Little Flower 2535 36th Ave

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.75

Mocha

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Iced Cocoa

$4.00

PBC

$9.00

Pecan Latte

$7.00

Macadamia Mocha

$7.00

Teas

Earl Grey

$3.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

White Peach Tea

$3.00

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.00

Dark Wuyi Tea

$3.00

Food

Soft Scramble Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mazadaar Burger

$12.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Pop-up

Pizza Pie

$18.00

Fugazzeta

$5.00

Pastry

Firni Donut

$5.00

Cardamom Knot

$4.50

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$3.00

Seasonal Cheese Danish

$5.50

Savory Danish

$6.00

Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Tumeric Bun

$5.50

Pumpkin Custard Cardamom Knot

$5.50

Weekly Special Donut

$6.00

Display Drinks

Ruby Hibiscus

$3.50

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00

Yuzu Seltzer - Something & Nothing

$3.25

1907 Water/Miracle Seltzer

$2.50

Kimono Mikan

$3.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Norr Yogurt

$3.00

Bottle

Jasmine Green

$24.00

Snow Chrysanthemum

$24.00

Qi Dan

$24.00

Boxes

Ethiopia

$25.00

Colombia

$24.00

Gesha

$32.00

Tote Bag

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
