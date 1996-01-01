Main picView gallery

Little Dom's - Los Feliz 2128 Hillhurst Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2128 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

App

Appetizer Special

$21.00Out of stock

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Farmer market arugula & saved parmesan with EVOO & Lemon

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Seeded Sourdough

Calamari

$18.00

Clams Casino

$23.00

Wood grilled winter squash, burrata, aged balsamic & pistachios

Fettunta

$21.00

Green Salad

$13.00

Green salad with Dijon Vinagrette

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

Whole Aritchoke, halfed & finished on wood grill with red wine vinaigrette

Provoleta

$15.00Out of stock

Griddled aged provolone with salsa verde & cibatta

Rice Balls & Tom Sauce

$12.00

Mushroom risotto packed around a hunk of mozzarella, rolled in breadcrumbs and fried

Squash

$18.00

Wedding Soup

$11.00

5 mini meatballs, swiss chard, spinach, egg & parm in a meat broada

AS IT COMES

Entree

Burger

$21.00

8 oz short rib & ground chuck patty with burrata, wild boar bacon & pickled green tomato on brioche bun

Celery Root Raviolo

$22.00

Three housemade raviolos stuffed with ricotta, burrata & cresenza cheese in a mushroom bolognase

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

8 oz chicken breast, breaded & fried smothered in mozzarella & tomato sauce

Fish Piccata

$26.00

6 oz market fish in a picatta sauce with french green beans

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$21.00

Fried oysters, crispy speck, pickled green tomato, arugula & spicy mayo on frech roll

Hanger Steak

$27.00

7 oz wood grilled hanger steak with garnish of arugula & parmesan

Osso Buco

$31.00

Pappardelle

$23.00Out of stock

Housemade Squid Ink Fusilli with andoullie sausage, crawfish tail meat, mascarpone & dukkah

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Roman style thin crust pizza with mozzarella & basil

Pomodoro Spaghettini

$19.00

Two of our house meatballs halved with meatsauce and provolone on french roll

Salmon

$29.00

6 oz of Salmon cooked on a cedar plank with roasted fennel

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Classic! two meatballs & meatsauce with housemade spaghetti & parmesan

Vegan Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00Out of stock

Two plant based meatball in plant based bolognese sauce with nutritional yeast

AS IT COMES

Sides & Add-Ons

Side Carrots

$10.00

Side Corn

$10.00

Side Meatball

$4.00

Side 3 Meatball

$11.00

Side Pasta

$12.00

Side Potatoes

$10.00

Side Spinach

$10.00

Side Vegan Meatball (Single)

$5.00Out of stock

Side Shaved Parm

$4.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Side Burrata

$8.00

Side 1/2 Avocado

$4.00

Side Extra Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Side Grated Parm

Side Chili Flakes

Dessert

Pot de Creme

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Warm Apple Tart

$12.00

Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

Gelato Scoop

$4.00

Outside Dessert

$3.00

Specials

Monday App

$7.00

Monday Entree

$13.00

Monday Dessert

$5.00

Monday White Wine

$25.00

Monday Red Wine

$25.00

Monday Peroni

$5.00

Tues - Black Cod Milanese

$24.00

Wed - Seabass Marsala

$26.00

Thurs - Roasted Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Fri - Lasagna

$21.00Out of stock

Sat - Polpettone

$21.00

Sun - Eggplant Parm

$19.00Out of stock

EMPLOYEE MENU

Emp Margarita Pizza

$5.00

Emp Arugula Parm

$5.00

Emp Spaghetti

$5.00

Emp Side Pasta Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Emp Green Salad

$5.00

Emp 2 Meatballs

$5.00

Emp Egg & Potaotes

$5.00

Emp Mush Pizza

$5.00

Emp Sausage Pizza

$5.00

Emp Aglio Olio

$5.00

EMP - Well Highball

EMP - Draft beer

EMP - Well Shot

EMP - Bastianich GL

EMP - Prosecco GL

EMP - Batched Cocktail

$5.00

EMP - Spritz

$5.00

Prepared Goods

8 oz Egg Salad

$5.00Out of stock

8 oz Farro Salad

$6.00Out of stock

8 oz Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

8 oz Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Pasta

$3.00

Jar Jam

$12.00

Jar Meat Sauce

$12.00

Jar Pickles

$12.00

Jar Relish

$10.00

Jar Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Meatball 6 Pack

$24.00

Mini Sandwich

$6.00

Mini Sandwich

$6.00

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Pizza Kit

$18.00

Deli Pastry & Dessert

Chocolate Budino

$5.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Cookie 6 Pack

$6.00

Cookie Dough

$10.00

Cruller

$4.00Out of stock

Focaccia - Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Focaccia - Rosemary

$4.00Out of stock

Gelato Pint

$10.00

Holiday Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Nutella Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$12.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Gibraltar

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Reg Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$4.00

