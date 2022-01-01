Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA

review star

No reviews yet

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

Long Beach, CA 90808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Pepperoni
Whole Cheese
Whole White Pie

Pizzas

Whole Cheese

Whole Cheese

$19.00

16" pizza, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Pepperoni

Whole Pepperoni

$23.00

16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole White Pie

Whole White Pie

$23.00

16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce

The Queen Margerita

The Queen Margerita

$23.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella

Whole Papa Joe

Whole Papa Joe

$23.00

16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Veggie Supremo

Whole Veggie Supremo

$22.00

16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Vegan

Whole Vegan

$21.00

16" pizza, mushroom, spinach, artichoke, garlic oil, red sauce

Pineapple Express

$25.00

Pink sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Jalapeño

Meat Lovers

$26.00

Our secret menu item with every meat in house: Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Custom Pie

$19.00

choose your own adventure

Speciality 1/2 n 1/2

$19.00

Subs

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$14.00

mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone & the works (contains nuts)

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

50/50 beef & pork, crushed tomato, mozzarella

Salads

Antipasto - LARGE

Antipasto - LARGE

$13.00

Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing

Antipasto- SMALL

Antipasto- SMALL

$7.00

Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing

Caesar - LARGE

Caesar - LARGE

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Caesar - SMALL

Caesar - SMALL

$6.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Extras!

Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$10.00

4 meatballs, red sauce, parmesan, parsley

Ranch Dip

$1.00

Spicy Dip

$1.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Italian Dressing

$1.00

Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Anchovy

$2.00

Side Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Yellow Peppers

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

CANNOLI

$4.00

CANNOLI 3 FOR $10

$10.00

Dough

$3.00

N/A Beverage

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

Orange Soda Can

Orange Soda Can

$2.00

12oz can

Root Beer Can

Root Beer Can

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.00

12oz can

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz can - steaz peach green tea

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

500ml bottle

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Beer

Bitburger Premium Pils

Bitburger Premium Pils

$7.00

16oz, premium pilsner, 4.8%

Brouwerij West Dog At My Homework

Brouwerij West Dog At My Homework

$10.00

16oz, blackberry ale, 7%

Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA

Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA

$10.00

16oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.8%

Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner

Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner

$9.00

16oz, unfiltered pilsner, 5%

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

12oz, pale ale, 6.5%

Estrella Galicia Lager

Estrella Galicia Lager

$5.00

330ml, spanish lager, 5.5%

El Segundo Mayberry IPA

El Segundo Mayberry IPA

$9.00

16oz Can, West Coast IPA, 7.2%

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.00

12oz, mexican lager, 4.4%

Old Speckled Hen

Old Speckled Hen

$6.00

440ml, english pale ale, 5%

Reissdorf Kolsch

$7.00
North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$5.00

12oz, german pilsner, 4.5%

Sincere Apple Cider

Sincere Apple Cider

$7.00

16oz, dry cider, 5.6%

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$7.00

16oz, grapefruit malt beverage, 2.25%

Three Weavers Cloud City IPA

Three Weavers Cloud City IPA

$6.00

12oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.5%

Three Weavers Fest Bier

$6.00

Three Weavers Sun Trap

$5.00
Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

$9.00

16oz, new england IPA, 7%

Things...For Your Head Mango

$5.00

Wine

Cremant, Brut Alpin, Blard & Fils

Cremant, Brut Alpin, Blard & Fils

$50.00

60% jacquere grapes, 20% chardonnay. Sparkling wine from Savoie, France. Citrus and green apple notes. Elegant and fizzy!

Anne Marie

$31.00
Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna

Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna

$25.00

The Lini family has been making lambrusca since 1910. It is sustainably farmed and has a beautiful bright cherry and dark berry color. Super fresh on the palate and a great pizza wine! Change your life today!

Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal

Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal

$22.00Out of stock

A 75/25 blend of red-skinned baga and white bical, this is a rich sparkler that brings to mind a shellfish broth with its vibrant salinity, and a raspberry mousse with its supple, refreshing fruit flavors. It’s creamy, with plenty of acidity and bubble to finish on a lovely, clean fragrance.

L' Escale Sauv Blanc

$22.00

Gruner, Kemetner, Austria 2019

$25.00Out of stock

Gewürzt, Union Sacré Wines

$30.00
Rosé, Thierry Delaunay, France

Rosé, Thierry Delaunay, France

$24.00

A fruit forward rosé , that will accompany any of our pizzas.

Pinot Noir Rosé, Freiherr von Gleichenstein

$21.00Out of stock
Syrah, Love Red, North Coast CA

Syrah, Love Red, North Coast CA

$35.00Out of stock

Made to be light and quaffable, it's a delicious thirst quencher. Even better when it's slightly chilled.

Abbondanza, Montepulciano

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable. Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way. Little Coyote

Website

Location

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

Gallery
Little Coyote, image
Little Coyote, image
Little Coyote, image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marri's Pizza, Inc.
orange star4.4 • 1,224
6436 E Stearns St Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Michaels Market - 5616 E. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
5616 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Tap House
orange star4.1 • 372
5110 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Thunderbolt Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B Long Beach, CA 90805
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston