Little Chicago Deli
413 nebraska street
Sioux City, IA 51101
Full Sub
- #1 Turkey & Cheese Full Sub
Full$14.49
- #2 Ham & Cheese Full Sub
Full$12.49
- #3 Bologna & Cheese Full Sub
Full$12.49
- #4 Pepperoni, Ham & Cheese Full Sub
Full$14.49
- #5 Ham, Bologna & Cheese Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #6 Salami, Ham & Cheese Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #7 Roast Beef & Cheese Full Sub
Full$15.99
- #8 Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Cheese Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #9 Turkey, Ham & Cheese Full Sub
Full$14.49
- #10 Corned Beef & Cheese Full Sub
Full$17.49
- #11 Seafood Salad Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #12 Tuna & Cheese Full Sub
Full$15.49
- #13 Capocolla, Salami & Cheese Full Sub
Full$14.99
- #14 Salami, Pepperoni & Cheese Full Sub
Full$15.49
- #15 All Cheese Full Sub
Full$9.49
- #16 Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese Full Sub
Full$16.29
- #17 Little Chicago Special Full Sub
Full, Ham, Turkey, Capocolla, Salami, Pepperoni & Cheese$15.49
- #18 Reuben Full Sub
Full. Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss cheese. (suggested on rye bread)$14.49
- #19 Pastrami Full Sub
Full$15.50
- #20 Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey & Cheese Full Sub
Full$14.49
- #21 Salami, Ham, Turkey & Cheese Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #22 Pepperoni & Cheese Full Sub
Full$14.49
- #23 Salami, Pepperoni, Capocolla & Cheese Full Sub
Full$15.49
- #24 BBQ Pork Full Sub
Full, Garnishes not included$12.49
- #25 French Dip Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #26 Knuckle Sandwich Full Sub
Full, Ham, Turkey, Capocolla, Salami, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Pastrami & Bologna all proceeds go to Lobos Boxing Club$18.29
- #27 Meatball Sub Full Sub
Full. Garnishes not included$13.49
- #28 Taco Sub Full Sub
Full$13.49
- #29 Chicken Salad Full Sub
Full$14.49
- #30 Hickory Smoked Turkey & Cheese Full Sub
Full$13.49
Half Sub
- #1 Turkey & Cheese Half Sub$8.39
- #2 Ham & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #3 Bologna & Cheese Half Sub$6.49
- #4 Pepperoni, Ham & Cheese Half Sub$8.49
- #5 Ham, Bologna & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #6 Salami, Ham & Cheese Half Sub$6.99
- #7 Roast Beef & Cheese Half Sub$9.29
- #8 Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #9 Turkey, Ham & Cheese Half Sub$8.49
- #10 Corned Beef & Cheese Half Sub$8.99
- #11 Seafood Salad Half Sub$8.39
- #12 Tuna & Cheese Half Sub$8.49
- #13 Capocolla, Salami & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #14 Salami, Pepperoni & Cheese Half Sub$8.49
- #15 All Cheese Half Sub$5.99
- #16 Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #17 Little Chicago Special Half Sub
Ham, Turkey, Capocolla, Salami, Pepperoni & Cheese$7.99
- #18 Reuben Half Sub
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss cheese.$7.49
- #19 Pastrami Half Sub$7.49
- #20 Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #21 Salami, Ham, Turkey & Cheese Half Sub$6.99
- #22 Pepperoni & Cheese Half Sub$7.49
- #23 Salami, Pepperoni, Capocolla & Cheese Half Sub$8.49
- #24 BBQ Pork Half Sub
Garnishes not included$6.49
- #25 French Dip Half Sub$6.99
- #26 Knuckle Sandwich Half Sub
Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, turkey, roast beef, pastrami, corn beef, smoked turkey, bologna. With american and provolone. Proceeds go to Lobos boxing club.$9.29
- #27 Meatball Sub Half Sub$7.49
- #28 Taco Sub Half Sub$6.99
- #29 Chicken Salad Half Sub$7.99
- #30 Hickory Smoked Turkey & Cheese Half Sub$6.99
Whole Deli
- #1 Turkey & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$10.49
- #2 Ham & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$8.59
- #3 Bologna & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$7.99
- #7 Roast Beef & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$12.49
- #10 Corned Beef & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$10.49
- #11 Seafood Salad Whole Deli
Whole Deli$7.99
- #12 Tuna & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$9.49
- #19 Pastrami Whole Deli
Whole Deli$12.49
- #22 Pepperoni & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$8.59
- #29 Chicken Salad Whole Deli
Whole Deli$9.49
- #30 Hickory Smoked Turkey & Cheese Whole Deli
Whole Deli$9.99
- Turkey club Whole Deli
Whole Deli$10.49OUT OF STOCK
- The Favorite
Roast beef, cucumber, cream cheese and guacamole spread (suggested on marble bread)$10.99
- Ham club$10.49OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Turkey Club$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Half Deli
- #1 Turkey & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$4.49
- #2 Ham & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$4.49
- #3 Bologna & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$4.49
- #7 Roast Beef & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$6.49
