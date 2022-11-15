  • Home
Little City Pizza Co Riverdale farms

246 Reviews

$$

152 Simsbury rd

Avon, CT 06001

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Pizza
Small Pizza
Caesar salad

Pizza

Big Pizza

Big Pizza

$17.50

18" tomato sauce, mozzarella, romano, basil, olive oil

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$14.50

14" tomato sauce, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Specialty Pizza

Cajun special

Cajun special

spicy tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, andouille sausage, shrimp, red pepper and scallions

Little City special

Little City special

grilled chicken, melted leeks, artichoke heart, roasted garlic spread, fontina and romano cheeses

Roasted Veggie special

Roasted Veggie special

eggplant, squash, zucchini, garlic and red pepper roasted with mozzarella, romano cheese and fresh basil

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and olive oil, wrapped and baked in little city pizza dough

Pesto special

Pesto special

tomato, red onion, mozzarella and romano cheese with a pesto sauce

Margherita special

Margherita special

fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, fresh basil, olive oil and romano cheese

Super Margherita special

Super Margherita special

spicing up our margherita pizza, adding soppresata, cherry peppers and kalamata olives

Mashed Potato special

Mashed Potato special

mashed potato, roasted corn, scallions and cheddar cheese with crispy pancetta

BBQ Chicken special

BBQ Chicken special

little city barbecue sauce, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, grilled chicken, pancetta and scallions

Specialty Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Starters

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.95

6 Wings

$11.50

9 Wings

$15.50
Calamari

Calamari

$8.95

Calamari and cherry peppers lightly breaded served with homemade spicy marinara.

Mediterranean Platter

$7.95

Chickpea and tahini hummus, grilled eggplant and tomato salad, marinated olive and maize encrusted tomato with a balsamic reduction, and homemade pita

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.95

Triangles of ciabatta bread topped with our house made garlic Asiago cheese mix served with a side of sauce.

Fries

$2.95

Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Salad

Mixed Green salad

Mixed Green salad

$6.95Out of stock

romaine, red leaf, radicchio, chopped cucumber, red onion and tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$6.95

romaine lettuce tossed with our own caesar dressing served with warm parmesan bread

Spinach salad

$7.95

spinach, portabella mushroom, hard boiled egg and pancetta in a warm red wine vinaigrette

Apricot & Goat Cheese

$7.95Out of stock

mixed greens, dried apricots, goat cheese, sliced apples and granola in an apricot vinaigrette

Port salad

$9.95

portabella mushroom caps, toasted almonds and shaved asiago cheese served over baby spinach in a balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped salad

$9.95Out of stock

mixed greens, diced carrots, green apple, sundried tomato, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese, toasted almonds and crispy proscuitto in a creamy bleu cheese dressing

Burgers & Paninis

LC Burger

LC Burger

$9.95

caramelized onion, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and american cheese on our panini roll

Chicken Pesto

$9.95

breaded chicken, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella and pesto on our panini roll

Pro Pan

$10.95

thinly sliced proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, basil, red onion, tomato, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar

egg pan

$9.95

breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted peppers and tomato sauce served in our panini roll

Cheesesteak

$10.95

shaved steak, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers and american cheese in a fresh pizza pocket

Veggie Pocket

Veggie Pocket

$9.95

eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, red pepper, artichoke, olives and fontina cheese with a herb aioli served in a fresh pizza pocket

drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Orange

$1.75

Gingerale

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Mountain Blast Powerade

$1.75

Boylans Creme

$3.00

Boylans Birch Beer

$3.00

Boylans Root Beer

$3.00

Boylans Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylans Grape

$3.00

Boylans Gingerale

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.50

Saratoga Still

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

If online ordering is unavailable, please give us a call ☎️ (860)658-4001 or Come in and enjoy!

Location

152 Simsbury rd, Avon, CT 06001

Directions

Gallery
Little City Pizza Co image
Little City Pizza Co image

