Little Drunken Chef
111 Reviews
$$
91 Mamaroneck Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Lunch Special
Bread sides
Ldc Kids Stuff
SALADS
Table Snax
Kebab station and curries
Saag Paneer
$14.00
Aloo Gobi
$14.00
Channa Masala
$14.00
Chicken Tikka Masala
$15.00
Chicken Vindaloo
$15.00
Goat Curry
$17.00
Lamb Madras
$16.00
Lamb vindaloo
$16.00
Paneer Tikka Masala
$14.00
Lasooni Gobi Plate
$14.00
Chicken Saag
$14.00
Drunken Chilli Chicken
$15.00
Channa Saag Vegan
$14.00
Chicken Biryani
$14.00
Lamb Biryani
$15.00
Tandoori Chicken Kebab
$15.00
Chicken Malai kebab
$15.00
Chicken Hariyali kebab
$15.00
Chicken Tikka platter
$15.00
Lamb Chop kebab
$21.00
Vegetable Biryani
$15.00
Chicken Curry
$15.00
Goat Biryani
$15.00
Small bites\Tapas
Cocktails Samosas
$8.00
Lasooni Gobi
$11.00
Chicken Empanadas
$13.00
Jamon+Manchego Croquetas
$10.00
Gambas Al Ajillo
$13.00
Crispy Calamari
$12.00
Chicken Roll
$9.00
Boti Kebab Roll
$10.00
Paneer Roll
$9.00
Shrimp Avocado Tostadaa
$12.00
Chicken Montadito
$11.00Out of stock
Steak Flatbread
$14.00Out of stock
Halloumi Fries
$11.00
Steak Tostones
$12.00
Chilli Chicken App
$11.00
BIG PLATES
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
$5.00
Up Charge Adult
$4.00
SD FALAFEL
$6.00
Guacamole Side
$5.00
Side Of Quinoa
$6.00
Side Sticky Rice
$6.00
Side Basmati Rice
$6.00
Sauteed Onion
$2.00
Roasted Veggeis
$7.00
Sd Mashed Potato
$7.00
Plantains
$3.00
Side Avocado
$3.50
Side Hummus
$2.50
Side Drunken Dressing
$1.50
Side Extra Cumin Dressing
$1.50
Side Extra Lemon Dressing
$1.50
Side chipotle sauce
$2.50
Side vindaloo sauce
$2.50
Side tikka sauce
$3.50
Side harissa sauce
$2.50
Side mint chutney
$2.50
Side tamarind chutney
$2.50
Side Sausage
$4.00
Side pico
$2.50
Side tziki
$2.50
Side white sauce
$2.50
Side blue cheese
$2.50
Side bbq
$2.50
Side tomatillo
$1.00
Truffel Fries
$7.00
Side Honey Mustard
$1.00
Side Pickled Onion
$2.00
Side Green Chiles
$2.00
Mayo
$0.50
Garlic Shrimp
$8.00
Side Raitha
$0.50
Side Chimi Sauce
$0.50
Lemoin Grass Sauce Side
$1.00
Extra Pickles
$0.50
Xtra Cheese
$1.00
Sd Grilled Chicken
$7.00
Tortilla Cyhips
$5.00
Side Garlic Chili Sauce
$1.00
Chipotle Mayo
$0.50
Side Bacon
$2.00
Side Feta
$1.00
Extra Balsamic Vinagrette
$0.50
Side Garlic Chili Sauce
$2.50
Side Parmesan Cheese
$0.50
Side Pita
$5.00
Side Pickled Onion
$0.50
Sd Steak
$9.00
Grilled Salmon
$9.00
Sd Fried Egg
$3.50
Side Tofu
$6.00
Diner Specials
Jicama Salad
$10.00
Valentina Wings
$11.00Out of stock
ShrimpTostadas
$12.00
SOPES
$12.00
Chilaquiles
$12.00
Chili"s Rellenos
$14.00
Birria Tacos
$14.00
Carne Asada
$24.00
Steak Fajitas
$18.00
Chicken Scarpariello
$18.00
BROWNIE Bowl
$11.00
Tiramisu
$10.00
Chicken pesto flatbread
$14.00Out of stock
Creme brulee
$8.00Out of stock
Flan
$9.00Out of stock
Fried Cheese Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Halibut
$25.00Out of stock
Halloumi Fries
$11.00Out of stock
Mushroom ravioli
$14.00Out of stock
Party preset
$45.00Out of stock
Short rib
$24.00Out of stock
Steak Sandwich
$19.00Out of stock
LENTIL STEW SOUP
$8.00Out of stock
TIRAMISU
$10.00
STEAK MONTADITO
$12.00Out of stock
Staff Menu