- #10 Corned Beef & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$5.99
- #11 Seafood Salad Half Deli
Half Deli$4.49
- #12 Tuna & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$4.99
- #19 Pastrami on Half
Half Deli$6.50
- #22 Pepperoni & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$4.49
- #29 Chicken Salad Half Deli
Half Deli$5.25
- #30 Hickory Smoked Turkey & Cheese Half Deli
Half Deli$5.25
Croissant
- #1 Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$8.59
- #2 Ham & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$7.99
- #3 Bologna & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$6.99
- #7 Roast Beef & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$9.59
- #10 Corned Beef & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$9.49
- #11 Seafood Salad Croissant
Croissant$8.79
- #12 Tuna & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$8.99
- #19 Pastrami on Croissant
Croissant$7.99
- #22 Pepperoni & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$7.99
- #29 Chicken Salad Croissant
Croissant$8.49
- #30 Hickory Smoked Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Croissant$7.49
Nacho
Soup
- Broccoli Cheese (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cheddar Potato w/ Ham (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Wisconsin Cheese (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Southwest Chicken (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Dumpling (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli Cheese (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Cheddar Potato w/ Ham (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Wisconsin Cheese (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Southwest Chicken (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Dumpling (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- lasagna (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Gumbo (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Noodle (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Wedding (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tomato Basil (Bowl)
Bowl 2 Crackers$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- lasagna (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Gumbo (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Noodle (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Wedding (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Tomato Basil (Cup)
Cup 1 Cracker$4.49OUT OF STOCK
Chips
Pickle
Dipping Sauce
Dessert
12 oz Soda
- 12oz Mtn Dew
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Mtn Dew Zero
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Mtn Dew Baja Blast
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Mtn Dew Voltage$1.29
- 12oz Dr Pepper
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Dr Pepper Zero
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Pepsi
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Pepsi Wild Cherry
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Pepsi Wild Cherry Zero
12 oz can$1.29OUT OF STOCK
- 12oz Mug Root Beer
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Crush Orange
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Crush Grape
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Crush Strawberry$1.29
- 12oz Starry
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Starry Zero
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Squirt
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Dole Lemonade
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Brisk Ice Tea Lemon
12 oz can$1.29
- 12oz Brisk Raspberry$1.29
20 oz Soda
- 20oz Mtn Dew
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Mtn Dew Zero$2.79
- 20oz Mtn Dew Baja Blast
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero
20 oz$2.79
- Mtn Dew Voltage$2.79
- 20oz Mtn Dew Code Red
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Dr Pepper
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Dr Pepper Zero
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Pepsi
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Pepsi Zero
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Pepsi Wild Cherry
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Pepsi WIild Cherry Zero
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Mug Rootbeer
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Mug Rootbeer Zero$2.79
- 20oz Crush Orange
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Crush Grape$2.79
- 20oz Starry
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Starry Zero
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Squirt
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Dole Lemonade
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Dole Strawberry Lemonade
20 oz$2.79
- 20oz Brisk Ice Tea Lemon
20 oz$2.79
Sports Drink
Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh meat sliced to order, Freah bread and cookies baked by Sunkist bakery.
413 nebraska street, Sioux City, IA 51101