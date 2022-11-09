Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

review star

No reviews yet

89 Rainey St

Austin, TX 78701

Breakfast Burrito
The Bummer Burrito
Frito 'Rito

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito
$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Cheese Blend, and our in house Bummer Sauce.

The Bummer Burrito
$9.00

The Bummer Burrito

$9.00

Refried Beans, Shrettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Cheese Blend and our in house Bummer Sauce.

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$6.00

$6.00

Beans, cheese, diced yellow onions & house-made enchilada sauce.

Frito 'Rito

Frito 'Rito

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fritos, Refried Beans, Cheese Blend, in house Queso and Bummer Sauce.

Vegan Situation Burrito
$10.00

Vegan Situation Burrito

$10.00

Calabacitas (little squashes), Vegan Cheese, Shrettuce, Avocado, Vegan Bummer Sauce (silk tofu base), Choice of Protein

Slightly Different Than Burritos

Quesadilla

$6.00

Our cheese blend on a grilled tortilla for your little bummer.

Torta

$9.00

Toasted roll filled with refried beans, guacamole, Bummer Sauce, shrettuce, and pickled red onions with your choice of protein

Sides

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.00Out of stock

I'm cheesy and you need me, with chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00Out of stock

Mashed avocado, minced red onion, garlic and cilantro

Large Queso

$5.00Out of stock

I'm cheesy without chips

Large Guacamole

$7.00Out of stock

Cokes

Rambler Sparkling Water
$2.00

$2.00

Mexican Coke
$3.00

$3.00
St. Elmo Hop Water
$3.00

St. Elmo Hop Water

$3.00

Hopped seltzer water! Looks like you're drinking an IPA like a cool beer guy but you're really sippin' on a delicious zero-alcohol beverage.

Mandarin Jarritos
$3.00

$3.00

Spirit-Free Cocktails

No-Sting Sling
$8.00

No-Sting Sling

$8.00

For when you wanna keep your goofy $300 Hawaiian shirt nice and tidy. Juniper tea, Grenadine, Honey, Lime, Pineapple, OJ.

Nah-Groni

$8.00

T-Shirts

Beef Shirt Dark
$25.00

$25.00

Beef Shirt Light
$25.00

$25.00

Fuck Abbott Shirt
$25.00

$25.00

Might Hurt Long Sleeve
$33.00

$33.00

Worst Street Shirt (black)
$25.00

$25.00
Solid Bevs Van Shirt
$25.00

Solid Bevs Van Shirt

$25.00
Bad Larry T-Shirt
$25.00

Bad Larry T-Shirt

$25.00
Burrito Guy T

Burrito Guy T

$25.00
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bummer Burritos and boozy Solid Bevs available for take-out or delivery. Coffee and espresso available for take-out. Thank you for your order! We love you as much as we love our mothers. (Gluten free and vegan tortillas available!)

89 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

