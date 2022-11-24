- Home
Little Dom's Seafood
Liquor
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Well Vodka Nat Kidder
Carbonadi
Well Gin Gordon's
Bar Hill
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Plymouth
Sipsmith
Wilder
Roku
Purity
1792
4 Roses
Basil Hayden
Bookers
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Frey Ranch
Few Bourbon
Hirsch Bourbon
Knob Creek 9
Larceny Bourbon
Legent
Old Elk Wheated
Russel's Single Barrel
Well Whiskey Old Granddad
Westward Single Malt
Yellowstone Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Well Rittenhouse
Balcones
Corbin Cash
High West Double Rye
Michters
Piggy Back 6yr
Templeton 10yr
Whistle Pig 10yr
Whistle Pig 12yr
Few Rye
Well Scotch Grouse
Aberlour 12
Balvenie 12
Connemara 12
Dalmore 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie 10
Hibiki
Irishman
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Black Barell
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10
McCallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14
Red Breast 12
Suntory Toki
Hennessy
Martell Blue Swift
Seven Tails (Brandy)
Well Tequileno Blanco
Arette Blanco
Casa Dragones Blanco
Chamucos Anejo
Don Fulano Blanco
El Tequileno Rep
El Tesoro Extra Anejo
El Tesoro Repo
Fortaleza Repo
Fortaleza Silver
Fortaleza Anejo
Herradura Repo
Ocho Reposado
Siete Leguas Anejo
Well Mezcal La Luna
Amaras Cupreata
Bruxo
Del Maguey Minero
Madre
Montelobos Tobala
Yola
Bosscal Joven
Vago Espadin
Well Rum Plantation 3 Star
Appleton State
Havana Blanco
Sailor Jerry
Stiggins Pineapple
Zacapa 23
Copalli White
Copalli Cacao
Alpe Lys
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaro Lucano
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Angeleno Amaro
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Bailey's
Braulio
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Cointreau
Cynar
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Genepy
Grand Marnier
Grappa
Italicus
Italliano
Lazzaroni Amaro
Lemoncello
Mister Black
Nocino
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Select Aperitivo
Suze
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
Wine
Corkage Fee
Taster
Bardolino
Sangivoese
Pinot Nior
Amore Rosso
Port Glass
Grifalco
Baron Widmann
Centopassi
2020 Le Fraghe Bardolino, IT
2019 Francesco Borgogno, Barbera D' Alba, Piedmont, IT
2018 Vignaioli Boniperti 'Carlin', Piedmont, IT
2018 Castell' In Villa, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, IT
2020 La Gerla, Poggio gli Angeli, Sangivoese, IT
2018 Girolamo Russo, 'A Rina' Etna Rosso, Sicily, IT
Le Machin Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA
2020 Sea Smoke, 'Southing' Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA
2021 Broc Cellars, Amore Rosso, Mendocino, Ca
2020 Centropassi, Giato, Sicily. IT
2019 Samuel Louis Smith, 'Serine Sauvage' Syrah, Monterey, CA
2019 Comte de Dauzac, Margaux, Gironde, FR
2019 Luuma, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA
BTL Macauley, Petite Sirah
BTL Barolo Cerretta
2016 La Gerla, 'Brunello
2019 Grifalco, Aglianico del Vulture, IT
2020 Baron Widmann, Vernatsch, Alto Adige,IT
2020 Sea Smoke, 'Ten' Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA
Little Dom's Red blend
Tuscan White
Sauvignon Blanc
Fiano
Stralunato
Chardonnay
2018 Erste+Neue, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, IT
2021 Soave Classico Otto, Veneto, IT
2018 Ciro Biondi, 'Outis' Etna Bianco, Sicily, IT
2019 Ciro Picariello, Fiano d'Irpiana, Campania, IT
2019 Pence, Chardonnay, Sta Rita Hills, SBC, CA
2020 Land of Saints, Sauvignon Blanc, SBC, CA
2020 Colle Petruccio, Toscana Bianco, Maremma, IT
2021 Adroit, Skin Fermented
, Pinot Grigio
2020 Bortolomiol, Prosecco, Valdobbiadene, IT
NV Ultraviolet, California Sparkling Rose, Napa, CA
2020 Zanasi, Lambrusco di Sorbara, IT
2016 Ettore Germano, Extra Brut, Alta Langa, Piedmont, IT
NV Mai Sentito, Petillant Naturale, Marche, IT
NV Drappier, Carte D'Or, Urville, FR
2020 Zanasi, Lambrusco di Sorbara, IT
RETAIL Prosecco
RETAIL Mai Sentito
RETAIL Lambrusco
RETAIL UV Sparkling
RETAIL Rose
RETAIL Chardonnay
RETAIL Soave
RETAIL Sauv Blanc
RETAIL Fiano
RETAIL Etna Bianco
RETAIL Kerner
RETAIL Pinot Noir
RETAIL Barbera
RETAIL Nebbiolo
RETAIL Chianti
RETAIL Cabarnet
RETAIL Sangiovese
RETAIL Amore Rosso
RETAIL Etna Rosso
RETAIL Bardolino
RETAIL Brunello
RETAIL Margaux
RETAIL Petite Syrah
TNS Red - BTL
TNS White - BTL
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Shirley Temple
