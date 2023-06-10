Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Diamond's Pizza Downtown Los Banos

review star

No reviews yet

933 South 6th Street

Suite B

Los Banos, CA 93635

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

By The Slice

Cheese Pizza Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$3.00

Los Banos Pizza Slice

$4.00

Gilroy Garlic Pizza Slice

$4.00

Morgan Hill Chicken Pizza Slice

$4.00

Mango Habanero Pizza Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Chkn Ranch Pizza Slice

$4.00

Diablo Pizza Slice

$4.00

Combination Pizza Slice

$5.00

Meat Pizza Slice

$5.00

Hawaiian Pizza Slice

$4.00

BBQ Chkn Club Pizza Slice

$4.00

Chorizo Pizza Slice

$4.00

Mexican Pizza Slice

$4.00

Vegetarian Pizza Slice

$4.00

Veggie Pesto Pizza Slice

$4.00

Margherita Pizza Slice

$4.00

Diamond Special Pizza Slice

$4.00

The Ranch BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice

$4.00

Classic Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Marinara Sauce, Cheese, Cheese & More Cheese!

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni Topped with MORE Pepperoni!

Specialty Pizza

Half & Half Specialty

$10.99+

BBQ Chicken Club Pizza

$10.99+

A Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce, covered in Freshly Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken & Bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$10.99+

Buffalo Sauce Mixed with Ranch, and Topped with Chicken, Jalapeños & Red Onions!

Chorizo Pizza

$10.99+

House Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Chorizo, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños & Pineapples.

Combination Pizza

$11.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Linguica, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives & Red Onions.

Diablo Pizza

$10.99+

Marinara Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Linguica, Olives, Bell Peppers & Jalapeños.

Diamond Special Pizza

$10.99+

1000 Island Sauce, Beef, Red Onions & Tomatoes!

Gilroy Garlic Pizza

$10.99+

White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions!

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99+

Marinara Sauce, Freshly Sliced Ham Topped with Pineapples.

Los Banos Pizza

$10.99+

White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomatoes, Peperoncini Peppers, Red & Green Onions.

Mango Habanero Pizza

$10.99+

Mango Habanero Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeños & Bacon.

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes & Basil.

Meat Pizza

$11.99+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.

Mexican Pizza

$10.99+

House Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Chorizo, Fresh Lettuce, Avocado & Feta Cheese.

Morgan Hill Chicken Supreme

$10.99+

White Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Tomatoes.

The Ranch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99+

BBQ Sauce Mixed with Ranch, Topped with Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.

Vegetarian Pizza

$10.99+

Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Artichokes & Tomatoes.

Veggie Pesto Pizza

$10.99+

Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives & Mushrooms.

Calzone

Combo Calzone

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers & Red Onions.

Meat Calzone

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.

Hawaiian BBQ Calzone

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon & Pineapple.

Veggie Calzone

House Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Red Onions & Bell Peppers.

Stromboli

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Made using our Fresh Pizza Dough, your choice of Garlic or Pesto Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.

Garlic Bread

Fresh French Bread, Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Pesto Bread

Fresh French Bread, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Jalapeno Poppers

Spicy Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

Our Classic Battered & Thick Cut Mozzarella Sticks.

Parmesan Bites

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic, Cut into Bite Sizes!

Parmesan Twists

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough, Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic & Twisted to a Delicious Perfection!

Sampler Platter

$16.99

All the Favorites! 3 Buffalo Wings, 3 BBQ Wings, 3 Mozzarella Sticks & 3 Jalapeno Poppers. Served with Ranch & Marinara Sauce.

Fries

Wings

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce & Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Topped with Chicken.

Mixed Green Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Chicken.

Pineapple Spinach Salad

$12.99

Spinach Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapples & Chicken.

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romain Lettuce Tossed in our Caesar Dressing, Topped with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Chicken.

Veggie Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.

Side Veggie Salad

$6.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.

Party Salad (feeds 4)

$18.99

Perfect for Parties & Events. Feeds 4!

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapenos & Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, Chicken, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Italian Meat Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.

The Ranch BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

French Roll, BBQ Sauce & Ranch, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.

Burgers

All-In Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, 1000 Island Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pepperoncinis.

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Lettuce.

Chicken Bacon Burger

$12.99

Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mozzarella Chees, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomatoes.

Desserts

Churro

$2.00

Cinnamon Bites

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough Buttered & Smothered in Delicious Cinnamon, Cut into Bite Sizes!

