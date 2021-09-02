Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Little Fish BYOB 746 S. 6th Street

review star

No reviews yet

746 s. 6th street

philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Popular Items

HAMACHI SASHIMI
ROASTED MUSHROOMS
SAUTEED GREENS

Starters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$22.00

freshly shucked...served with mignonette

1 Dozen Oysters

1 Dozen Oysters

$36.00

freshly shucked...served with mignonette

SCALLOP TOAST

$24.00

Raw scallops dressed in chili oil, fresh cremini mushrooms, chives, pipparras pickled peppers * contains gluten *spicy

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$22.00

slices of Hamachi, pistachio shallot vinaigrette, grapes, celery *contains nuts

STUFFED BUN

$15.00Out of stock

Red wine braised short rib, Fontina cheese, Mushroom duxelle stuffed into a bun, fontina cream sauce *gluten *dairy *red meat

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$20.00

Braised and Grilled Octopus leg, with jalapeño-Kewpie glaze, cucumbers, peanuts, cilantro *shellfish *PEANUTS *cilantro

Fish & Meat

TUNA "TATAKI"

$49.00

lightly grilled raw Bigeye Tuna medallions, Seared foie gras, kumquat sauce, mandarins, shiso, chrysanthemum

WILD HALIBUT GRENOBLOISE

$37.00

Filet of Nova Scotia Halibut, pan roasted, served with Bacon Brown butter sauce, herbs, capers. *BACON *DAIRY

STEAMED RED GROUPER

$36.00

Filet of grouper steamed with a sauce of soy, ginger, scallion, cilantro

BENTO BOX SPECIAL

BENTO BOX SPECIAL

$30.00Out of stock

*updated 2/9/21* A variety of fish, Ginger scallion Meatball, a variety of vegetables, soy egg. check out instagram @littlefishphilly for our latest bento assortment *contains pork/shellfish* *cannot be modified*

HOT POT SPECIAL

$25.00Out of stock

*updated 2/9/21* Miso clam dashi broth, Shrimp, Grouper, Pork dumplings, Cabbage, Broccoli, Edamame, Mushrooms, Carrot, Mountain Yam *contains shellfish/pork* *cannot be modified*

Sides

SAUTEED GREENS

SAUTEED GREENS

$12.00

Greens sauteed with xiaosing wine, garlic, oyster sauce, butter *SOY/GLUTEN

ROASTED YUKON POTATOES

ROASTED YUKON POTATOES

$9.00

baby Yukon potatoes roasted with garlic, butter and herbs

STEAMED JASMINE RICE

$4.00Out of stock

1 pint of white rice

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

mix of maitake, shiitake, oyster mushrooms seasoned with garlic butter and soy

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishto Peppers with spicy mayo

Dessert

CARROT CAKE

$11.00

Carrot cake, pineapple, cream cheese frosting, pecans, vanilla

Tip

$5 Tip To The Staff

$5.00

tip is pooled by the entire staff

$10 Tip To The Staff

$10.00

tip is pooled by the entire staff

$15 Tip To The Staff

$15.00

tip is pooled by the entire staff

$20 Tip To The Staff

$20.00

tip is pooled by the entire staff

$25 Tip To The Staff

$25.00

tip is pooled by the entire staff

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Little Fish now has delivery!

746 s. 6th street, philadelphia, PA 19147