Reg Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Tea
Iced Tea Refill
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer Refill
OJ
Grapefruit Juice
Root Beer
Bottle Still
Bottle Sparkling
Hot Tea
Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Specialty Cocktails
Amaris
Seafood Bar
Oyster #1
Half Dozen on the Half Shell
Oyster #2
Half Dozen on the Half Shell
Oyster 1/2
Santa Barbara Live Uni
w/ Salsa Verde & Lemon
Fish Fettunta
w/ Pomegranate, Mint, Dill & Caraway Yogurt & Salsa Verde
Smoked Fish Rillettes
w/ Whipped Burrata, Fried Capers, Seasonal Herbs, & Seeded Flatbread
Fish Tartare
w/ Meyer Lemon, Green Peppercorn, & Roasted Fennel Tahini
Chilled Creole Boiled Shrimp
w/ Housemade Cocktail Sauce
Albacore Pastrami
w/ Chive Butter & Arugula on Housemade Stecca
Cold Smoked Salmon
Apps
Bowl of Seafood Gumbo
w/ White Rice, Crab, Shrimp, & Fish
Grilled Artichoke
w/ EVOO & Charred Lemon
Rice Balls
Green Salad
Mixed Greens w/ Mustard Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
w/ Buffalo Mozzarella & Toasted Pistachios
Arugula & Parmesan
w/ EVOO, Fresh Lemon Juice, & Salt
Beet & Kale Salad
w/ Tomatoes, Avocado, Radish, & Housemade Ranch
Bone Marrow Toast
Entrees
Pizza Margherita
Fried Oyster Sandwich
w/ Savoy Cabbage, Pickled Tomato, Calabrese Aioli on Toasted Brioche
Meatball Burger
w/ Aged Provolone, Pickled Tomato, Calabrese Aioli on Toasted Brioche
Cast Iron Seared Fish Sandwich
w/ Savoy Cabbage, Pickled Tomato, Calabrese Aioli on Toasted Brioche
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Squid Ink Mafaldine
w/ Spicy Uni Butter & Toasted Pine Nuts
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Chicken Parmesan
w/ Marinara & Aged Provolone
Fish Picatta
w/ Sauteed Green Beans & Lemon Caper Sauce
Smoked Beef Tenderloin
w/ Arugula & Parmesan
Wood Oven Roasted Fish
w/ Venetian Black Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, & Calabrese Sauce
Fish & Chips
Peroni Battered Local Fish w/ Dill Pollen Fried Potatoes & Malt Vinegar Aioli
Sides
Bread & Butter
Cauliflower Risotto
Sauteed Local Market Greens
Meatballs
w/ Housemade Meat Sauce & Parmesan
Fried Potatoes
w/ Garlic & Lemon
Brussel Sprouts
w/ House Smoked Bacon
Carrots
w/ Dill & Carraway Yogurt & Dukkah
Side Pasta
Side Tomato Sauce
Side Aioli
Side Ranch
Dessert
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
w/ Olive Oil Gelato, Toasted Pine Nuts, & Flaky Sea Salt
Bread Pudding
w/ Anise Roasted Pears, Almond Cream, & Pear Sorbet
Gelato Sundae
w/ Hazelnut Hot Fudge, Sweet Whipped Cream, & Crumbled Almond Biscotti
Gelato Scoop
TNS DESSERT
Gelato Pint
Side Fudge
Cheesecake
Tiramsu
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Deli Pastries
Grab & Go
Potato Salad
w/ Fennel Pollen Yogurt, Creole Mustard, & Fresh Herbs
Squash & Quinoa
w/ Spiced Pepitas, Rocotta Salatta, & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Charred Green Beans
w/ Hazelnuts, Shallots, & Mustar Vinaigrette
White Bean Hummus
w/ Roasted Garlic, Tahini, Piquillo Pepper Tapenade, & Pine Nuts
Albacore Pastrami
w/ Pickled Fennel, Tuscan Kale, Toasted Caraway, & Mustard Vinaigrette
Lasagna for 2
Pastries
Biscotti
Chocolate Brutti
Chocolate Short Bread
Cookie Dough
Daily Cake Slice
Dark Chocolate Budino
Italian Cookie Box
Mom Cookies
Nutella Brownie
Olive Oil Cake
Rice Pudding
Stecca
Brown Butter Cake
spiced pepitas brittle
milk chocolate truffle w/cocoa nibs
Holiday Cookie
Sicilian wedding cookies
Sandwiches
Tuna Sandwich
w/ Fresh Herbs, & Calabrese Sauce on Stecca
House Smoked Salmon Tartine
w/ Burrata, Fennel Seeds, Sesame Seeds, & Fried Capers on Sourdough
Italian Sandwich
w/ Prosciutto, Sopressatta, Mortadella, Provolone, Pickled Shishitos & Calabrese Sauce on Stecca
Roasted Carrot, Kale, & Avo
w/ Pickled Shishitos, & Salsa Verde on Sourdough
Caprese Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Deli Favorites
Deli Beverage
Acqua Panna
Acqua Panna Small
Angeleno Spritz
Bev Canned Wine - SP
Cafe Au Lait
Cider Can
Ginger Beer
June Shine
June Shine Canned Cocktail
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Buenaveza 12oz Can
Pellegrino
Pellegrino Soda
Root Beer
Wine Spritzer
Egg Nog
$5 Employee Meals
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurateur Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet are opening their latest culinary venture Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, CA. Featuring local seafood, pizza hot out of the wood burning oven and Little Dom’s Italian classics.
686 Linden Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013