Little Brazil Restaurant

1,756 Reviews

$$

6984 Collins Ave

miami beach, FL 33141

Popular Items

Acai Amazon Bowl
*Dadinhos de Tapioca
Picanha (1)

Appetizers

*Dadinhos de Tapioca

*Dadinhos de Tapioca

$15.00

Tapioca and cheese fried cubes with hot pepper jelly

Linguiça com mandioca -Brazilian sausage and yucca

Linguiça com mandioca -Brazilian sausage and yucca

$15.00

Pork Brazilian sausage and yucca with chimichurri sauce

Bolinho de Bacalhau - Codfish croquettes

Bolinho de Bacalhau - Codfish croquettes

$19.00

Delicious crispy croquettes made with salt codfish and mashed potatoes

Camarão ao alho e óleo - Sautéed shrimps

Camarão ao alho e óleo - Sautéed shrimps

$16.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimps on garlic and olive oil, with green Goddess sauce

Coxinha - Chicken Croquette

Coxinha - Chicken Croquette

$7.00

Delicious soft dough croquette filled with seasoned chicken and cream cheese

Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry

Pastel de Camarão - Shrimp Pastry

$7.00

Crispy thin pastry filled with shrimps and cream cheese

Pastel de Carne - Meat Pastry

Pastel de Carne - Meat Pastry

$7.00

Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese or minced beef

Pastel de Queijo - Cheese Pastry

Pastel de Queijo - Cheese Pastry

$7.00

Crispy thin pastry filled with cheese

Kibe

Kibe

$7.00

finely ground meat, cracked wheat with a touch of mint

Picanha Palito com cebola

$22.00

picanha strips with french fries

Queijo coalho na chapa

$12.00

cheese coalho with molasses

Bowls /Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan, with caesar dressing

Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and green apple

Acai Amazon Bowl

Acai Amazon Bowl

$15.00+

açaí, banana, berries, shredded coconut, granola, honey

House Salad

$12.00

Alface, cebola, palmito, tomate

Pasta

Spaghetti ao alho e oleo

Spaghetti ao alho e oleo

$15.00

spaghetti pasta, garlic and olive oil

Spaghetti ao pesto

Spaghetti ao pesto

$15.00

spaghetti pasta, shredded parmesan and pesto souce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

fettuccine pasta, butter, heavy cream, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti ao molho tomate

$15.00

Meat

Picanha (1)

Picanha (1)

$38.00

char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (14oz), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette.

Picanha (2)

Picanha (2)

$49.00

char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (20 Oz), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette

Beef Strogonofe

Beef Strogonofe

$30.00

delicious creamy sauce with strips of filet and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes

Fraldinha - Skirt Steak

Fraldinha - Skirt Steak

$40.00

char-grilled skirt steak with heart of palm creamy sauce. Served with French fries

Bife à Cavalo NY Strip

Bife à Cavalo NY Strip

$37.00

char-grilled NY strip topped with fried eggs. Served with fries

Bife à Parmegiana

Bife à Parmegiana

$36.00

breaded beef cut topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice

Beef Piamontese

Beef Piamontese

$35.00

beef strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Filet Mignon with garlic butter and mashed potato blend

Chicken

Frango à Parmegiana

Frango à Parmegiana

$28.00

chicken strips topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with rice

Strogonoff de Frango

Strogonoff de Frango

$28.00

strips of chicken file and mushrooms sautéed in a delicious cream sauce. Served with rice and potato sticks

Chicken Piamontese

Chicken Piamontese

$33.00

chicken strips and rice in a delicius creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms

Grilled Chicken

$25.00

3 peaces of breast chicken + rice+ beans + vinagrette + farofa

Fish /Seafood

Camarao ao coco

Camarao ao coco

$30.00

jumbo sautéed shrimps on a creamy coconut sauce; with rice

Strogonofe de camarao

Strogonofe de camarao

$29.00

delicious creamy sauce with shrimps and mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes

Tilapia and Mashpotato

Tilapia and Mashpotato

$25.00

Grilled fish with shrimps, tomatoes, and capers sauce; and mashed potatoes

Salmon com Quinoa

Salmon com Quinoa

$33.00

pan seared salmon with quinoa, vinagrette

Risotto de Camarao

$35.00

Shrimp risotto with brazilian nuts

Vegetarian e Vegan

Strogonofe de Mushroom

Strogonofe de Mushroom

$29.00

delicious creamy sauce with mushrooms. Served with white rice and stick potatoes

Tindle Parmegiana

Tindle Parmegiana

$30.00
Crispy Tindle Garlic Butter

Crispy Tindle Garlic Butter

$28.00
Spaghetti & Tindleballs

Spaghetti & Tindleballs

$22.00
Coxinha Tindle

Coxinha Tindle

$7.00

Delicious soft dough on vegetable base croquette filled with Tindle.

Sides

Arroz Branco

Arroz Branco

$5.00

white rice

Arroz à Piamontese

Arroz à Piamontese

$9.00

light creamy sauce, parmesan and mushrooms

Banana Frita

$8.00

fried banana

Fries

$6.00

french fries

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$5.00

garlic, onion, fresh herbs and hot pepper in a vinegar and olive oil sauce

Farofa

Farofa

$5.00

yuca flour sautéed with onions, garlic and bacon

Feijão

Feijão

$7.00

tasty stir fry beans, Brazilian style

Heart of Palm Sauce

Heart of Palm Sauce

$7.00

heart of palm sauce

Mandioca - Yucca

$7.00+

fried yucca

Vegetais

Vegetais

$7.00

mixed steamed vegetables

Vinagrete

Vinagrete

$5.00

diced onions, tomatoes and peppers in a vinegar and olive oil sauce

Couve

$7.00

stir fry collard green

Linguiça

$9.00

Brazilian sausage

Batata Palha

$5.00

stick potato

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

mashed potatoes

Pao de Queijo (4 unit)

$8.00

Brazilian cheese bread

Tomate (1 unid)

$4.00

tomato

Avocado

$6.00

avocado sauce

Onion (1 unit)

$4.00

onion

Hot souce house made side

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers (Rice/Beans/Fries)

Kids Chicken Fingers (Rice/Beans/Fries)

$12.00

Chicken nuggets with rice, beans and French fries

Kids Spaguetti com Molho de Tomate

Kids Spaguetti com Molho de Tomate

$10.00

Spaguetti with tomato sauce

Kids Sirloin Beef (Rice/Beans/Fries)

Kids Sirloin Beef (Rice/Beans/Fries)

$15.00

Sirloin beef strips with rice, beans and French fries

Specials

Feijoada

Feijoada

$26.00+

Brazilian traditional dish. Black bean stew with dried beef, pork loin, smoked pork, bacon, sausage and ribs. Served with stir fry collard green, sliced orange, rice and toasted yuca flour

Bacalhau do Chefe

Bacalhau do Chefe

$27.00+

codfish, potatoes, onions, tomato, red pepper, garlic, olives and rice

Desserts

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

$7.00

Brazilian chocolate fudge in a spoon

Mousse de Maracujá

Mousse de Maracujá

$7.00

passion fruit mousse

Pudim de Leite

Pudim de Leite

$7.00

traditional Brazilian flan, with caramel sauce

Sorvete Doce Leite com Banana

$15.00

doce de leite ice cream with banana

Lasagna de Chocolate

$15.00

Manjar

$7.00

Coconut flan with plum sauce

Soft Drinks Cans

Guarana Antartica

$5.00

Brazilian soda made by amazon fruit called guarana

Guarana Antartica DIET

$5.00

Brazilian diet soda made by amazon fruit called guarana

Coke

$5.00

coke can

Coke DIET

$5.00

diet coke can

Coconut Water

$4.00

coconut water

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Zero Coke

$5.00

Water

Sparkling Water Small

$4.00

small sparkling water

Mineral Small Bottle

$3.00

small natural water

Sparkling Water Large

$7.00

large sparkling water

Mineral Large Bottle

$6.00

large natural water

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
You will love our selection of Brazilian dishes. Come eat at our Restaurant today! Have a taste of our Brazilian specialties. Great atmosphere, friendly staff and amazing food.

