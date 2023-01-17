Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Chef 279 Pascack Rd

review star

No reviews yet

279 Pascack Rd

Township Of Washington, NJ 07676

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger with french fries
French Fries
Shepperd's salad

Plates of flavors

Our platter comes with roasted potatoes and toast

Egg platter

$7.75

Our platter comes with roasted potatoes and toast

Egg platter with meat

$9.99+

Our platter comes with roasted potatoes and toast

Spinach and Mushroom omelet

$11.30

with spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, onions, and Swiss cheese

Meat lover omelet

$11.90

Filled with bacon, sausage, Taylor ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese

Veggie omelet

$11.30

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Greek-style omelet

$11.30

Greek-style omelet with, tomatoes, kalamata and feta cheese

Western omelet

$11.30

The filling includes Taylor ham, green bell pepper, and onion

Ham and cheese omelet

$11.50

Stuffed with diced ham and American cheese

French toast or buttermilk pancakes combo

$14.50

crispy bacon or sausage or Taylor ham

Spinach, tomato and fetta omelet

$10.50

Eggs, spinach, tomato, and feta cheese

Steak and egg omelet

$11.90

Mexican sausage omelet

$10.99

Black beans, sour cream, Onion, Cheddar cheese & salsa

Breakfast Sandwiches

Eggs sandwich

$4.99+

All egg sandwiches come with two eggs

Eggs with bacon or sausage or taylor ham

$6.99+

Eggs with Ham or Taylor ham

$6.75+

Eggs with turkey bacon

$7.75+

Steak and egg

$10.95+

Western omelet

$7.75+

Veggie omelet

$8.75+

Potato omelet

$6.99+

Eggs with Egyptian pastrami

$8.75+

Eggs, Mushroom, Onion and Swiss cheese

$8.25+

Eggs, Spinach, Tomato and Feta cheese

$7.75+

Eggs, Peppers, Onion and Potatoes

$8.25+

Meat lover omelet

$9.99+

Mexican sausage omelet

$9.99+

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$9.50+

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.50+

Mozzarella Sticks ( 6 Pcs )

$10.95

Zucchini Sticks ( 5 Pcs )

$6.95

Jalapeno Cheese Rolls ( homemade 5 Pcs )

$10.95

Jalapeno stuffed with mozzarella cheese and wrapped with filo dough.

Kibbeh ( 2 Pieces )

$6.95

Spiced ground meat, with onions, grain, stuffed with ground meat and walnuts.

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Grape Leaves ( 10 Pcs )

$8.95

Baba Ghanoush ( 8 Oz )

$7.95

Roasted eggplant with tahini sauce, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin.

Hummus ( 8 Oz )

$7.95

French Fries

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$6.99

Falafel ( 2 Pcs )

$3.00

Sweet potatoes fries

$6.99

Soup

Chicken soup ( homemade )

$6.95

Chunks of chicken and lots of vegetables in a chicken broth.

Lintel soup ( homemade )

$6.95

Salads

Arugula salad

$8.95+

Tomatoes, feta cheese, cranberry and walnut.

Chickpeas salad

$9.95+

Romaine lettuce, celery, carrots, colorful peppers, onion, and boiled egg.

Shepperd's salad

$8.95+

Tomatoes and cucumbers chopped with parsley and red onion.

Fattoush

$9.95+

Roman lettuce, parsley, cilantro, radish, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and fresh mint.

Power salad

$10.95+

Quinoa, spinach, cucumber, parsley, tomatoes, kalamata olives, avocado, and sunflower seeds.

Greek quinoa salad

$10.95+

Quinoa, Arugula, tomato, cucumber, parsley, kalamata olives & feta cheese

Greek salad

$8.95+

Classic combination of cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and lettuce

Garden salad

$7.95+

Lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and your choice of dressing

Sandwich

Grilled cheese with mozzarella cheese

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.

Grilled cheese

$6.99

Made with yellow cheese.

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese

$8.75

Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Lettuce, tomato & Mayo on roll

Philly cheese steak

$12.75

Philly cheese steak, grilled onion, peppers, and American cheese on long roll

Chicken cheese steak

$11.75

Chicken cheese steak, grilled onion, peppers, and American cheese on long roll

Chicken quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken with Salas & cheddar cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak with Salas & cheddar cheese

Spinach quesadilla

$12.99

Spinach with Salas & cheddar cheese

Classic burger

$8.99

Burger, Lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo

BLT cheddar burger

$11.99

Cheddar Burger, Lettuce, tomatoes & bacon

Jalapeno bacon cheddar burger

$11.99

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar

Breakfast burger

$11.99

Bacon, Fried Eggs, Swiss, Cheddar Cheese with friend onion mayo ketchup

Chipotle burger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, Grilled onion, provolone cheese & chipotle sauce

Fried tilapia sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken cutlet sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato & Mayo on round roll

BTL

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo on toast

BLT - Turkey bacon

$9.99

Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo on toast

Paninis

Grilled chicken panini

$11.38

lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, red roasted peppers, and mayo.

