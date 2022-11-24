Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Dom's Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

686 Linden Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Order Again

Liquor

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Well Vodka Nat Kidder

$12.00

Carbonadi

$20.00

Well Gin Gordon's

$12.00

Bar Hill

$14.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Wilder

$13.00

Roku

$14.00

Purity

$13.00

1792

$13.00

4 Roses

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bookers

$18.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Frey Ranch

$16.00

Few Bourbon

$15.00

Hirsch Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek 9

$14.00

Larceny Bourbon

$13.00

Legent

$15.00Out of stock

Old Elk Wheated

$24.00

Russel's Single Barrel

$22.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey Old Granddad

$12.00

Westward Single Malt

$24.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Well Rittenhouse

$12.00

Balcones

$15.00

Corbin Cash

$19.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Michters

$17.00

Piggy Back 6yr

$17.00

Templeton 10yr

$25.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$37.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$46.00

Few Rye

$15.00

Well Scotch Grouse

$12.00

Aberlour 12

$18.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Connemara 12

$25.00

Dalmore 12

$23.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10

$17.00

Hibiki

$23.00Out of stock

Irishman

$15.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Black

$14.00

Jameson Black Barell

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$36.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

McCallan 12

$28.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Oban 14

$30.00

Red Breast 12

$20.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Hennessy

$19.00

Martell Blue Swift

$17.00

Seven Tails (Brandy)