Deli Bev

Angelino Spritz 4 Pack

$30.00

Angelino Spritz Can

$6.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottle Flat

$5.00

Bottle Sparkling

$5.00

Cocktail Jar

$36.00

Crodino - 10 Pack

$32.00

Crodino - Single

$4.00

Death & Co 4 Pack

$40.00

Death & Co Cocktail

$12.00

Dolomiti 6 Pack

$14.00

Fabler Albarino - BTL WHITE

$25.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

JAR NEGRONIS

$50.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Lune Pop - BTL RED

$27.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Negroni Shot

$5.00

OJ

$6.00

Paoletti Soda

$3.50

Peroni 6 Pack

$13.00

Soda

$3.00

St. Agrestis Negroni - 4 Pack

$40.00

St. Agrestis Negroni - Single

$10.00

Fresh Goods

Egg 6 Pack

$7.95

Fresh Mozz

$6.50

Pepperoni 1/4 lb

$5.00

Prosciutto 1/2 lb

$14.95

Grated Parm 1/4 lb

$6.00

Dry Goods

Bread Loaf

Zapps Chips

$2.50

Bigoli Long Pasta

$10.99

Can Piquillos

$4.00

Flatbread Pina Contu

$10.99

Gluten Free Pasta

$8.00

Olive Oil Sciabica

$15.00

Tomato Paste

$6.99

Tuna Rizzoli

$11.99

Merch

Captains Hat

$20.00

Clemente Mask

$10.00

Market Bag

$14.95

Coffee Mug

$12.00

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bev Refill

Bottle Flat

$5.00

Bottle Sparkling

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Fresh Grapefruit

$6.00

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.75

LG Carafe Grapefruit

$10.00

LG Carafe OJ

$10.00

Matcha

$6.00

Milk

$2.00

Pineapple

$4.00

SM Carafe Grapefruit

$5.00

SM Carafe OJ

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Angelino Spritz 4 Pack

$30.00

Angelino Spritz Can

$6.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Cocktail Jar

$36.00

Crodino - 10 Pack

$32.00

Crodino - Single

$4.00

Death & Co 4 Pack

$40.00

Death & Co Cocktail

$12.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Negroni Shot

$5.00

Paoletti Soda

$3.50

Liquor

*NAT KIDDER

$11.00

BLACK COW

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

HANSON

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

NAT KIDDER

$12.00

TITOS

$12.00

DBL *GREENMARK

$22.00

DBL BLACK COW

$28.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$28.00

DBL HANSON

$24.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$24.00

DBL NAT KIDDER

$24.00

DBL TITOS

$24.00

*BROKERS

$11.00

AHUS AKVAVIT

$12.00

BEEFEATER

$12.00

BIMINI

$12.00

BIMINI BARREL RESERVE

$12.00

BLOOM

$14.00

FORDS

$12.00

FOUR PILLARS OLIVE

$13.00Out of stock

HENDRICKS

$14.00

WILDER

$12.00

OLD RAJ

$14.00

GWENDOLINE GIN

$14.00

DBL *BROKERS

$22.00

DBL AHUS AKVAVIT

$24.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$24.00

DBL BIMINI

$24.00

DBL BIMINI BARREL RESERVE

$24.00

DBL BLOOM

$28.00

DBL FORDS

$24.00

DBL FOUR PILLARS OLIVE

$26.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$28.00

DBL WILDER

$24.00

*SAISON PALE

$11.00

BARRILITO 2 STAR

$13.00

BATISTE GOLD

$12.00

MYERS DARK

$11.00

SAISON SHERRY FINISH

$13.00

ZACAPA 23

$14.00

DBL *BACARDI

$22.00

DBL BARRILITO 2 STAR

$26.00

DBL BATISTE GOLD

$24.00

DBL MYERS DARK

$22.00

DBL SAISON SHERRY FINISH

$26.00

DBL ZACAPA 23

$28.00

*LUNAZUL

$13.00

ALTOS REPO

$13.00

AVION EXTRA ANEJO

$18.00Out of stock

CAZADORES REPO

$13.00Out of stock

DON FULANO

$15.00

EL PINTOR BLANCO

$14.00

FORTALEZA ANEJO

$16.00Out of stock

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$15.00

FORTALEZA REPO

$15.00Out of stock

OCHO ANEJO

$17.00

OCHO BLANCO

$15.00Out of stock

OCHO REPO

$16.00

SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO

$16.00

SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO

$12.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPO

$14.00

DBL *LUNAZUL

$26.00

DBL OCHO BLANCO

$30.00

DBL ALTOS REPO

$26.00

DBL AVION EXTRA ANEJO

$36.00

DBL CAZADORES REPO

$26.00

DBL FORTALEZA BLANCO

$28.00

DBL FORTALEZA REPO

$30.00

DBL FORTALEZA ANEJO

$32.00

DBL OCHO ANEJO

$34.00

DBL OCHO REPO

$32.00

DBL SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO

$32.00

DBL SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO

$24.00

DBL SIETE LEGUAS REPO

$28.00