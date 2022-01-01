Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA

273 Reviews

$$

2118 E 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90814

Whole Pepperoni
Whole White Pie
Whole Cheese

Pizzas

Whole Cheese

Whole Cheese

$19.00

16" pizza, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Pepperoni

Whole Pepperoni

$23.00

16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Meat Lovers

$26.00

Our secret menu item with every meat in house: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

Whole White Pie

Whole White Pie

$23.00

16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce

The Queen Margerita

The Queen Margerita

$23.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$25.00

Pink sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Jalapeño

Whole Papa Joe

Whole Papa Joe

$23.00

16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Veggie Supremo

Whole Veggie Supremo

$22.00

16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Vegan

Whole Vegan

$21.00

16" pizza, mushroom, spinach, artichoke, garlic oil, red sauce

Speciality 1/2 n 1/2

$19.00

Custom Toppings

$19.00

choose your own adventure

Subs

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$14.00

mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone & the works (contains nuts)

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

50/50 beef & pork, crushed tomato, mozzarella

Salads

Antipasto - LARGE

Antipasto - LARGE

$13.00

Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing

Caesar - LARGE

Caesar - LARGE

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Antipasto- SMALL

Antipasto- SMALL

$7.00

Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing

Caesar - SMALL

Caesar - SMALL

$6.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Extras!

Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$10.00

4 meatballs, red sauce, parmesan, parsley

Choco COOOOKIE (2)

Choco COOOOKIE (2)

$5.00

2 cookies

Ranch Dip

$1.00

Spicy Dip

$1.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Side Italian Dressing

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

2 Oz Caesar Dressing

$1.00

2 Oz Italian Dressing

$1.00

Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Anchovy

$2.00

Side Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Yellow Peppers

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

Cannoli (3)

$10.00

Cannoli (1)

$4.00

N/A Beverage

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

BARQS Root Beer Can

BARQS Root Beer Can

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.00

12oz can

Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.00

12oz can

Steaz Iced Tea

Steaz Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz can

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

500ml bottle

Martinellis

$3.50

Martinellis Glass

$2.00

Beer

Bavik Pilsner

Bavik Pilsner

$6.00

330ml, czech pilsner, 5.2%

Bitburger Premium Pils

Bitburger Premium Pils

$7.00

16oz, premium pilsner, 4.8%

Brouwerij West Dog At My Homework

Brouwerij West Dog At My Homework

$10.00Out of stock

16oz, blackberry ale, 7%

Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA

Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA

$10.00

16oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.8%

Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner

Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner

$9.00

16oz, unfiltered pilsner, 5%

Erdinger Weissbier

Erdinger Weissbier

$7.00Out of stock

16oz, hefeweizen, 5.3%

Estrella Galicia Lager

Estrella Galicia Lager

$5.00

330ml, spanish lager, 5.5%

Guinness Stout

Guinness Stout

$6.00

16oz, irish stout, 4.2%

Juneshine Iced Tea Lemonade

Juneshine Iced Tea Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

16oz, hard kombucha, 6%

Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

$9.00

16oz, new england IPA, 7%

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.00

12oz, mexican lager, 4.4%

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

12oz, german pilsner, 4.5%

Old Speckled

Old Speckled

$6.00

440ml, english pale ale, 5%

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

12oz, pale ale, 6.5%

Prairie Vape Tricks Sour

Prairie Vape Tricks Sour

$5.00

12oz, sour cherry ale, 5.9%

Reissdorf Kolsch

Reissdorf Kolsch

$7.00

1pt 0.9oz, kolsch, 5%

Sincere Apple Cider

Sincere Apple Cider

$7.00

16oz, dry cider, 5.6%

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$7.00

16oz, grapefruit malt beverage, 2.25%

Three Weavers Hazy IPA

Three Weavers Hazy IPA

$6.50

12oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.5%

Three Weavers Furūtsu Kölsch

Three Weavers Furūtsu Kölsch

$10.00Out of stock

16oz, kolsch with lemon, 5%

El Segundo Mayberry IPA

El Segundo Mayberry IPA

$9.00

16oz Can, West Coast IPA, 7.2%

3 Weavers Blursday Sour

$6.00Out of stock

3 Weaver Session Sour Ale

$5.00

Things...for Your Head Hard Seltzer Mango

$6.00

Three Weavers Fest Bier

$6.00

Lager, 5%

3 Weaverw Casual Sequins Hazy

$7.50

Wine

Castell D'Age, Anne Marie, Cava
$31.00

Castell D'Age, Anne Marie, Cava

$31.00
Cremant, Brut Alpin, Blard & Fils

Cremant, Brut Alpin, Blard & Fils

$50.00Out of stock

60% jacquere grapes, 20% chardonnay. Sparkling wine from Savoie, France. Citrus and green apple notes. Elegant and fizzy!

Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal

Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal

$22.00

A 75/25 blend of red-skinned baga and white bical, this is a rich sparkler that brings to mind a shellfish broth with its vibrant salinity, and a raspberry mousse with its supple, refreshing fruit flavors. It’s creamy, with plenty of acidity and bubble to finish on a lovely, clean fragrance.

Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna

Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna

$25.00

The Lini family has been making lambrusca since 1910. It is sustainably farmed and has a beautiful bright cherry and dark berry color. Super fresh on the palate and a great pizza wine! Change your life today!

Lo Fi Spritz Grapefruit Hibiscus

$5.00
Gruner Veltliner Grafenegg, Bio-Weingut Kemetner, Austria

Gruner Veltliner Grafenegg, Bio-Weingut Kemetner, Austria

$21.00Out of stock

100% gruner veltliner. Classic gruner: snappy and crisp with green apple, citrus and a hint of white pepper.

Gewürztraminer, Union Sacre, Arroyo Seco
$25.00

Gewürztraminer, Union Sacre, Arroyo Seco

$25.00

L'escale Sauvignon Blanc, Vincent Roussely, France

$25.00
Rosé, Thierry Delaunay, France

Rosé, Thierry Delaunay, France

$24.00

A fruit forward rosé , that will accompany any of our pizzas.

Gewürzt, Union Sacre, Arroyo Seco

$30.00

Pinot Noir Rosé, Freiherr Von Gleichenstein, Germany

$29.00
Blaufrankisch, Weingut Schreiner, Austria

Blaufrankisch, Weingut Schreiner, Austria

$20.00Out of stock

A red from Austria with notes of, cherry, black fruit, and earth notes!

Syrah, Love Red, North Coast CA

Syrah, Love Red, North Coast CA

$35.00Out of stock

Made to be light and quaffable, it's a delicious thirst quencher. Even better when it's slightly chilled.

Groulleau, Piak ! Sebastien Bobinet, France

Groulleau, Piak ! Sebastien Bobinet, France

$35.00Out of stock

Drink it cold, drink it fast, drink too much. Piak! is the ultimate summer slammer.

Abbondanza Montepulciano

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable. Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way. Little Coyote

Website

Location

2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

Gallery
Little Coyote, image
Little Coyote, image
Little Coyote, image