$13.00

Well Tequileno Blanco

$12.00

Arette Blanco

$13.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$26.00

Chamucos Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$17.00

El Tequileno Rep

$15.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Extra Anejo

$38.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Repo

$23.00

Fortaleza Repo

$25.00

Fortaleza Silver

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$35.00

Herradura Repo

$17.00

Ocho Reposado

$23.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$22.00

Well Mezcal La Luna

$12.00

Amaras Cupreata

$16.00

Bruxo

$20.00

Del Maguey Minero

$30.00Out of stock

Madre

$17.00

Montelobos Tobala

$28.00

Yola

$14.00Out of stock

Bosscal Joven

$17.00

Vago Espadin

$17.00

Well Rum Plantation 3 Star

$12.00

Appleton State

$13.00

Havana Blanco

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Stiggins Pineapple

$14.00

Zacapa 23

$17.00

Copalli White

$12.00

Copalli Cacao

$12.00

Alpe Lys

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Amaro Lucano

$13.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Angeleno Amaro

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Braulio

$15.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Genepy

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grappa

$12.00

Italicus

$12.00

Italliano

$11.00

Lazzaroni Amaro

$10.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Mister Black

$12.00

Nocino

$14.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Select Aperitivo

$12.00

Suze

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Beer

Dark Lager

$9.00

Light Lager

$9.00

Westcoast IPA

$9.00

Hazy IPA

$9.00

Peroni

$7.00

TNS Peroni

$4.00

Andygator

$6.00Out of stock

Abita Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Non Alc beer

$6.00

Boysenberry Sour Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock

Golden State Dry Cider

$8.00

Nitro Stout

$7.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Taster

Bardolino

$15.00

Sangivoese

$14.00Out of stock

Pinot Nior

$15.00

Amore Rosso

$16.00

Port Glass

$12.00

Grifalco

$16.00

Baron Widmann

$15.00

Centopassi

$13.00

2020 Le Fraghe Bardolino, IT

$56.00

2019 Francesco Borgogno, Barbera D' Alba, Piedmont, IT

$68.00

2018 Vignaioli Boniperti 'Carlin', Piedmont, IT

$70.00

2018 Castell' In Villa, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, IT

$60.00

2020 La Gerla, Poggio gli Angeli, Sangivoese, IT

$52.00

2018 Girolamo Russo, 'A Rina' Etna Rosso, Sicily, IT

$85.00

Le Machin Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA

$58.00

2020 Sea Smoke, 'Southing' Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA

$150.00

2021 Broc Cellars, Amore Rosso, Mendocino, Ca

$60.00

2020 Centropassi, Giato, Sicily. IT

$46.00

2019 Samuel Louis Smith, 'Serine Sauvage' Syrah, Monterey, CA

$80.00Out of stock

2019 Comte de Dauzac, Margaux, Gironde, FR

$68.00

2019 Luuma, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA

$60.00

BTL Macauley, Petite Sirah

$94.00

BTL Barolo Cerretta

$115.00

2016 La Gerla, 'Brunello

$102.00

2019 Grifalco, Aglianico del Vulture, IT

$60.00

2020 Baron Widmann, Vernatsch, Alto Adige,IT

$56.00

2020 Sea Smoke, 'Ten' Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, CA

$150.00

Little Dom's Red blend

$48.00

Tuscan White

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Fiano

$15.00

Stralunato

$14.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

2018 Erste+Neue, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, IT

$52.00Out of stock

2021 Soave Classico Otto, Veneto, IT

$52.00Out of stock

2018 Ciro Biondi, 'Outis' Etna Bianco, Sicily, IT

$54.00Out of stock

2019 Ciro Picariello, Fiano d'Irpiana, Campania, IT

$56.00

2019 Pence, Chardonnay, Sta Rita Hills, SBC, CA

$60.00

2020 Land of Saints, Sauvignon Blanc, SBC, CA

$45.00

2020 Colle Petruccio, Toscana Bianco, Maremma, IT

$56.00

2021 Adroit, Skin Fermented

$56.00

, Pinot Grigio

$60.00

2021 Una Lou Rose

$13.00

2021 Una Lou Rose

$48.00

2020 Bortolomiol, Prosecco, Valdobbiadene, IT

$13.00

NV Ultraviolet, California Sparkling Rose, Napa, CA

$12.00

2020 Zanasi, Lambrusco di Sorbara, IT

$12.00

2020 Bortolomiol, Prosecco, Valdobbiadene, IT

$50.00

NV Ultraviolet, California Sparkling Rose, Napa, CA

$44.00

2016 Ettore Germano, Extra Brut, Alta Langa, Piedmont, IT

$90.00

NV Mai Sentito, Petillant Naturale, Marche, IT

$52.00

NV Drappier, Carte D'Or, Urville, FR

$74.00

2020 Zanasi, Lambrusco di Sorbara, IT

$44.00

RETAIL Prosecco

$34.00

RETAIL Mai Sentito

$36.00

RETAIL Lambrusco

$36.00

RETAIL UV Sparkling

$32.00

RETAIL Rose

$36.00

RETAIL Chardonnay

$38.00

RETAIL Soave

$34.00

RETAIL Sauv Blanc

$34.00

RETAIL Fiano

$38.00

RETAIL Etna Bianco

$40.00

RETAIL Kerner

$38.00

RETAIL Pinot Noir

$40.00

RETAIL Barbera

$50.00

RETAIL Nebbiolo

$52.00

RETAIL Chianti

$56.00

RETAIL Cabarnet

$36.00

RETAIL Sangiovese

$36.00

RETAIL Amore Rosso

$40.00

RETAIL Etna Rosso

$60.00

RETAIL Bardolino

$38.00

RETAIL Brunello

$76.00

RETAIL Margaux

$50.00

RETAIL Petite Syrah

$60.00

TNS Red - BTL

$20.00

TNS White - BTL

$20.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Soda Refill

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Reg Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Refill

