurri sauce
Bolinho de Bacalhau - Codfish croquettes
Delicious crispy croquettes made with salt codfish and mashed potatoes
Camarão ao alho e óleo - Sautéed shrimps
Sautéed jumbo shrimps on garlic and olive oil, with green Goddess sauce
Coxinha - Chicken Croquette
Delicious soft dough croquette filled with seasoned chicken and cream cheese
Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry
Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese
Pastel de Carne - Meat Pastry
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese or minced beef
Pastel de Queijo - Cheese Pastry
Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese
Kibe
finely ground meat, cracked wheat with a touch of mint
Picanha Palito com cebola
picanha strips with french fries
Queijo coalho na chapa
cheese coalho with molasses
Bowls /Salads
Pasta
Meat
Picanha (1)
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (14oz), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette.
Picanha (2)
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (20 Oz), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette
Beef Strogonofe
delicious creamy sauce with strips of filet and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
Fraldinha - Skirt Steak
char-grilled skirt steak with heart of palm creamy sauce. Served with French fries
Bife à Cavalo NY Strip
char-grilled NY strip topped with fried eggs. Served with fries
Bife à Parmegiana
breaded beef cut topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice
Beef Piamontese
beef strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Filet Mignon
Filet Mignon with garlic butter and mashed potato blend
Chicken
Frango à Parmegiana
chicken strips topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with rice
Strogonoff de Frango
strips of chicken file and mushrooms sautéed in a delicious cream sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks
Chicken Piamontese
chicken strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Grilled Chicken
3 peaces of breast chicken + rice+ beans + vinagrette + farofa
Fish /Seafood
Camarao ao coco
jumbo sautéed shrimps on a creamy coconut sauce; with rice
Strogonofe de camarao
delicious creamy sauce with shrimps and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
Tilapia and Mashpotato
Grilled fish with shrimps, tomatoes, and capers sauce; and mashed potatoes
Salmon com Quinoa
pan seared salmon with quinoa, vinagrette
Risotto de Camarao
Shrimp risotto with brazilian nuts
Vegetarian e Vegan
Sides
Arroz Branco
white rice
Arroz à Piamontese
light creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Banana Frita
fried banana
Fries
french fries
Chimichurri
garlic, onion, fresh herbs and hot pepper in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
Farofa
yuca flour sautéed with onions, garlic and bacon
Feijão
tasty stir fry beans, Brazilian style
Heart of Palm Sauce
heart of palm sauce
Mandioca - Yucca
fried yucca
Vegetais
mixed steamed vegetables
Vinagrete
diced onions, tomatoes and peppers in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
Couve
stir fry collard green
Linguiça
Brazilian sausage
Batata Palha
stick potato
Mashed Potatoes
mashed potatoes
Pao de Queijo (4 unit)
Brazilian cheese bread
Tomate (1 unid)
tomato
Avocado
avocado sauce
Onion (1 unit)
onion
Hot souce house made side
Kids
Specials
Desserts
Bowls /Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan, with caesar dressing
Brazilian
Rice, beans, salad, farofa (toasted cassava flour), grilled meat and vinaigrette. Choose your meat: chicken, beef, fish or pork sausage
Amazon Bowl
açaí, banana, berries, shredded coconut, granola, honey
Gorgonzola Salad
mixed greens, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and green apple, and caramel dressing
House Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, black olive, onion, heart of palm and vinaigrette dressing
Meat
Picanha (serves 1)
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (3 slices), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette.
Picanha (serves2)
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (5 slices), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette
Beef Strogonofe
delicious creamy sauce with strips of filet and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
Fraldinha - Skirt Steak
char-grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce. Served with French fries
Bife à Cavalo - NY Strip
char-grilled NY strip topped with fried eggs. Served with fries
Beef Parmegiana
breaded beef cut topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice
Beef Piemontese
beef strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Filet Mignon
with garlic butter and mashed potato blend
Chicken
Chicken Piemontese
chicken strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Strogonoff de Frango
strips of chicken file and mushrooms sautéed in a delicious cream sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks
Chicken Parmegiana
chicken strips topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with rice
Fish & Seafood
Tilapia and Mashpotato
Grilled fish with shrimps, tomatoes, and capers sauce; and mashed potatoes
Strogonofe de camarao
delicious creamy sauce with shrimps and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes
Salmon com Quinoa
pan seared salmon with quinoa, and vinalgrette
Risotto de Camarao com Alho Poro
shrimp risotto with leak and brazilian nuts
Pasta
Vegetarian e Vegan
Strogonofe de Mushroom
mushrooms sautéed with onion and garlic, in a light creamy sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks
Crispy Tindle Garlic Butter and Herbs
plant based protein served with mashed potatoes and spanish
Tindle Parmegiana
plant based protein with tomato sauce and melted cheese, served with white rice
Spaghetti & Tindleballs
pasta with plant based protein and tomato sauce
Acai Bowl
acai, banana, berries, shredded coconut, granola, honey
Sides
Arroz a piemontese
light creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms
Arroz Branco
white rice
Batata Frita - French Fries
French fries
Chimichurri
garlic, onion, fresh herbs and hot pepper in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
Couve
stir fry collard green
Farofa
yuca flour sautéed with onions, garlic and bacon
Feijão
tasty stir fry beans, Brazilian style
Mandioca - Yucca
fried yucca
Molho de Palmito - Palm of Heart Sauce
heart of palm sauce
Vegetables - Chef's Selection
mixed sauteed vegetables
Vinagrete
diced onions, tomatoes and peppers in a vinegar and olive oil sauce
Banana Frita
fried banana
Desserts
Specials
Moqueca (serves 1)
traditional fish stew with onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with rice, pirão (creamy yuca polenta) and farofa (toasted yuca flour)
Bacalhau do Chefe (serves 1)
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
Bacalhau do Chefe (serves 2)
codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice
Moqueca (serves 2)
traditional fish stew with onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with rice, pirão (creamy yuca polenta) and farofa (toasted yuca flour)
Feijoada for 1 (ONLY Saturday)
Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour
Feijoada for 2 (ONLY Saturday)
Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour
Soft Drinks Cans
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
You will love our selection of Brazilian dishes. Come eat at our Restaurant today! Have a taste of our Brazilian specialties. Great atmosphere, friendly staff and amazing food.
6984 Collins Ave, miami beach, FL 33141