Little Engine Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

506 East Main Street

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Entrees

Served in a fresh, locally-Baked, natural & preservative-free bun from Loback's Gluten-free buns are available for $2.00. We serve Niman meats-raised by family farmers committed to sustainable practices, gluten-free, certified humanely-raised. All-natural, no added nitrates, antibiotics or hormones!

All-Natural Hot Dog

$5.75

Served in a fresh, locally-Baked, natural & preservative-free bun from Loback's Gluten-free buns are available for $2.00. We serve Niman meats- sustainable 100% Grass-fed Angus, gluten-free, certified humanely-raised. All-natural, no added nitrates! Make it a combo! (Chips and drink for $4.50)

All-Natural Pork Brat

$7.75

Served in a fresh, locally-Baked, natural & preservative-free bun from Loback's Gluten-free buns are available for $2.00. We serve Niman meats- sustainable 100% Grass-fed Angus, gluten-free, certified humanely-raised. All-natural, no added nitrates!

Beyond Meat Vegan Brat

$7.75

Chicago L

$7.50

Our classic Chicago dog with tomato, mustard, onion, pickle slice, sport peppers, and Chicago relish, and sprinkled with celery salt (Vegan brat or GF bun +$2)

Rio Grande

$7.50

Angus beef Hotdog topped with scalloped potatoes, queso Blanco, and real bacon bits (Vegan brat or GF bun +$2)

Southern Pacific

$7.00

Angus beef Hotdog topped with pineapple salsa, cilantro, and Stubbs BBQ sauce (vegan brat or GF bun +$2

Sides

Boulder Chips - Sea salt

$2.00

Boulder Chips - BBQ

$2.00

Boulder Chips - Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Boulder Chips - Vinegar

$2.00

Drinks

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

IBC Cream Soda

$3.00

IBC Black Cherry

$3.00

Mexican Soda - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Made with cane sugar

Mexican Soda - Grapefruit

$3.00

Made with cane sugar

Mexican Soda - Orange

$3.00

Made with cane sugar

Mexican Soda - Tamarind

$3.00

Made with cane sugar

San Pellegrino - Lemonata

$3.00

Bottle Water - Acqua Pana

$3.00

LaCroix - Lime

$2.00

LaCroix - Orange

$2.00

LaCroix - Passionfruit

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water (plastic bottle)

$1.00

Snow Cones

Snow Cone

$3.00

Made with real cane sugar, No high-fructose corn syrup (Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, lemon-lime, strawberry, grape, cherry, dye-free coconut)

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a 501c3 food trailer providing paid work experience for teens and young adults with learning disabilities. We serve healthy gourmet hot dogs and brats with veggie and gluten free options.

Website

Location

506 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211

Directions