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Refill

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer Refill

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Bottle Still

$5.00

Bottle Sparkling

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Drink of the Day

$15.00

Negroni Frappe

$13.00

Venetian Spritz

$13.00

Verona

$13.00

Buenavista

$15.00

Last Monk

$15.00

Scofflaw

$15.00

Bad Hombre

$15.00

Opal

$16.00

Mezcal Manhattan

$16.00

High & Dry

$16.00

Monkey Barrel

$16.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Nightcap

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Amaris

Angeleno

$12.00

Averna

$12.00Out of stock

Braulio

$15.00

Cynar

$12.00

Dilei

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Lucano

$12.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Nonino

$14.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Seafood Bar

Oyster #1

$26.00

Half Dozen on the Half Shell

Oyster #2

$26.00

Half Dozen on the Half Shell

Oyster 1/2

$26.00

Santa Barbara Live Uni

$28.00

w/ Salsa Verde & Lemon

Fish Fettunta

$26.00

w/ Pomegranate, Mint, Dill & Caraway Yogurt & Salsa Verde

Smoked Fish Rillettes

$16.00

w/ Whipped Burrata, Fried Capers, Seasonal Herbs, & Seeded Flatbread

Fish Tartare

$25.00

w/ Meyer Lemon, Green Peppercorn, & Roasted Fennel Tahini

Chilled Creole Boiled Shrimp

$18.00

w/ Housemade Cocktail Sauce

Albacore Pastrami

$15.00

w/ Chive Butter & Arugula on Housemade Stecca

Cold Smoked Salmon

$23.00

Apps

Bowl of Seafood Gumbo

$15.00

w/ White Rice, Crab, Shrimp, & Fish

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

w/ EVOO & Charred Lemon

Rice Balls

$13.00

Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens w/ Mustard Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$17.00

w/ Buffalo Mozzarella & Toasted Pistachios

Arugula & Parmesan

$13.00

w/ EVOO, Fresh Lemon Juice, & Salt

Beet & Kale Salad

$15.00

w/ Tomatoes, Avocado, Radish, & Housemade Ranch

Bone Marrow Toast

$22.00

Entrees

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$21.00

w/ Savoy Cabbage, Pickled Tomato, Calabrese Aioli on Toasted Brioche

Meatball Burger

$17.00

w/ Aged Provolone, Pickled Tomato, Calabrese Aioli on Toasted Brioche

Cast Iron Seared Fish Sandwich

$20.00

w/ Savoy Cabbage, Pickled Tomato, Calabrese Aioli on Toasted Brioche

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Squid Ink Mafaldine

$26.00

w/ Spicy Uni Butter & Toasted Pine Nuts

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

w/ Marinara & Aged Provolone

Fish Picatta

$26.00

w/ Sauteed Green Beans & Lemon Caper Sauce

Smoked Beef Tenderloin

$29.00

w/ Arugula & Parmesan

Wood Oven Roasted Fish

$31.00

w/ Venetian Black Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, & Calabrese Sauce

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Peroni Battered Local Fish w/ Dill Pollen Fried Potatoes & Malt Vinegar Aioli

Sides

Bread & Butter

$4.00

Cauliflower Risotto

$9.00

Sauteed Local Market Greens

$9.00

Meatballs

$9.00

w/ Housemade Meat Sauce & Parmesan

Fried Potatoes

$9.00

w/ Garlic & Lemon

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

w/ House Smoked Bacon

Carrots

$9.00

w/ Dill & Carraway Yogurt & Dukkah

Side Pasta

$11.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Dessert

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

w/ Olive Oil Gelato, Toasted Pine Nuts, & Flaky Sea Salt

Bread Pudding

$12.00

w/ Anise Roasted Pears, Almond Cream, & Pear Sorbet

Gelato Sundae

$12.00

w/ Hazelnut Hot Fudge, Sweet Whipped Cream, & Crumbled Almond Biscotti

Gelato Scoop

$4.00

TNS DESSERT

Gelato Pint

$10.00

Side Fudge

$3.00

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramsu

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Deli Pastries

Biscotti

$2.00

Olive Oil Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Brutti

$2.00

Dark Chocolate Budino

$6.00

Italian Cookie Box

$6.00

Nutella Brownie

$4.00

Grab & Go

Potato Salad

$4.00

w/ Fennel Pollen Yogurt, Creole Mustard, & Fresh Herbs

Squash & Quinoa

$4.00

w/ Spiced Pepitas, Rocotta Salatta, & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Charred Green Beans