WINE BOTTLES SPECIAL
Pierre Sparr
$46.00
Cms
$46.00
Pazo Das Bruxas
$46.00
Sonoma Cutter
$46.00
La Caña
$46.00
Sancerre
$46.00
Lumami
$46.00
Route Stock
$46.00
Scarlet Vine
$46.00
Muga Recoja
$46.00
Chalana
$46.00
Vina Robles
$46.00
Elk Cove
$46.00
Feudo Zirtari
$46.00
Bonterra
$46.00
Portillo
$46.00
St Halleet Faith
$46.00
Renato Fenochiccio
$46.00
Whitehall Lane
$46.00
Bourbon
1792 Bourbon Small Batch Kentucky
$15.00
Basil Hayden 8 Year
$18.00
Buffalo Trace Kentucky
$16.00
Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky
$12.00
Eagle Rare Single Barrel 10 Year
$15.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon Hudson Valley, Ny
$15.00
Hudson Baby Four Grain Hudson Valley, Ny
$16.00
Jim Beam Kentucky
$9.00
Knob Creek Kentucky
$15.00
Maker’s Mark Kentucky
$15.00
Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish Kentucky
$18.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr
$100.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Yr
$150.00
Widow Jane New York
$18.00
Woodford Reserve Kentucky
$16.00
Nye Bourbon
Redemption Bourbon
$12.00
Wooeinville
$12.00Out of stock
Cognac
Domestic Beer
Coors Light
$6.00
Bells Brew Porter
$6.00
Black Hog Ghost Ryeda IPA
$7.00Out of stock
Black Hog Granola Brownale
$7.00
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Ale
$7.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$6.00
Six Point Action
$8.00
Two Roads Honey Spot IPA
$7.00
Two Roads Saison Workers Comp
$7.00
Switchback Ale
$7.00
Nye Bells
Nye Blackhog
Nye Coors Light
Nye Lagunitas
$7.00
Nye Pabst
Nye Six Point
Nye 2 Roads Honey
Nye 2roads Saison
Nye Switchback
Voodoo Ranger
$7.00
Coney Island Mermaidcpilsner
$7.00
Draft Beer
Captain Lawrence Pale Ale
$7.00Out of stock
Samuel Adan
$7.00
Allagash White Ale Portland, Maine
$7.00
Modeolo
$7.00
Heineken Draft
$7.00
Juice Bomb IPA
$7.00
Ithaca Flower Power Ipa
$7.00
Hudson North cider
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Yonkers Vienna Lager
$7.00
Guinness
$7.00
Blonde And Black
$7.00
Car Bomb
$15.00Out of stock
Coney Island
$7.00Out of stock
Coney Island Merman Ipa
$7.00Out of stock
Dogfish 60 Minute IPA
$7.00
Draught Beer Pitcher
$30.00
Mermaid
$7.00Out of stock
Sam Seasonal
$7.00Out of stock
Strong Bow
$7.00
Drunken Shots
Famous Sangria
Gin
1911 Gin NY, USA
$13.00
Aviation
$12.00
Beefeater England
$11.00
Bombay Sapphire England
$12.00
Brooklyn Gin New York, Usa
$17.00
Dorothy Parker New York, Usa
$14.00
Hendricks Scotland
$15.00
Monkey 47 Germany
$17.00
Nolets
$17.00
Tanqueray #10 London
$15.00
Tanqueray London
$12.00
Tanqueray Rangpur London
$14.00
Well Gin
$10.00
Import Beer
Red Bottles
Sierra Canta Bria Tempranillo
$45.00
Castello Di Volpaia Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy
$53.00
Edna Valley Pinot Noir Edna Valley, Usa
$49.00
Maipe Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Mendoza, Argentina
$51.00
Maipe Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
$48.00
Bordeaux Château La Hase Bordeaux, France
$46.00
Beran Zinfandel 2012
$48.00Out of stock
Black Stallion Cab 2012 Napa Valley
$74.00
Bonterra Vineyards The Mcnab 2007
$120.00Out of stock
