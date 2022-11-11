  • Home
Little Chicken 1100 15th Street Northwest (IN THE ALLEY OFF 15th STREET)

No reviews yet

1100 15th Street Northwest

IN THE ALLEY OFF 15th STREET

Washington, DC 20005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

3 Piece BONE IN
9 Piece TENDIE

Utensils?

Add one set of utensils (fork/knife/napkin) to your order. **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**
Set of Utensils

Snacks

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

eastern shore bbq spice

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00Out of stock

ritz crackers, blue cheese, cheddar

Corn Fritters

$8.00

cilantro, sweet chili sauce

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.00

hot pepper pickles, pickled onion, alabama white sauce

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$8.00Out of stock

ritz crackers, pepper jelly

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

smokled tomato jam, ritz crackers

Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs

$8.00

pickled onions

Salads

Spicy Caesar

$14.00

kale, romaine, avocado, corn, pickled jalepeno cornbread crumb

Little Chicken Cobb

$15.00

iceberg, romaine, bacon, medium boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, roasted shallot dressing (please note: chicken is an add-on)

Green Olympian

$14.00

kale, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, green goddess dressing (please note: chicken is an add-on)

Chicken Sandwiches

The Little Chicken

$12.00

spicy mayo, bread and butter pickles, shaved onion

Wendy

$12.00

spicy chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Cluck Norris 2.0

$13.00

lettuce, mayo, pepper jelly, house hot sauce

Betty 'Cue

$14.00

bbq, mayo, coleslaw

Pinky's Out

$15.00

crispy garlic sauce, cilantro, mayo, pickles

The Coop

$15.00

cooper sharp, bacon, ranch

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Tendies

3 Piece TENDIE

$10.00
6 Piece TENDIE

$18.00
9 Piece TENDIE

$26.00
Bucket O'Tendies (15 Piece)

$44.00

Bone-In Fried Chicken

2 Piece BONE IN

$10.00
3 Piece BONE IN

$13.00
4 Piece BONE IN (Half Chicken)

$17.00
Bone-In Bucket (Whole Chicken)

$32.00

Sides

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00+

cooper sharp

Three Bean Salad

$4.00+

chopped pickles

Broccoli Salad

$4.00+

cheddar, dried cranberries, pinenuts

Coleslaw

$4.00+

carrot, onion, mayo

Waffle Fries

$4.00+

super secret seasoning

Cucumber Salad

$4.00+

dill, red onion

Kenneth's Super Famous Cornbread

$4.00+

kenny parker's super famous cornbread, blueberry whipped butter (better than your grandmother's trust us!)

Sauces

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Alabama White

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Crispy Garlic

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Spicy Goddess

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Sorghum Mustard

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Ranch

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

BBQ

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

order two, maybe three, four is your feeling crazy!

Ketchup

$0.10

boring! step up your game!

All Sauces

$4.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$6.00

Banana Cream Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Salted Caramel Custard

$5.00

Vanilla Custard

$5.00

Custard Swirl

$5.00

Pyclone

$10.00

Banana Cream Pie

$6.00

Blueberry Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Blackberry-Peach Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Custard

$5.00

Black Raspberry Custard

$5.00Out of stock

Custard Swirl

$5.00

Appfront Items

App Comments

Beer

Old Time

$5.00Out of stock
National Bohemian

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00
Tecate

$5.00
Mickey's Fine Malt Liquor

$5.00Out of stock
Yuengling Lager

$5.00
Miller Lite

$5.00
Atlas Half Street Hefeweizen

$8.00Out of stock
Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

$8.00
Hellbender Bare Bones Kolsch

$8.00
Right Proper Raised By Wolves IPA

$8.00
Lagunitas Juicy Haze

$8.00
Guinness Extra Stout 11.2oz

$8.00
Guinness Extra Stout 22oz

$16.00
Modelo 24oz Can

$14.00

Backyard Beer Bucket

$25.00

Fancy-er Can Bucket

$40.00
Old Time

$5.00Out of stock
National Bohemian

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00
Tecate

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00
Mickey's Fine Malt Liquor

$5.00Out of stock
Yuengling Lager

$5.00
Miller Lite

$5.00
Atlas Half Street Hefeweizen

$8.00Out of stock
Hellbender Bare Bones Kolsch

$8.00
Right Proper Raised By Wolves IPA

$8.00
Lagunitas Juicy Haze

$8.00
Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

$8.00
Guinness Extra Stout 11.2oz

$8.00

Backyard Beer Bucket

$25.00

Fancy-er Can Bucket

$40.00

Red

Gamay (Beaujolais), France

$12.00+

Rose

Syrah, Viognier Blend, France

$12.00+

White

Vinho Verde, Portugal

$10.00+

Sparkling

Cava, Spain

$10.00+

Ruinart Champagne Brut, France

$140.00

Non-Alcoholic

Pineapple Mint Soda

$5.00

Cucumber Lime Soda

$5.00

Orange Mint Iced Tea

$4.00

Coca Cola (Fountain)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Fountain)

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite (Fountain)

$3.00

Fanta Orange (Fountain)

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer (Fountain)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (Fountain)

$3.00

Seagram's Tonic Water (Fountain)

$3.00

Soda Water (Fountain)

Bottled Still Water

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