$4.00

w/ Hazelnuts, Shallots, & Mustar Vinaigrette

White Bean Hummus

$4.00

w/ Roasted Garlic, Tahini, Piquillo Pepper Tapenade, & Pine Nuts

Albacore Pastrami

$12.00

w/ Pickled Fennel, Tuscan Kale, Toasted Caraway, & Mustard Vinaigrette

Lasagna for 2

$24.00

Pastries

Biscotti

$2.00

Chocolate Brutti

$2.00

Chocolate Short Bread

$4.00

Cookie Dough

$10.00

Daily Cake Slice

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Budino

$6.00

Italian Cookie Box

$6.00

Mom Cookies

$4.00

Nutella Brownie

$4.00

Olive Oil Cake

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Stecca

$3.00

Brown Butter Cake

$6.00

spiced pepitas brittle

$5.00

milk chocolate truffle w/cocoa nibs

$4.00

Holiday Cookie

$5.00

Sicilian wedding cookies

$4.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

w/ Fresh Herbs, & Calabrese Sauce on Stecca

House Smoked Salmon Tartine

$13.00

w/ Burrata, Fennel Seeds, Sesame Seeds, & Fried Capers on Sourdough

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

w/ Prosciutto, Sopressatta, Mortadella, Provolone, Pickled Shishitos & Calabrese Sauce on Stecca

Roasted Carrot, Kale, & Avo

$11.00

w/ Pickled Shishitos, & Salsa Verde on Sourdough

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Deli Favorites

Zapp's Potato Chips

$3.00

Fresh Pasta

$7.00

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$7.00

8 oz

Grated Parmesan Reggiano

$7.00

6 oz

Calabrese Pepper Sauce

$6.00

Mustard Vinaigrette

$6.00

Housemade Ranch

$6.00

Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Meat Sauce

$12.00

Pickled Veggie Jar

$12.00

Jam Jar

$12.00

Deli Beverage

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Acqua Panna Small

$3.00

Angeleno Spritz

$6.00

Bev Canned Wine - SP

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

Cider Can

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

June Shine

$7.00

June Shine Canned Cocktail

$8.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Buenaveza 12oz Can

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pellegrino Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Egg Nog

$35.00

Nightly Special

Linguini & Clams

$21.00

TNS APP

BBQ Shrimp

$28.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Crab Pappardelle

$24.00

Brisket

$24.00

Cioppino

$23.00

TNS

$25.00

Verbal Special

lobster Spaghettoni

$45.00

Prosciutto

$23.00Out of stock

Roasted Oyssters

$25.00

Merch

Hat

$20.00

Bag

$20.00

T-shirt

$25.00

Employee T-shirt

$10.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

$5 Employee Meals

EMP 2 Meatballs

$5.00

EMP Arugula & Parm

$5.00

EMP Cacio

$5.00

EMP Cauliflower Risotto

$5.00

EMP Corn & Kale

$5.00

EMP Corn & Kale WITH CHICKEN

$5.00

EMP Green Salad

$5.00

EMP Margherita Pizza

$5.00

EMP Meatball Burger

$5.00

EMP Rice Balls

$5.00

EMP Carrots

$5.00

EMP Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.00

EMP Pancakes

$5.00

TOGO Sparkling

Bev Sparkling White

$6.00

Bev Sparkling Rose

$6.00

Prosecco

$30.00

Ultraviolet

$30.00

TOGO White

Land of Saints

$32.00

TOGO Red

Luuma

$32.00

Bev Can

$6.00

Le Machin

$32.00

Thanksgiving

Turkey

$100.00

Sides

$48.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$48.00

Apple Crumble

$42.00

Gelato Pint

$12.00

Xtra Gravy

$10.00

Egg Nog

$35.00

Mimosa Kit

$36.00

Black Manhattan

$24.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$24.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurateur Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet are opening their latest culinary venture Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, CA. Featuring local seafood, pizza hot out of the wood burning oven and Little Dom’s Italian classics.

Location

686 Linden Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