Cinnamon Twists

Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough, Buttered & Smothered in Cinnamon & Twisted to a Delicious Perfection!

Pizza Cookie

$7.99

Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$10.99

Kids 12 & Younger

$7.99

To Go Buffet

$12.99

Free Buffet Kids 3 & Younger

Dinner Buffet

$15.99

Deals

$13.99 Large 1-Topping Pizza

$13.99

$15.99 Medium 3-Toppings Pizza

$15.99

Heart Pizza

Heart Specialty Pizza

$26.99

Heart Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Party Packs

5 for $65

$65.00

5 Large Pepperoni or Cheese Pizzas.

Appetizers Pack

$60.00

12 BBQ Wings, 12 Buffalo Wings, 12 Mozzarella Sticks, Lg. Cheese Sticks & Lg. Garlic Fries.

Group Pack

$99.99

(2)Lg Speciality Pizzas, (2)Lg Pepperoni Pizzas, (1)Lg Cheese Sticks, (2) 2Liter Soda, (5) Churros.

Party Pack

$165.00

3 Lg Speciality Pizza, 2 Lg Pepperoni, 1 Lg Cheese Sticks, 12pc Parmesan Twists, 24 Wings (4) 2 Litter Soda

XL Party Pack

$199.99

3 XL Specialty Pizzas, 2 XL Pepperoni Pizzas, 2 LG Cheese Sticks, (TWO) 2 Liter Sodas.

Sides

Side 1000 Island

$0.75

Side Anchovies

$2.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Side Pesto Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Topping

$0.75

Side Chicken

$2.99

Drinks

Fountain

Empty To Go Cup

$0.50

Large To Go Cup

$2.99

Small To Go Cup

$1.99

Large Dine-in Cup

$2.99

Small Dine-in Cup

$1.99

Water Cup

2 Liter Sodas

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter Orange Soda

$4.00

2 Liter Fanta

$4.00

Arizona

Arizona Mucho Mango

$1.50

Arizona Watermelon

$1.50

Arizona Arnold Palmer - Strawberry

$1.50

Arizona Sweet Tea

$1.50

Arizona Arnold Palmer - Lite

$1.50

Snapple

Snapple Mango Madness

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Soda Bottle

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Soda Can

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Orange Soda Can

$2.00

Coffee

Starbucks Mocha

$3.00

Starbucks Vanilla

$3.00

Tea

Sweetend Tea Bottle

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$3.00

Water/Energy

Water Bottle

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Bar

Bottled Beer

Modelo BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Taco Truck Lager BTL

$5.50

805 BTL

$5.50

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois BTL

$5.00

Lagunitas India Pale Ale BTL

$5.50

Sierra Nevada - Hazy Little Thing BTL

$5.50

Sierra Nevada - Sunny Little Thing BTL

$5.50

Sierra Nevada - Big Little Thing BTL

$5.50

Sierra Nevada - Wild Little Thing BTL

$5.50

Draft Beer

Modelo

$5.50+

805

$6.00+

Mango IPA

$6.00+

Coors Light

$5.50+

Michelob Ultra

$5.50+

Pacifico

$5.50+

Wine

Stella Rosa - Rosso Lux

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Rosso

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Moscato Rose

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Black Lux

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Blueberry

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Tropical Mango

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Watermelon

$7.99

Coastal Ridge - Merlot

$7.99

Coastal Ridge - Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99

Stella Rossa - Platinum

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Peach

$7.99

Stella Rosa - Pink

$7.99

Vendor

Vendor Custom Large Pizza

$18.00

Vendor Large Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Vendor Large Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Vendor Large Specialty Pizza

$22.00

Vendor Party Salad (Feeds 4)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

933 South 6th Street, Suite B, Los Banos, CA 93635

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wool Growers Restaurant - 609 H St
orange starNo Reviews
609 H St Los Banos, CA 93635
View restaurantnext
Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1245 E Pacheco Blvd Los Banos, CA 93635
View restaurantnext
Noodles Pho U - 435 W Pacheco Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
435 W Pacheco Blvd Los Banos, CA 93635
View restaurantnext
ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
orange star4.3 • 1,679
1460 E Pacheco Blvd Los Banos, CA 93635
View restaurantnext
Pizza Plus - -Newman
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Main Street Newman, CA 95360
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy- Ceres
orange star4.7 • 465
2830 Shaffer Rd Atwater, CA 95301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Banos

ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
orange star4.3 • 1,679
1460 E Pacheco Blvd Los Banos, CA 93635
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Banos
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Gilroy
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston