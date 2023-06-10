Little Diamond's Pizza Downtown Los Banos
No reviews yet
933 South 6th Street
Suite B
Los Banos, CA 93635
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
By The Slice
Cheese Pizza Slice
Pepperoni Pizza Slice
Los Banos Pizza Slice
Gilroy Garlic Pizza Slice
Morgan Hill Chicken Pizza Slice
Mango Habanero Pizza Slice
Buffalo Chkn Ranch Pizza Slice
Diablo Pizza Slice
Combination Pizza Slice
Meat Pizza Slice
Hawaiian Pizza Slice
BBQ Chkn Club Pizza Slice
Chorizo Pizza Slice
Mexican Pizza Slice
Vegetarian Pizza Slice
Veggie Pesto Pizza Slice
Margherita Pizza Slice
Diamond Special Pizza Slice
The Ranch BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice
Classic Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Half & Half Specialty
BBQ Chicken Club Pizza
A Sweet & Smokey BBQ Sauce, covered in Freshly Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken & Bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Buffalo Sauce Mixed with Ranch, and Topped with Chicken, Jalapeños & Red Onions!
Chorizo Pizza
House Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Chorizo, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños & Pineapples.
Combination Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Linguica, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Olives & Red Onions.
Diablo Pizza
Marinara Sauce Mixed with Tapatio, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Linguica, Olives, Bell Peppers & Jalapeños.
Diamond Special Pizza
1000 Island Sauce, Beef, Red Onions & Tomatoes!
Gilroy Garlic Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions!
Hawaiian Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Freshly Sliced Ham Topped with Pineapples.
Los Banos Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Minced Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomatoes, Peperoncini Peppers, Red & Green Onions.
Mango Habanero Pizza
Mango Habanero Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeños & Bacon.
Margherita Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes & Basil.
Meat Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.
Mexican Pizza
House Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Chorizo, Fresh Lettuce, Avocado & Feta Cheese.
Morgan Hill Chicken Supreme
White Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Tomatoes.
The Ranch BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Mixed with Ranch, Topped with Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.
Vegetarian Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Artichokes & Tomatoes.
Veggie Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives & Mushrooms.
Calzone
Combo Calzone
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers & Red Onions.
Meat Calzone
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Linguica, Sausage & Bacon.
Hawaiian BBQ Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon & Pineapple.
Veggie Calzone
House Sauce, Mushrooms, Olives, Red Onions & Bell Peppers.
Stromboli
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
Made using our Fresh Pizza Dough, your choice of Garlic or Pesto Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
Garlic Bread
Fresh French Bread, Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pesto Bread
Fresh French Bread, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy Breaded Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Our Classic Battered & Thick Cut Mozzarella Sticks.
Parmesan Bites
Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic, Cut into Bite Sizes!
Parmesan Twists
Made with our Fresh Pizza Dough, Covered in Butter & Parmesan, Lite Hints of Garlic & Twisted to a Delicious Perfection!
Sampler Platter
All the Favorites! 3 Buffalo Wings, 3 BBQ Wings, 3 Mozzarella Sticks & 3 Jalapeno Poppers. Served with Ranch & Marinara Sauce.
Fries
Wings
Salads
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg Lettuce & Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Topped with Chicken.
Mixed Green Salad
Spring Mix Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Chicken.
Pineapple Spinach Salad
Spinach Tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing, Topped with Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapples & Chicken.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce Tossed in our Caesar Dressing, Topped with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Chicken.
Veggie Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.
Side Veggie Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Mozzarella Cheese.
Party Salad (feeds 4)
Perfect for Parties & Events. Feeds 4!
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
French Roll, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapenos & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
French Roll, Chicken, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Italian Meat Sandwich
French Roll, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese.
The Ranch BBQ Chicken Sandwich
French Roll, BBQ Sauce & Ranch, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes & Green Onions.
Burgers
All-In Burger
Angus Beef Patty, 1000 Island Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pepperoncinis.
Bacon Burger
Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Burger
Angus Beef Patty, House Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Lettuce.
Chicken Bacon Burger
Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mozzarella Chees, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomatoes.
Desserts
Buffet
Deals
Party Packs
5 for $65
5 Large Pepperoni or Cheese Pizzas.
Appetizers Pack
12 BBQ Wings, 12 Buffalo Wings, 12 Mozzarella Sticks, Lg. Cheese Sticks & Lg. Garlic Fries.
Group Pack
(2)Lg Speciality Pizzas, (2)Lg Pepperoni Pizzas, (1)Lg Cheese Sticks, (2) 2Liter Soda, (5) Churros.
Party Pack
3 Lg Speciality Pizza, 2 Lg Pepperoni, 1 Lg Cheese Sticks, 12pc Parmesan Twists, 24 Wings (4) 2 Litter Soda
XL Party Pack
3 XL Specialty Pizzas, 2 XL Pepperoni Pizzas, 2 LG Cheese Sticks, (TWO) 2 Liter Sodas.
Sides
Drinks
Fountain
2 Liter Sodas
Arizona
Water/Energy
Bar
Bottled Beer
Modelo BTL
Corona BTL
Taco Truck Lager BTL
805 BTL
Bud Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Lagunitas India Pale Ale BTL
Sierra Nevada - Hazy Little Thing BTL
Sierra Nevada - Sunny Little Thing BTL
Sierra Nevada - Big Little Thing BTL
Sierra Nevada - Wild Little Thing BTL
Wine
Stella Rosa - Rosso Lux
Stella Rosa - Rosso
Stella Rosa - Moscato Rose
Stella Rosa - Black Lux
Stella Rosa - Blueberry
Stella Rosa - Tropical Mango
Stella Rosa - Watermelon
Coastal Ridge - Merlot
Coastal Ridge - Cabernet Sauvignon
Stella Rossa - Platinum
Stella Rosa - Peach
Stella Rosa - Pink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
933 South 6th Street, Suite B, Los Banos, CA 93635