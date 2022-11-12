Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Little Chango

134 Coxe Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Popular Items

Lonchera - Served 11:30-3:30PM
Ropa Vieja
Tostones

Arepas

$12.00

Ropa Vieja

$12.00

Shredded Flank Steak, Cuban Style • Sofrito Black Bean Mash • Sweet Plantains • Queso Fresco

Pernil

Pernil

$11.00

Pork Shoulder, Adobo Seasoned • Pickled Cabbage & Onions • Chile de Arbol Sauce • Fancy Pink Sauce

Pepiada

Pepiada

$10.00

Chicken Salad • Avocado • Cilantro Gremolata • Radish

Jibara

Jibara

$9.00

Sofrito Black Bean Mash • Sweet Plantains • Red Onions • Queso Fresco • Avocado • Pepita Sauce

Chorizo

Chorizo

$10.00

Oaxaca Cheese • Tomatoes • Red Onions • Chimichurri Sauce

Loncheras

Lonchera - Served 11:30-3:30PM

$13.00

Lunchbox with Mamposteao Rice & Beans • Escabeche Salad • Pickled Cabbage and Onions • Your Choice of Protein

Sides

Tostones

Tostones

$3.75

Fried Green Plantains • Fancy Pink Sauce

Escabeche

$3.75

Sweet Plantain • Avocado • Red Bell Pepper • Olive Oil Lime Dressing

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$3.75

Cassava Root Fries • Fancy Pink Sauce

Mamposteao

Mamposteao

$3.75

Rice & Beans, Puerto Rican style

Amarillos

$3.75

Fried Sweet Plantains • Queso Fresco

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$3.75+

Lettuce Mix • Heirloom Tomatoes • Radishes • Avocado • Red Onion • Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Sweets

Flan

Flan

$6.00

Coconut Cardamom Custard Cooked Over a Layer of Caramel

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.00

Three Milk Spoge Cake • Rosewater & Orange Whip • Pistachos

Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00
Devil's Foot - Arnie Palmie

Devil's Foot - Arnie Palmie

$3.00
Devil's Foot - Cherry Limeade

Devil's Foot - Cherry Limeade

$3.00
Devil's Foot - Ginger Beer

Devil's Foot - Ginger Beer

$3.00
Devil's Foot - Limeade

Devil's Foot - Limeade

$3.00

Devil's Foot - Hop'd Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock
Sparkling Tea

Sparkling Tea

$4.50

Nitro Coffee

$4.75

PennyCup nitro cold brew with house-made creamer

Stickers

Sticker (1)

$2.00

Stickers (2)

$3.00

Firewalker

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual Hispanic kitchen cooking up mounted Arepas and other Latin American inspired dishes in the heart of Asheville's South Slope.

Website

Location

134 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

