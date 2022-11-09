Little City Coffee & Kitchen 170 Mathewson St

West End Blues

$17.75 Out of stock

Our house espresso! Also doubles as a great drip coffee. A seasonally changing blend currently featuring: SÃO THOMÉ DAS LETRAS, BRAZIL / JIMMA, ETHIOPIA From Tandem Coffee: "Traditional in name only, West End Blues is a complex blend of flavors and textures. Fruity but not fruit forward, grounded in chocolate and sparkling with zesty notes of baking spices and tea."