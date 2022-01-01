The Little Grill's Comida Mexicana

Vader Burger

$9.00

“May the 4th be with you!” We couldn’t let the opportunity pass so we decided to crate the “Vader Burger” for the month of May. With both the light side and the dark side coursing thru this burger, we will leave you wondering if you may also be joining the Dark Side. From our earthy “force mayo” to being taken over by our tropical Lava sauce and melted pepperjack cheese this burger is sure to leave you looking for your place in the Force.