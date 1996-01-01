- Home
Little Dom's - Los Feliz 2128 Hillhurst Ave
2128 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Appetizer Special
Arugula Salad
Farmer market arugula & saved parmesan with EVOO & Lemon
Bread & Butter
Seeded Sourdough
Calamari
Clams Casino
Wood grilled winter squash, burrata, aged balsamic & pistachios
Fettunta
Green Salad
Green salad with Dijon Vinagrette
Grilled Artichoke
Whole Aritchoke, halfed & finished on wood grill with red wine vinaigrette
Provoleta
Griddled aged provolone with salsa verde & cibatta
Rice Balls & Tom Sauce
Mushroom risotto packed around a hunk of mozzarella, rolled in breadcrumbs and fried
Squash
Wedding Soup
5 mini meatballs, swiss chard, spinach, egg & parm in a meat broada
AS IT COMES
Entree
Burger
8 oz short rib & ground chuck patty with burrata, wild boar bacon & pickled green tomato on brioche bun
Celery Root Raviolo
Three housemade raviolos stuffed with ricotta, burrata & cresenza cheese in a mushroom bolognase
Chicken Parmesan
8 oz chicken breast, breaded & fried smothered in mozzarella & tomato sauce
Fish Piccata
6 oz market fish in a picatta sauce with french green beans
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Fried oysters, crispy speck, pickled green tomato, arugula & spicy mayo on frech roll
Hanger Steak
7 oz wood grilled hanger steak with garnish of arugula & parmesan
Osso Buco
Pappardelle
Housemade Squid Ink Fusilli with andoullie sausage, crawfish tail meat, mascarpone & dukkah
Pizza Margherita
Roman style thin crust pizza with mozzarella & basil
Pomodoro Spaghettini
Two of our house meatballs halved with meatsauce and provolone on french roll
Salmon
6 oz of Salmon cooked on a cedar plank with roasted fennel
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic! two meatballs & meatsauce with housemade spaghetti & parmesan
Vegan Spaghetti & Meatballs
Two plant based meatball in plant based bolognese sauce with nutritional yeast