Brewpubs & Breweries

Little Brew House 214 W Ridge Pk

review star

No reviews yet

214 w ridge pk

conshohocken, PA 19428

Popular Items

Wings
Nana's Home Style Pizza
French Fries

Crowlers/Growlers

32oz Crowler/Growler Fill

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with house made croutons & grated parmesan cheese & a side of Caesar dressing *Add Grilled Chicken - $5 *Add Crispy Chicken - $5

Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens topped w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & a side of balsamic vinaigrette. *Add Grilled Chicken - $5 *Add Crispy Chicken - $5

APPETIZERS

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Loaded with cheese whiz & bacon

$14.00

White sauce with beer, butter, bacon, garlic & crushed red pepper

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & onions topped w/ balsamic glaze & toasted pistachios

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Your choice of cheese: Cheese whiz or mozzarella

$10.00

Loaded with chopped steak & cheese whiz

Clams Casino

$13.00

Stuffed with chopped clams, bacon, peppers, onions & celery

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

Fried to perfection and drizzled with a house made balsamic reduction

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Marinara with garlic, oil & crushed red peppers

Parmesan Breadsticks

$7.00

Tossed in garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley served w/ a side of marinara sauce

$14.00

8 pc served with your choice of: Hot, Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Hot Honey BBQ

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$13.00

8oz beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions & FF Your choice of cheese: Cooper sharp, provolone or mozzarella

Cheesesteak

$14.00

12oz chopped steak, cooper sharp cheese, fried onions & FF Make it your own, choose.... Buffalo, Honey mustard, Pizza sauce or Add lettuce & tomato - $1

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

12oz of chopped chicken breast, cooper sharp cheese, fried onions & FF Make it your own, choose.... Buffalo, Honey mustard, Pizza sauce or Add lettuce and tomato - $1

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato & FF Your choice of cheese: Cooper sharp, provolone or mozzarella Add broccoli rabe - $3

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato & FF Your choice of cheese: Cooper sharp, provolone or mozzarella Add broccoli rabe - $3

Roast Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Roast pork w/ provolone & FF *Add broccoli rabe - $3 *Add long hots - $3

ENTREES

Chicken Fingers & FF

$12.00

5 pc served with FF & your choice of dipping sauce~ Honey mustard, BBQ, Buffalo or Ranch

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Beer battered, served with old bay FF & your choice of: Tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Sausage & Meatball Platter

$12.00

PIZZAS

Nana's Home Style Pizza

$14.00

13' x 9' shareable delight Cheese options: Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella or Provolone (or mix 2 cheeses or even all 3)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$21.00

Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

Chicken Tuscany Pizza

$24.00

Meatball Parm Pizza

$20.00

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$22.00

SPECIALS

Bruschetta

$10.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

214 w ridge pk, conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

