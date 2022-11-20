Little Engine Eatery
We are a 501c3 food trailer providing paid work experience for teens and young adults with learning disabilities. We serve healthy gourmet hot dogs and brats with veggie and gluten free options.
506 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211
