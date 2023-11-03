Little Felix's Tex-Mex & More
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family recipes from a legendary restaurant established in Universal City. Delicious Tex Mex enchiladas, breakfast tacos, burgers, and birria.
9240 E Fm 1518 N, Schertz, TX 78154