Chakana Red Blend Estate Selection 2015
$75.00
Cooper Mountain Pinot Noir 2011 Willamette Valley
$74.00Out of stock
Elk Cove Vineyards Pinot Noir 2014 Willamette Valley
$85.00
Feudo Zirtari Nero D’avola-Syrah 2012
$40.00
Mahi Pinot Noir 2013 Marlborough, Nz
$60.00Out of stock
Pena Rejas Crianza Tempranillo Toro, Spain
$40.00
Puydeval Cab Franc/Syrah/Cabernet 2014
$60.00
Renato Fenocchio Barberesco 2014 Italy
$65.00
Route Stock Route 116 Pinot Noir 2015
$70.00
Shinas Estate The Executioner Shiraz 2014
$60.00
Shinas Estate The Guilty Shiraz 2014
$45.00
St. Hallett Faith Shiraz 2014
$45.00Out of stock
Torre Castillo Monastrell 2013
$45.00Out of stock
Vina Robles Cab 2015 Paso Robles, Ca
$60.00
Whitehall Lane Cab 2014 Napa Valley
$120.00
Muga
$85.00
Barbaresco
$45.00
Red Wine By Glass
Gls Sierra Cantabria, Tempranillo La Rioja Spain
$12.00
Gls Castello Di Volpaia Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy
$15.00
Gls Edna Valley Pinot Noir Edna Valley, Usa
$13.00
Gls Bordeaux Château La Hase Bordeaux, France
$12.00
Gls Maipe Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
$14.00
Gls Maipe Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Mendoza, Argentina
$13.00
Bordeaux
$13.00
Rum/Cachaca
Bacardi Puerto Rico
$10.00
Bacardi Tangerine Puerto Rico
$10.00
Cachaca 61 Brazil
$12.00
Captain Morgan Cannon Blast Puerto Rico
$12.00Out of stock
Captain Morgan Puerto Rico
$12.00
Cuca Fresca Prata Brazil
$12.00
Flor De Cana
$14.00
Goslings Black Seal Bermuda
$12.00
Gosslings151
$14.00
Leblon Cachaca Brazil
$12.00
Malibu Coconut Barbados
$12.00
Pyrat Rum Xo Reserve Caribbean
$12.00
Ron Zacapa 23 Yr Guatemala
$15.00
Well Rum
$10.00
Rye
Scotch
Buchanan Delux 12
$15.00
Chivas Regal 12 Yr Scotland
$16.00
Dalmore 12 Yr
$18.00
Dalmore 15 Yr
$17.00
Dalmore 18 Yr
$45.00
Dewar’s White Scotland
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12yr Scotland
$18.00
Glenlivit 12 Yr Scotland, Speyside
$18.00
Johnny Walker Black Scotland
$15.00
Johnny Walker Blue Scotland
$60.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr Scotland, Islay
$15.00
Macallan 12 Yr
$15.00
Macallan 15 Yr
$22.00
Macallan Rare
$65.00
Oban 14 Yr Scotland, Highland
$24.00
Monkey Shoulder
$15.00
Signature Cocktails
Espresso Martini
$15.00
Slumdog Billionaire
$13.00
Fig Caipirinha
$13.00
Caphriniha
$14.00
Margarita
$12.00
Drunken Margarita
$13.00
Watermelon Margarita
$13.00
Mojito Cubano
$13.00
Russian Mule
$13.00
Drunken Chef Manhattan
$14.00
Between The Sheets
$13.00
Brazilian Wax
$13.00
Aperol Spritzer
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Blueberry Margarita
$14.00
Caphrinia
$13.00
Chovolate Martini
$14.00
Climate Change
$13.00
Deadly cherry sangria
$14.00
Gin + Jam
$13.00Out of stock
Green Tea
$14.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$14.00
Hawaii Pinapple Spl
$15.00
Drink Of The Day
$14.00
LDC Baby Coco Nut
$15.00Out of stock
Lemon Drop
$14.00
LIIT
$15.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Mango Caipirinha
$14.00
Mango Margarita
$14.00
Mimosa Reg
$12.00
Mint Julip
$14.00
Nigroni
$13.00
Pina Colada On The Glass
$14.00
Fresh Piña Colada
$18.00