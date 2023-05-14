Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Egg

review star

No reviews yet

657 Washington Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Popular Items

Egg Katsu Sandwich

$19.00

Panko-crusted steamed egg patty on a brioche roll with pickled shallot & yuzu kosho mayo, served with a side salad

Grafton Cheddar Omelet

$19.00

Three egg omelet with Grafton cheddar cheese, served with hash brown and broiled tomatoes

Eggs Rothko

$20.00

Easy-cooked egg in a slice of brioche, topped with Grafton cheddar cheese. Served with broiled tomatoes, plus a side of greens or choice of meat

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Maple Pecan Scone

$7.00

Country Ham & Scallion Scone

$7.00

Lemon Cruller

$7.00Out of stock

Cara Cara Olive Oil Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Mains

Eggs Rothko

$20.00

Easy-cooked egg in a slice of brioche, topped with Grafton cheddar cheese. Served with broiled tomatoes, plus a side of greens or choice of meat

2 Eggs Any Style

$17.00

Served with toast, hash brown, and jam

Grafton Cheddar Omelet

$19.00

Three egg omelet with Grafton cheddar cheese, served with hash brown and broiled tomatoes

French Toast

$19.00

2 slices of brioche with Deep Mountain maple syrup

Pancakes

$19.00

3 local grain pancakes with Deep Mountain maple syrup

Half French Toast

$10.00

Half Pancake

$10.00

Single Pancake

$6.50

Granola

$15.00

Homemade granola with Ronnybrook yogurt, whole milk, or oat milk

Country Ham Biscuit

$17.00

Nancy Newsom's country ham, homemade fig jam, and Grafton cheddar on a biscuit, served with a side of grits or hash brown

Egg Sandwich

$11.00

two scrambled eggs with cheddar on a brioche roll

Egg Katsu Sandwich

$19.00

Panko-crusted steamed egg patty on a brioche roll with pickled shallot & yuzu kosho mayo, served with a side salad

Sides Plate

Sides

Biscuit

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

Grits

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$7.00

Chicken Sausge

$7.00

Candied Bacon

$7.00

Country Ham

$7.00

Grapefruit

$7.00

Broiled Tomatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Kale

$6.00

Hash Brown

$5.00

One egg

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Two eggs

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$8.50

Drinks

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee

$5.00

French Press 1 cup

$6.00

Decaf Press 1 cup

$6.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Flat White

$6.00

Juice

OJ

$8.00

GF

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

NA Pilsner

$7.00

Phony Negroni Spritz

$12.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Maine Root Beer

$5.00

Spicy Ginger Beer

$5.00

Retail

Tables of Contents

$30.00

Cake Zine

$25.00

Granola Bag

$12.00

Parlor Beans - 1lb

$14.00

Brooklyn Roasting Beans - 1lb

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A community restaurant and gathering space serving locally-sourced breakfast and lunch by day and hosting pop-ups and events by night.

Website

Location

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

