Latin American
Little Chango
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Casual Hispanic kitchen cooking up mounted Arepas and other Latin American inspired dishes in the heart of Asheville's South Slope.
Location
134 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery