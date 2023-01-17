- Home
Little Chef 279 Pascack Rd
279 Pascack Rd
Township Of Washington, NJ 07676
Plates of flavors
Egg platter
Our platter comes with roasted potatoes and toast
Egg platter with meat
Our platter comes with roasted potatoes and toast
Spinach and Mushroom omelet
with spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, onions, and Swiss cheese
Meat lover omelet
Filled with bacon, sausage, Taylor ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese
Veggie omelet
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Greek-style omelet
Greek-style omelet with, tomatoes, kalamata and feta cheese
Western omelet
The filling includes Taylor ham, green bell pepper, and onion
Ham and cheese omelet
Stuffed with diced ham and American cheese
French toast or buttermilk pancakes combo
crispy bacon or sausage or Taylor ham
Spinach, tomato and fetta omelet
Eggs, spinach, tomato, and feta cheese
Steak and egg omelet
Mexican sausage omelet
Black beans, sour cream, Onion, Cheddar cheese & salsa
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs sandwich
All egg sandwiches come with two eggs
Eggs with bacon or sausage or taylor ham
Eggs with Ham or Taylor ham
Eggs with turkey bacon
Steak and egg
Western omelet
Veggie omelet
Potato omelet
Eggs with Egyptian pastrami
Eggs, Mushroom, Onion and Swiss cheese
Eggs, Spinach, Tomato and Feta cheese
Eggs, Peppers, Onion and Potatoes
Meat lover omelet
Mexican sausage omelet
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks ( 6 Pcs )
Zucchini Sticks ( 5 Pcs )
Jalapeno Cheese Rolls ( homemade 5 Pcs )
Jalapeno stuffed with mozzarella cheese and wrapped with filo dough.
Kibbeh ( 2 Pieces )
Spiced ground meat, with onions, grain, stuffed with ground meat and walnuts.
Fried Calamari
Fried Shrimp
Grape Leaves ( 10 Pcs )
Baba Ghanoush ( 8 Oz )
Roasted eggplant with tahini sauce, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin.
Hummus ( 8 Oz )
French Fries
Onion Rings
Falafel ( 2 Pcs )
Sweet potatoes fries
Soup
Salads
Arugula salad
Tomatoes, feta cheese, cranberry and walnut.
Chickpeas salad
Romaine lettuce, celery, carrots, colorful peppers, onion, and boiled egg.
Shepperd's salad
Tomatoes and cucumbers chopped with parsley and red onion.
Fattoush
Roman lettuce, parsley, cilantro, radish, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and fresh mint.
Power salad
Quinoa, spinach, cucumber, parsley, tomatoes, kalamata olives, avocado, and sunflower seeds.
Greek quinoa salad
Quinoa, Arugula, tomato, cucumber, parsley, kalamata olives & feta cheese
Greek salad
Classic combination of cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and lettuce
Garden salad
Lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and your choice of dressing
Sandwich
Grilled cheese with mozzarella cheese
Mozzarella cheese, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.
Grilled cheese
Made with yellow cheese.
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Lettuce, tomato & Mayo on roll
Philly cheese steak
Philly cheese steak, grilled onion, peppers, and American cheese on long roll
Chicken cheese steak
Chicken cheese steak, grilled onion, peppers, and American cheese on long roll
Chicken quesadilla
Chicken with Salas & cheddar cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Steak with Salas & cheddar cheese
Spinach quesadilla
Spinach with Salas & cheddar cheese
Classic burger
Burger, Lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo
BLT cheddar burger
Cheddar Burger, Lettuce, tomatoes & bacon
Jalapeno bacon cheddar burger
Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar
Breakfast burger
Bacon, Fried Eggs, Swiss, Cheddar Cheese with friend onion mayo ketchup
Chipotle burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, Grilled onion, provolone cheese & chipotle sauce
Fried tilapia sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Chicken cutlet sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & Mayo on round roll
BTL
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo on toast
BLT - Turkey bacon
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo on toast
Paninis
Grilled chicken panini
lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, red roasted peppers, and mayo.
Pesto chicken panini
Lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese with mozzarella cheese and pesto sauce.
BLT panini
Bacon, lettuce. tomato & mayo.
Grilled chicken BLT panini
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
BBQ grilled chicken panini
With mozzarella cheese, spinach & BBQ sauce
Chicken fajita panini
Chicken, spinach, peppers & mozzarella cheese
Gourmet Wraps
Tuna salad wrap
Tuna Salad, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Grilled chicken wrap
Lettuce, tomato, Mayo
Buffalo chicken wrap
lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese
Greek chicken wrap
lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oil and vinegar
Italian wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, spinach, and balsamic vinegar
Cajun wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Grilled chicken burrito
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black beans, sour cream, hot peppers
Mediterranean Specials
Healthy Wrap
Vegan Corner
Veggie wrap
Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Sun Dried Tomato, and Balsamic Vinegar
Grilled zucchini wrap
Hummus Spread, Tomato, spinach, Lettuce, Onion, and Tahini Sauce
Pesto Quesadilla
Spinach, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, and Feta Cheese.
Grilled vegan cheese
Veggie quesadilla
Artichoke, Spinach, Mushroom, kalamata Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.
Veggie burger
Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on bun
Meatless burger
Lettuce, tomato. Onion, and mayo.
High Protein Corner
Kids menu
Pancake breafast
3 pcs mini pancake, scramble egg and bacon or sausage.
French toast breakfast
3 Pcs French toast scramble egg and bacon or sausage
Bacon egg and cheese
Sausage egg and cheese
Egg quesadilla with french fries
Cheeseburger with french fries
Chicken finger 2pcs with french fries
Chicken nuggets with french fries
Grilled cheese
Chicken quesadilla
Mozzarella sticks 3 pcs
Acai Bowls
Smoothies
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
279 Pascack Rd, Township Of Washington, NJ 07676