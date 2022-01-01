Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Little 5 Pizza

988 Reviews

$

422 Seminole Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

Build-NY-Slice
Build-Sicilian-Slice

B.Y.O. Slices or Pies

Build-NY-Slice

Build-NY-Slice

$5.98

Thin buttered crust made in a traditional New York pizzeria style, big enough to fold in half. Slice comes with cheese.

Build-Sicilian-Slice

Build-Sicilian-Slice

$6.82

Sicilian is deep dish style, finished with red sauce then topped to order.

Build-A-Medium Pie

Build-A-Medium Pie

$17.96

Build a Med Pizza with all your favorite toppings!!

Build-A-Large Pie

Build-A-Large Pie

$20.36
Build-A-Sicilian Pie

Build-A-Sicilian Pie

$23.96

SICILIAN PIZZA (THICK CRUST) Risen dough deep dish style, finished with red sauce then topped to order

Specialty Slice or Pie

Little 5 Special

$7.78+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef meatball, black forest ham, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, Green peppers & extra cheese

All 5 Meats

All 5 Meats

$9.00+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, beef meatball, black forest ham, and extra cheese

Spinach & Mushrooms

Spinach & Mushrooms

$6.75+

Spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, & extra cheese

Vegetarian

$7.75+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, fresh garlic, green and black olives, tomato, and extra cheese

White Pizza

White Pizza

$6.75+

Mozzarella cheese, oregano, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$6.75+

Black forest ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

Margherita

$6.75+

Tomatoes, fresh garlic, light cheese and fresh basil

Calzone

Medium pizza dough spread with ricotta cheese then stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings are extra. Served with marinara sauce
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Calzones come with ricotta cheese then stuffed with mozzarella cheese additional toppings or extra.

Wings

Oven roasted in a light seasoning, then tossed in your choice of Lemon Pepper or Mild Buffalo
6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Oven roasted in a light seasoning, then tossed in your choice of Lemon Pepper or Mild Buffalo

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.75Out of stock

Oven roasted in a light seasoning, then tossed in your choice of Lemon Pepper or Mild Buffalo

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

House Salad Lettuce, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Black & Green Olive, Mozzarella

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

A La Carte / Extras

Garlic Knot

Garlic Knot

$2.40+

Knotted dough oven browned with a garlic butter, topping and fresh garlic with basil. Served with 1 side of marinara.

Extra Dressing/Sauce

$1.00

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Little 5 Pizza is known for its huge New York style slices! Big enough to fold in half! Order online here or go over to DoodDash & order through them to get it delivered to you!

422 Seminole Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

