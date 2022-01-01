Restaurant header imageView gallery

LITTLE DONKEY

3,197 Reviews

$$

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE

CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139

Popular Items

KOREAN BBQ FRIED CAULIFOWER
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
MANTI (ISTANBUL RAVIOLI)

RAW BAR

TUNA + SALMON TARTARE*

TUNA + SALMON TARTARE*

$20.00

crispy sushi rice, spicy mayo

SALMON CRUDO*

SALMON CRUDO*

$18.00

tare ponzu, pickled daikon, serrano peppers, burnt cinnamon oil

TUNA POKE

TUNA POKE

$19.00

gochujang, pickled bean sprouts

STARTERS

CAVIAR SANDWICH

CAVIAR SANDWICH

$25.00

Caviar, Martins Potato Roll, Butter, Chives

BLT LETTUCE WRAPS

BLT LETTUCE WRAPS

$17.00

Lamb Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Tomato Jam, Pickled Red Onion, Bibb Lettuce

PARKER HOUSE ROLLS

PARKER HOUSE ROLLS

$8.00Out of stock

Green garlic butter 2 pieces per order

VEGGIES

KOREAN BBQ FRIED CAULIFOWER

KOREAN BBQ FRIED CAULIFOWER

$14.00

chili garlic, sesame *VEGAN

Empanada

$11.00

Impossible chorizo, mushroom, smoked tofu crema

GREEN GODDESS SALAD

$17.00

little gem, fiddle head ferns, spicy walnuts, feta, snap peas

ROASTED CARROTS

$16.00

tahini, pumpkin seed dukkah

MEAT + FISH

LITTLE DONKEY BURGER

LITTLE DONKEY BURGER

$16.00

Dry aged beef, American Cheese, Buffalo pickles, onion soup mayo, caramelized onions and spicy chips

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch

BRAISED DUCK MOLÉ

BRAISED DUCK MOLÉ

$21.00

Oaxacan mole negra, radish, sesame

BRONZINO

BRONZINO

$21.00

grilled Mediterranean sea bass, tamarind BBQ, banana leaf

GRILLED SHORT RIB

$21.00

Korean cut short rib, Alabama white sauce, spicy pickles

PASTA + GRAINS

MANTI (ISTANBUL RAVIOLI)

MANTI (ISTANBUL RAVIOLI)

$19.00

meat ravioli with garlic sour cream and red pepper butter

BANGKOK STREET NOODLES

BANGKOK STREET NOODLES

$18.00

Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)

PUPUSA

PUPUSA

$15.00

heirloom masa, chihuahua cheese, gold potato, spicy poblano slaw

KOREAN RICE CAKES

$17.00

mushroom, spigarello, yellow chive, bean sprouts

Strozzapreti

$23.00

DESSERTS

COOKIE DOUGH

COOKIE DOUGH

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Globally inspired small plates by James Beard Award Winners, Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette!

Location

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Little Donkey - Cambridge image
Little Donkey - Cambridge image

