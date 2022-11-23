Little Food Studio imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Little Food Studio

review star

No reviews yet

849 Upshur Street NW

Washington, DC 20011

Scone
Latte
Sausage Roll

Breakfast

Sausage Roll

$5.25

Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry

Cacio E Pepe w/ Ham Egg Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Egg, Pecorino Cream, Hot Ham, Pecorino Cheese, & Chives on Toasted Brioche

Brie & Mixed Berry Jam Egg (Vegetarian) Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Egg, Triple Cream Brie, House Berry Jam, & Chives on Toasted Brioche

Vegan Egg Bake

$6.50

Just Egg™ Vegan Eggs, Garlic Confit Tomato, Spinach in Puff Pastry

Pastries

Palmier

$1.00

Puff Pastry Cookie with Brown Sugar & Cinnamon or House Berry Jam

Cookie

$3.00

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, & Seasonal

Trail Mix Caramel Cookie (GF & Vegan)

$4.00

Almond Flour, Pepitas, Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Chips

Scone

$5.00

Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip

Doggo Treats

$1.50

6-8 Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Natural Peanut Butter

Doggo Treat Jar

$12.00

One Full Mason Jar of our Doggo Treats! Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Natural Peanut Butter

Apple Rosemary Brie Danish

$5.00

Whipped Mascarpone, Lemon, Blueberries, & Olive Oil

Pastelitos

$4.50

Two Guava & Cheese filled Puff Pastry w/ Powdered Sugar

Beverages

Espresso

$3.25

Our Signature 'Standing Room Only' Blend of Espresso

Americano

$3.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso over Hot Water

Iced Americano

$4.25

Our Signature Blend of Espresso over Ice Water

Macchiato

$3.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with a Dollop of Foam

Cortado, 4oz

$4.00

Signature Blend of Espresso cut equally with Steamed Milk

Cappuccino, 6oz

$4.25

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk & Foam

Flat White, 6oz

$4.25

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Latte

$4.50

Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Iced Latte

$4.75

Our Signature Blend of Espresso poured over Milk & Ice

Drip Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Our Signature 'Studio' Blend Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Our Signature 'Studio' Blend Coffee, cold-brewed for 24-Hours

Tea

$3.50

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos

Iced Tea

$3.50

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos over Ice

Tea Latte

$4.25

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos with Steamed Milk

Chai Latte

$4.75

Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk over Ice

Caramel Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

Hot Apple Chaider

$4.50

Our House-Made Chai steamed with Local Apple Cider.

Iced Apple Chaider

$5.50

Our House-Made Chai with Local Apple Cider over Ice.

Olive Oil Mocha

$5.25

Our In-House made Chocolate Sauce, made with Olive Oil instead of cream, with our Signature Espresso & Steamed Milk. Finished with Flaky Sea Salt

Iced Olive Oil Mocha

$5.50

Our In-House made Chocolate Sauce, made with Olive Oil instead of cream, with our Signature Espresso & Milk over Ice

Vanilla Milk, 16oz

$4.00

Our In-House made French Vanilla Syrup with Milk over Ice

Signature Lemonade

$4.00

Basil & Mint

Lavender Lemonade

$4.25

Our Signature Lemonade with In-House made Lavender Syrup

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Your choice of: Earl Grey with Lavender, English Breakfast, Gunpowder Green, or Rooibos with Lemonade over Ice

Steamer

$4.00

Your choice of one of our In-House made Syrups with Steamed Milk

Lunch @ 11AM

On local focaccia

Nichelle (Vegetarian) Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated Eggplant, Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato Cream, Arugula

Marie (Vegetarian) Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh Tomato, Tomato Cream, Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula

Grace (Vegan) Sandwich

$13.25

Vegan Goat Cheese & Mushroom Pate, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula

Bianca Sandwich

$13.50

Hot Ham, Mozzarella, Pecorino Cream, Tomato

Ellen Sandwich

$13.75

Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula

Burnetta Sandwich

$13.75

Mortadella, Burrata, Pistachio, Castelvetrano Olive

Gayle Sandwich

$14.75

Cinder BBQ 24-Hour Brined Roast Beef, Garlic Confit & Chive Yogurt Sauce, Confit Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Kale, Chopped Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomato w/ Garlic & Rosemary Olive Oil, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Fresh Herbs, Caesar Dressing

Burrata & Eggplant Salad

$13.50

Marinated Eggplant, Burrata, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Balsamic Glaze

Tortellini Pesto Pasta Side Salad

$6.00

Ricotta Tortellini, Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Arugula, Pecorino, Focaccia Bread Crumbs

Market Menu

Chai Sugar

$8.00

Signature Sausage Roll Spice Blend

$9.00

House Calabrian Chili Relish

$10.00

Rosemary Garlic Oil

$12.00

Holiday Pre-Order - Pick-Up 11/23/22

1/2 Doz. Sausage Rolls

$32.00

Doz. Sausage Rolls

$60.00

1/2 Doz. Balsamic Tart Cherry & Blood Orange Scone

$30.00

Doz. Balsamic Tart Cherry & Blood Orange Scone

$58.00

1/2 Doz. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone

$60.00

Doz. Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta Scone

$58.00

1/2 Doz. GF Chocolate Chip Scone

$36.00

Doz. GF Chocolate Chip Scone

$70.00

1/2 Doz. Mixed Scones (Does Not Include Gluten Free Chocolate Chip)

$30.00

Doz. Mixed Scones (Does Not Include Gluten Free Chocolate Chip)

$52.00

1/2 Doz. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie

$18.00

Doz. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie

$30.00

1/2 Doz. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$18.00

Doz. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$30.00

1/2 Doz. Snickerdoodle Cookie

$18.00

Doz. Snickerdoodle Cookie

$30.00

Small Grazing Platter (serves 2-3)

$79.00

Medium Grazing Platter (serves 4-6)

$129.00

Large Grazing Platter (serves up to 8)

$199.00

Signature Grazing Board (serves up to 12)

$279.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Little shop, BIG flavors.

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington, DC 20011