Pesto chicken panini

$11.38

Lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese with mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce.

BLT panini

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce. tomato & mayo.

Grilled chicken BLT panini

$12.15

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BBQ grilled chicken panini

$11.38

With mozzarella cheese, spinach & BBQ sauce

Chicken fajita panini

$11.64

Chicken, spinach, peppers & mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Wraps

Tuna salad wrap

$10.35

Tuna Salad, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Grilled chicken wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, Mayo

Buffalo chicken wrap

$10.35

lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese

Greek chicken wrap

$10.35

lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oil and vinegar

Italian wrap

$10.33

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, spinach, and balsamic vinegar

Cajun wrap

$10.33

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Grilled chicken burrito

$11.15

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black beans, sour cream, hot peppers

Mediterranean Specials

Sandwiches

$8.95+

Gyro sandwiches

$10.35+

Shawarma wrap

$10.35+

Chicken souvlaki

$10.35

Chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread.

Platter

$13.99+

All platters come with rice, green salad & Pita bread

Healthy Wrap

Clean Eating Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Spinach, Red Roasted Peppers, Hot Peppers, and White Sauce

Multi Vitamin Wrap

$11.95

Spinach, Quinoa, Red Apple, Avocado, Chia Seeds, Feta Cheese, and our special dressing

Apple Detox Wrap

$11.95

Vegan Corner

Veggie wrap

$10.99

Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Sun Dried Tomato, and Balsamic Vinegar

Grilled zucchini wrap

$10.99

Hummus Spread, Tomato, spinach, Lettuce, Onion, and Tahini Sauce

Pesto Quesadilla

$11.99

Spinach, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, and Feta Cheese.

Grilled vegan cheese

$7.99

Veggie quesadilla

$11.99

Artichoke, Spinach, Mushroom, kalamata Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Veggie burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on bun

Meatless burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato. Onion, and mayo.

High Protein Corner

Grilled chicken wrap

$11.99

Chicken, black beans, salsa, fried eggs & provolone cheese

Spanish black beans platter

$12.99+

Egg white, Avocado, Mozzarella cheese, Salsa

Kids menu

Pancake breafast

$8.99

3 pcs mini pancake, scramble egg and bacon or sausage.

French toast breakfast

$8.99

3 Pcs French toast scramble egg and bacon or sausage

Bacon egg and cheese

$5.99

Sausage egg and cheese

$5.99

Egg quesadilla with french fries

$7.99

Cheeseburger with french fries

$8.99

Chicken finger 2pcs with french fries

$8.99

Chicken nuggets with french fries

$6.99+

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Chicken quesadilla

$8.99

Mozzarella sticks 3 pcs

$8.99

Acai Bowls

Acai bowls made with pure Acai

Classic Nutella Bowl

$13.00

Pure acai topped with granola, banana, strawberry, coconut flakes & Nutella

Sweet like Honey Bowl

$11.99

Pure acai topped with granola, banana & honey

Protein Power Bowl

$14.99

Pure acai topped with a choice of (vanilla OR chocolate protein), granola, banana & peanut butter

Dessert

Rice pudding

$5.99

Baklava

$6.99

Apple turnover

$3.25

Fruit salad

$8.25

Danish

$3.85

Marble cake

$2.99

Smoothies

$7.99+

Mango smoothie

$7.99+
$7.99+

Strawberry smoothie

$7.99+
$7.99+

Strawberry banana smoothie

$7.99+
$7.99+

Pineapple smoothie

$7.99+
$7.99+

Four berry blend smoothie

$7.99+
$8.99+

Acai smoothie

$8.99+

Beverages

$1.99+

Coffee

$1.99+
Tea

Tea

$2.45+
$3.60+

Iced Coffee

$3.60+
$1.99

Best Juice

$1.99

Soda 20 Oz Bottle

$3.25
$3.25

Snapple

$3.25
$3.85

Monster

$3.85
$3.85

Red Bull

$3.85
$1.99

Mistic

$1.99
$2.99

Fanta Bottles

$2.99
$2.99

Ayran yougert drink

$2.99
$1.50

Soda Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy exclusive Mediteranea Food.

Location

279 Pascack Rd, Township Of Washington, NJ 07676

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

