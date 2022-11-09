Little City Coffee & Kitchen imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Little City Coffee & Kitchen 170 Mathewson St

review star

No reviews yet

170 Mathewson Street

Providence, RI 02903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Coffee

Latte

West End Blues Espresso with your choice of dairy and flavor (optional)
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.50+

West End Blues espresso, your choice of steamed dairy/non-dairy and flavor (optional). *Note: small size contains two espresso shots, large size contains four espresso shots

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.50+

West End Blues Espresso with your choice of dairy/non dairy and flavor (optional) served over ice. *Note: small size contains two espresso shots, large size contains four espresso shots*

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Traditional filter brewed coffee by Tandem Coffee Roasters. What's on brew right now: Medium Roast: El Mirador (Guatemala) Dark Roast: Stoker (El Salvador)

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Flash Brewed Iced Coffee! Featuring Time & Temp Blend (50% Guji, Ethiopia 50% Nariño, Colombia) by Tandem Coffee Roasters

Americano

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$3.25+

West End Blues Espresso with hot water *Note: small size contains two espresso shots, large size contains four espresso shots*

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25+

West End Blues Espresso with cold water over ice. *Note: small size contains two espresso shots, large size contains four espresso shots*

Espresso

Double shot of West End Blues Espresso (Carmo de Minas, Brazil / Nariño, Colombia / Sidamo, Ethiopia) by Tandem Coffee Roasters
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Double shot of West End Blues Espresso (currently a blend of: SÃO THOMÉ DAS LETRAS, BRAZIL / JIMMA, ETHIOPIA) by Tandem Coffee Roasters

Iced Espresso

$2.75

Macchiato

Double shot of West End Blues Espresso topped with a dollop of steamed dairy/non-dairy

Macchiato

$3.00

Double shot of West End Blues Espresso topped with a dollop of steamed dairy/non-dairy (4 oz drink)

Cortado

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

8 oz drink with double shot of West End Blues Espresso and steamed dairy/non-dairy

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$3.50

Two shots of West End Blues Espresso with foamy steamed dairy/non-dairy and flavor (optional)

Large Cappuccino

$4.00

Four shots of West End Blues Espresso plus foamy steamed dairy/non-dairy and flavor (optional)

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Organic Hot Tea by Rishi Tea & Botanicals

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Organic Iced Tea by Rishi Tea & Botanicals. Current offerings: Iced Organic Black Tea Iced Organic Elderberry Hibiscus

Chai

Hot Chai

$3.50+

Our own scratch made chai tea concentrate plus steamed dairy/non-dairy

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Our own scratch made chai tea concentrate plus dairy/non-dairy, served over ice

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Classic Hot Chocolate featuring our scratch made mocha syrup and steamed dairy/non-dairy

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Classic Hot Chocolate featuring our scratch made mocha syrup and steamed dairy/non-dairy

Matcha Latte

Premium matcha green tea powder imported from Shizuoka, Japan with steamed dairy/non-dairy. Available sweetened or unsweetened.
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$3.50+

Premium matcha green tea powder imported from Shizuoka, Japan with dairy/non-dairy served over ice. Available sweetened or unsweetened.

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$3.50+

Premium matcha green tea powder imported from Shizuoka, Japan with steamed dairy/non-dairy. Available sweetened or unsweetened.

London Fog

Small London Fog

$3.25

Large London Fog

$3.50

Small Iced London Fog

$3.25

Large Iced London Fog

$3.50

Apple Cider (12 oz)

Cold Apple Cider (12 oz)

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider (12 oz)

$3.00

Bakery

Apple Butter Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Sage & Cheddar Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brown butter. 55% dark chocolate, flakey maldon sea salt

Cinnamon Cider Scone

Cinnamon Cider Scone

$4.00

Local cider, cinnamon chips, cider glaze

Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin, candied ginger, turmeric streusel

Pumpkin Pecan Blondie

$3.75

Vegan Sweet Potato Chai Mini Bundt

$3.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Cookie

$3.00

Chewy dark chocolate cookie swirled with our house made marshmallow fluff

Whole Bean Coffee

Stoker

Stoker

$17.75

"Kinda Dark" roast by Tandem Coffee Roasters. Seasonal blend that rotates regularly, currently featuring beans from Chalatenango, El Salvador. Tasting notes of dark chocolate, burnt honey, and cherry. From Tandem Coffee: "Inspired by late night diner runs, hot donuts, and arctic blasts, Stoker’s pleasantly sweet roastiness will carry you through the day."

West End Blues

West End Blues

$17.75Out of stock

Our house espresso! Also doubles as a great drip coffee. A seasonally changing blend currently featuring: SÃO THOMÉ DAS LETRAS, BRAZIL / JIMMA, ETHIOPIA From Tandem Coffee: "Traditional in name only, West End Blues is a complex blend of flavors and textures. Fruity but not fruit forward, grounded in chocolate and sparkling with zesty notes of baking spices and tea."

Time & Temperature

Time & Temperature

$19.00

Our house iced coffee! Also doubles as a great espresso or drip coffee. A seasonally changing blend currently featuring: JIMMA, ETHIOPIA / INZÁ, COLOMBIA From Tandem Coffee: "Effervescent, electric and just plain cool. However you enjoy its crisp acidity and punchy sweetness, it’s our embodiment of “Spreading Joy” in every cup."

Mauricio Jiminez (Costa Rica)

$20.00

Tandem Instant Coffee (Ethiopia)

$15.00

Mugs

Logo Mug

Logo Mug

$15.00

12 oz cork bottom black ceramic mug featuring our logo! Comes with a handy travel lid with slide action so you can take your mug with you on the go!

Halloween Mug

$15.00

Stickers

Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Little City logo sticker! Great for your laptop, water bottle, thermos, or wherever you want! 1" diameter sticker.

Latte Art

Latte Art

$3.00Out of stock

Our Little City of PVD, in latte art form! 2" diameter sticker.

Pies

9" pies feed 8-12 people
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$35.00

Scratch made all. butter pie crust, Granny Smith and gala apple filling. 9" pie serves 8-12 people

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Scratch made all butter crust, classic pumpkin pie with a warm spiced twist

Rolls

12 sourdough rolls, scratch made and baked fresh
8 each

8 each

$12.50

Fresh dinner rolls with whipped maple butter

Pastry Platter

mini versions of our seasonal pastries

Breakfast Pastry Platter

$28.00

Mini apple cinnamon coffee cakes (4) , mini pumpkin muffins (5), mini cinnamon cider scones (4) , mini apple sage scones (4)

Dessert Pastry Platter

Dessert Pastry Platter

$28.00

Mini chocolate chip cookies (5), dark chocolate marshmallow cookies (5), apple butter snickerdoodles (5), and pumpkin pecan blondies (4)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab and Go based cafe in downtown providence

Location

170 Mathewson Street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gavel Public House - 36 South St Wrentham 02093
orange starNo Reviews
36 South Street Wrentham, MA 02093
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Providence

Pizza Queen - Weybosset
orange star4.4 • 3,278
215 weybosset st Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Rooftop at the Providence G
orange star4.1 • 1,828
100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
The Eddy
orange star4.7 • 895
95 Eddy Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Res American Bistro - 123 Empire St
orange star4.8 • 162
123 Empire St Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
orange star4.5 • 54
71 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Brewed Awakenings - Providence
orange star4.5 • 4
100 Westminister Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Providence
Fox Point
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
College Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston