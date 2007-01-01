Main picView gallery

Little Drunken Chef

111 Reviews

$$

91 Mamaroneck Ave

White Plains, NY 10601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOUPS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Black Bean Soup

$9.00

Butternutsquash Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Lunch Special

Small The Cheese Monger’s Wife

$15.00

Large The Cheese Monger's Wife

$25.00

Summer Salad

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Avocaddo Sandwich

$14.00

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Druken Hanger Steak

$24.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$18.00

Brownie Bowl

$10.00

Friedcheese Cake

$10.00

Bread sides

Plain Naan

$4.50

Garlic Naan

$5.50

Xtra Pita

$0.50

Xtra Crostini

$1.00

Tortilla

$1.50

Xtra Papadum

$0.50

Paratha

$4.50

Ldc Kids Stuff

Kids Mac N Cheez

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$10.00

Adult Up Charge

$4.00

SALADS

Drunken Chopped Salad

$11.00

So Drunk, I’ll Fall Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Organic Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Nicky Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Table Snax

Pita + Hummus

$9.00

Guacamole + Chips + Pico

$11.00

Roasted veggies

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Chips And Salsa

$8.00

TACOS

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Taco Al Pastor

$5.00

Halibut Taco

$5.50

Falafel Taco

$5.00

Steak taco

$5.00

Kebab station and curries

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Channa Masala

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.00

Goat Curry

$17.00

Lamb Madras

$16.00

Lamb vindaloo

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Lasooni Gobi Plate

$14.00

Chicken Saag

$14.00

Drunken Chilli Chicken

$15.00

Channa Saag Vegan

$14.00

Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Lamb Biryani

$15.00

Tandoori Chicken Kebab

$15.00

Chicken Malai kebab

$15.00

Chicken Hariyali kebab

$15.00

Chicken Tikka platter

$15.00

Lamb Chop kebab

$21.00

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Goat Biryani

$15.00

Small bites\Tapas

Cocktails Samosas

$8.00

Lasooni Gobi

$11.00

Chicken Empanadas

$13.00

Jamon+Manchego Croquetas

$10.00

Gambas Al Ajillo

$13.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Roll

$9.00

Boti Kebab Roll

$10.00

Paneer Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Avocado Tostadaa

$12.00

Chicken Montadito

$11.00Out of stock

Steak Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Halloumi Fries

$11.00

Steak Tostones

$12.00

Chilli Chicken App

$11.00

Wings

Lemongrass Chilli Wings

$11.00

Moroccan Harissa Wings

$11.00

BBQ Wings

$11.00

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

BIG PLATES

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Beef Bolognese

$17.00

Impossible bolognese

$16.00

Impossible burger

$13.00

All american beef burger

$14.00

Chpotle black bean burger

$13.00

Pulled pork burger

$13.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Up Charge Adult

$4.00

SD FALAFEL

$6.00

Guacamole Side

$5.00

Side Of Quinoa

$6.00

Side Sticky Rice

$6.00

Side Basmati Rice

$6.00

Sauteed Onion

$2.00

Roasted Veggeis

$7.00

Sd Mashed Potato

$7.00

Plantains

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Hummus

$2.50

Side Drunken Dressing

$1.50

Side Extra Cumin Dressing

$1.50

Side Extra Lemon Dressing

$1.50

Side chipotle sauce

$2.50

Side vindaloo sauce

$2.50

Side tikka sauce

$3.50

Side harissa sauce

$2.50

Side mint chutney

$2.50

Side tamarind chutney

$2.50

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side pico

$2.50

Side tziki

$2.50

Side white sauce

$2.50

Side blue cheese

$2.50

Side bbq

$2.50

Side tomatillo

$1.00

Truffel Fries

$7.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Pickled Onion

$2.00

Side Green Chiles

$2.00

Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Shrimp

$8.00

Side Raitha

$0.50

Side Chimi Sauce

$0.50

Lemoin Grass Sauce Side

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Xtra Cheese

$1.00

Sd Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Tortilla Cyhips

$5.00

Side Garlic Chili Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

Side Garlic Chili Sauce

$2.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Side Pita

$5.00

Side Pickled Onion

$0.50

Sd Steak

$9.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Sd Fried Egg

$3.50

Side Tofu

$6.00

Diner Specials

Jicama Salad

$10.00

Valentina Wings

$11.00Out of stock

ShrimpTostadas

$12.00

SOPES

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Chili"s Rellenos

$14.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Carne Asada

$24.00

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$18.00

BROWNIE Bowl

$11.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chicken pesto flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Creme brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Cheese Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Halibut

$25.00Out of stock

Halloumi Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Mushroom ravioli

$14.00Out of stock

Party preset

$45.00Out of stock

Short rib

$24.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

LENTIL STEW SOUP

$8.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$10.00

STEAK MONTADITO

$12.00Out of stock

Staff Menu

Salad

WINE BOTTLES SPECIAL

Pierre Sparr

$46.00

Cms

$46.00

Pazo Das Bruxas

$46.00

Sonoma Cutter

$46.00

La Caña

$46.00

Sancerre

$46.00

Lumami

$46.00

Route Stock

$46.00

Scarlet Vine

$46.00

Muga Recoja

$46.00

Chalana

$46.00

Vina Robles

$46.00

Elk Cove

$46.00

Feudo Zirtari

$46.00

Bonterra

$46.00

Portillo

$46.00

St Halleet Faith

$46.00

Renato Fenochiccio

$46.00

Whitehall Lane

$46.00

Bourbon

1792 Bourbon Small Batch Kentucky

$15.00

Basil Hayden 8 Year

$18.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky

$12.00

Eagle Rare Single Barrel 10 Year

$15.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon Hudson Valley, Ny

$15.00

Hudson Baby Four Grain Hudson Valley, Ny

$16.00

Jim Beam Kentucky

$9.00

Knob Creek Kentucky

$15.00

Maker’s Mark Kentucky

$15.00

Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish Kentucky

$18.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr

$100.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Yr

$150.00

Widow Jane New York

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Kentucky

$16.00

Nye Bourbon

Redemption Bourbon

$12.00

Wooeinville

$12.00Out of stock

Cognac

B&b

$10.00

Courvoisier Vs

$12.00

Hennessy Vs

$15.00

Martell Xo

$50.00

Martell Cordon Blue

$60.00

Martell Vs

$15.00

Remy Martin Vsop

$25.00

Remy Martin Xo

$60.00

Remy Vs

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Bells Brew Porter

$6.00

Black Hog Ghost Ryeda IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Black Hog Granola Brownale

$7.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Ale

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00

Six Point Action

$8.00

Two Roads Honey Spot IPA

$7.00

Two Roads Saison Workers Comp

$7.00

Switchback Ale

$7.00

Nye Bells

Nye Blackhog

Nye Coors Light

Nye Lagunitas

$7.00

Nye Pabst

Nye Six Point

Nye 2 Roads Honey

Nye 2roads Saison

Nye Switchback

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Coney Island Mermaidcpilsner

$7.00

Draft Beer

Captain Lawrence Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Samuel Adan

$7.00

Allagash White Ale Portland, Maine

$7.00

Modeolo

$7.00

Heineken Draft

$7.00

Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Ithaca Flower Power Ipa

$7.00

Hudson North cider

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Yonkers Vienna Lager

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Blonde And Black

$7.00

Car Bomb

$15.00Out of stock

Coney Island

$7.00Out of stock

Coney Island Merman Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$7.00

Draught Beer Pitcher

$30.00

Mermaid

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Seasonal

$7.00Out of stock

Strong Bow

$7.00

Drunken Shots

B52 On Fire

$11.00

Baby guineas shot

$7.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

House / Well Shots

$9.00

Instant Regret

$10.00

Jager Bombs

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Famous Sangria

Glass Red Sangria

$13.00

Glass White Sangria

$13.00

Pitcher Red Sangria 4 Glasses

$55.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$55.00

Gin

1911 Gin NY, USA

$13.00

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater England

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire England

$12.00

Brooklyn Gin New York, Usa

$17.00

Dorothy Parker New York, Usa

$14.00

Hendricks Scotland

$15.00

Monkey 47 Germany

$17.00

Nolets

$17.00

Tanqueray #10 London

$15.00

Tanqueray London

$12.00

Tanqueray Rangpur London

$14.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Import Beer

Corona Mexico

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Heniken Btl

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Clausthaler

$7.00

Estrella GF Btl

$7.00

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Paulaner Hefe Weizen

$7.00

Strong Bow Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Strongbow Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Red Bottles

Sierra Canta Bria Tempranillo

$45.00

Castello Di Volpaia Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy

$53.00

Edna Valley Pinot Noir Edna Valley, Usa

$49.00

Maipe Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Mendoza, Argentina

$51.00

Maipe Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

$48.00

Bordeaux Château La Hase Bordeaux, France

$46.00

Beran Zinfandel 2012

$48.00Out of stock

Black Stallion Cab 2012 Napa Valley

$74.00

Bonterra Vineyards The Mcnab 2007

$120.00Out of stock

Chakana Red Blend Estate Selection 2015

$75.00

Cooper Mountain Pinot Noir 2011 Willamette Valley

$74.00Out of stock

Elk Cove Vineyards Pinot Noir 2014 Willamette Valley

$85.00

Feudo Zirtari Nero D’avola-Syrah 2012

$40.00

Mahi Pinot Noir 2013 Marlborough, Nz

$60.00Out of stock

Pena Rejas Crianza Tempranillo Toro, Spain

$40.00

Puydeval Cab Franc/Syrah/Cabernet 2014

$60.00

Renato Fenocchio Barberesco 2014 Italy

$65.00

Route Stock Route 116 Pinot Noir 2015

$70.00

Shinas Estate The Executioner Shiraz 2014

$60.00

Shinas Estate The Guilty Shiraz 2014

$45.00

St. Hallett Faith Shiraz 2014

$45.00Out of stock

Torre Castillo Monastrell 2013

$45.00Out of stock

Vina Robles Cab 2015 Paso Robles, Ca

$60.00

Whitehall Lane Cab 2014 Napa Valley

$120.00

Muga

$85.00

Barbaresco

$45.00

Red Wine By Glass

Gls Sierra Cantabria, Tempranillo La Rioja Spain

$12.00

Gls Castello Di Volpaia Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy

$15.00

Gls Edna Valley Pinot Noir Edna Valley, Usa

$13.00

Gls Bordeaux Château La Hase Bordeaux, France

$12.00

Gls Maipe Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

$14.00

Gls Maipe Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00

Bordeaux

$13.00

Rum/Cachaca

Bacardi Puerto Rico

$10.00

Bacardi Tangerine Puerto Rico

$10.00

Cachaca 61 Brazil

$12.00

Captain Morgan Cannon Blast Puerto Rico

$12.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Puerto Rico

$12.00

Cuca Fresca Prata Brazil

$12.00

Flor De Cana

$14.00

Goslings Black Seal Bermuda

$12.00

Gosslings151

$14.00

Leblon Cachaca Brazil

$12.00

Malibu Coconut Barbados

$12.00

Pyrat Rum Xo Reserve Caribbean

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Yr Guatemala

$15.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye Kentucky

$12.00

Crown Royal Rye Canada

$13.00

Hudson Manhattan Rye Whiskey New York

$15.00

Jp Wiser’s Canadian Canada

$11.00

Michter’s Kentucky

$14.00

Nye Rye

Redemption Kentucky

$10.00

Rittenhouse Kentucky

$11.00

Scotch

Buchanan Delux 12

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr Scotland

$16.00

Dalmore 12 Yr

$18.00

Dalmore 15 Yr

$17.00

Dalmore 18 Yr

$45.00

Dewar’s White Scotland

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12yr Scotland

$18.00

Glenlivit 12 Yr Scotland, Speyside

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black Scotland

$15.00

Johnny Walker Blue Scotland

$60.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr Scotland, Islay

$15.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$15.00

Macallan 15 Yr

$22.00

Macallan Rare

$65.00

Oban 14 Yr Scotland, Highland

$24.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Slumdog Billionaire

$13.00

Fig Caipirinha

$13.00

Caphriniha

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Drunken Margarita

$13.00

Watermelon Margarita

$13.00

Mojito Cubano

$13.00

Russian Mule

$13.00

Drunken Chef Manhattan

$14.00

Between The Sheets

$13.00

Brazilian Wax

$13.00

Aperol Spritzer

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blueberry Margarita

$14.00

Caphrinia

$13.00

Chovolate Martini

$14.00

Climate Change

$13.00

Deadly cherry sangria

$14.00

Gin + Jam

$13.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$14.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$14.00

Hawaii Pinapple Spl

$15.00

Drink Of The Day

$14.00

LDC Baby Coco Nut

$15.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$14.00

LIIT

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mango Caipirinha

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa Reg

$12.00

Mint Julip

$14.00

Nigroni

$13.00

Pina Colada On The Glass

$14.00

Fresh Piña Colada

$18.00