Little Bull 810 North Mangum Street

810 North Mangum Street

Durham, NC 27701

FOOD

PINCHES PLATOS CHICOS

BREAD AND BUTTER SERVICE

$6.00

CEVICHE

$21.00

SHORTYPAN

$12.00

NC CRUDO

$18.00

BIRRIA DUMPLING

$12.00

LA NALGONA

$11.00

GAMBAS A LA PLANCHA

$20.00

MARKET VIBEZ

$13.00

TONGUE & CHEEK

$18.00

GRILLED OCTO

$16.00

CRAB ALCAPURIA

$14.00

VEGAN MUSHROOM DISH!

$16.00

AY PAPA

$9.00Out of stock

CORNROWS

$6.00

NOPALES OKRA SALAD

$10.00

PINCHES PLATOS GRANDES

LITTLE BULLGOGI

$53.00

HALAL GUEYS

$35.00

ZARANDEADO

$50.00

CESAR MILANESA

SWEET STUFF

CHURRO BALLS

$8.00

PLANTAIN SUNDAE

$10.00

3 SCOOPS ICE CREAM

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00

SIDE CHOCOLATE DIP

$1.00

SIDES

SIDE BREAD

$4.00

TORTILLAS

$3.00

SIDE PIRI PIRI SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE BUTTER

$2.00

SIDE TAZIKI SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE PIQUIN SAUCE

$2.00

Extra dumpling

$3.00

SIDE PITA BREAD

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

side plantain

$4.00

WINE AND BUBBLES

WHITE GLASS

ALIANCA VINHO VERDE

$7.00

ENLIGHTENMENT GARNACHA BLANCA

$9.00Out of stock

SPARKLING PETULANTE

$12.00

AMIGO PERRO

$8.00

RED GLASS

MONASTERIO DE LAS VINAS

$12.00

LA POSTA

$10.00

SAURUS PINOT NOIR

$12.00

CASA SILVA CARMENERE

$14.00

BUBBLES BY GLASS

PRO BRUT CAVA

$7.00

WHITE BOTTLES

ALIANCA VINHO VERDE BOTTLE

$26.00

GARNACHA BLANCA BOTTLE

$34.00

Proa Brut bottle

$24.00

PENTULANTE ROSE SPARKLING BOTTLE

$46.00

MISTINGUETT BRUT BOTTLE

$34.00

AMIGO PERRO BOTTLE

$26.00

RED BOTTLES

MONASTERIO DE LAS VINAS BOTTLE

$44.00

LA POSTA BOTTLE

$36.00

SAURUS PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$42.00

DECERO CABERNET FRANC BOTTLE

$100.00

CARMENERE CASA SILVA BOTTLE

$52.00

SALMOS 2017 BLEND

$120.00Out of stock

NON ALCOHOL

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TOPOCHICO

$3.99

TEQUILA Y MEZCAL

TEQUILA

TRES GENERACIONES LEGACY

$18.00

CLASE AZUL REP

$48.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

TEQUILA 8 EXTRA ANEJO

$45.00

LUNAZUL

$8.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$15.00

HERRADURA LEGACY

$38.00

TRES GENE LA COLONIAL

$23.00

DON JULIO REP

$15.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$17.00

HERRADURA ULTRA

$17.00

TEQUILA 8 PLATA

$13.00

HERRADURA REPO

$15.00

TROMBA BLANCO

$10.00

MEZCAL

VAGO ELOTE

$16.00

VAGO ESPADIN

$15.00

LOS VECINOS

$10.00

SOMBRA REPO

$13.00

CODIGO ANCESTRAL

$48.00

SOMRA

$11.00

ILLEGAL JOVEN

$11.00

Siete Misterios

$11.00Out of stock

BOURBON AND WHISKY

BOURBON AND WHISKEY

BUFFALO TRACE

$15.00

WHISTLE PIG 12

$40.00

HORSE SOILDER

$22.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

RIDGMONT RESERV 1792

$9.00

OLD FORESTER

$15.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$26.00

EAGLE RARE SINGLE BARREL

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Pocho cusine at its finest.

Location

Directions

