Little Dom's 523 Washington Blvd
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Tradition Lives on! Serving The Jersey Shore The Finest In Italian Cuisine & Pizza for Over 50 Years! Serving some of my old favorite dishes and some new dishes, all prepared with the finest ingredients, and also dont forget Little Dom's Pizza, its a BYOB with table service and Take out. Thank you for waiting for this specail day, see you soon!
Location
523 Washington Blvd, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Gallery
