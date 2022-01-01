Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Little Grill's Comida Mexicana

50 Smith St

Woodsville, NH 03785

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Street Tacos
Sticky Vermonter

SPECIALS

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Kosher Dill Pickle lightly battered and deep fried with, Avocado Aioli

Chimichurri Chicken

$16.00

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon Bombs

$8.00

Aloha Wrap

$12.00

Brazilian Mussels

$15.00

Calamari

$11.00

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Served bone-in or boneless tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

Guacomole and Chips

Guacomole and Chips

$8.00

Our own recipe made fresh daily, served with warm Corn Chips

LIttle Grille Nachos

LIttle Grille Nachos

$14.00

Chips topped with Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Galo, Fresh Guacamole and your choice of Steak or Chicken.

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$12.00

Fresh native shrimp tossed in our famouse Chipotle BBQ sauce tops a crispy flour tortilla along with Monterey Jack cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream and Pico de Galo.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.

Wings

$11.00

Served bone-in or boneless tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$3.00

Hand cut and fried Tortilla Chips served with our House made Salsa

Burgers and Sandwiches

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Lettuce, Tomato, and our homemade Bleu Cheese.

Southwest Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Tequila Lime Dressing and fresh Guacamole.

Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger

$9.00

Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE

The Classic

The Classic

$9.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.

Spicy Bleu Burger

$9.00

The unexpected combination of our homemade Onion Pepper Marmalade and a Bleu Cheese Spread gives this burger a unique flavor.

Sticky Vermonter

Sticky Vermonter

$9.00

Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!

DIRTY Burger

DIRTY Burger

$9.00

This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.

BLT Burger

$9.00

Our fresh grilled burger topped with Bacon, our homemade Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Garlic Mayo.

Vader Burger

Vader Burger

$9.00

“May the 4th be with you!” We couldn’t let the opportunity pass so we decided to crate the “Vader Burger” for the month of May. With both the light side and the dark side coursing thru this burger, we will leave you wondering if you may also be joining the Dark Side. From our earthy “force mayo” to being taken over by our tropical Lava sauce and melted pepperjack cheese this burger is sure to leave you looking for your place in the Force.

Mexican Corner

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.00

Chicken, Cheese and Pico rolled in a Flour Tortilla and fried then smothered with Salsa Verde, cheese and baked. Topped with Pico, fresh guacamole and Chipotle Sour Cream

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and warm tortillas for rolling. Choose from Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie.

Combo Fajita 2 Meats

Combo Fajita 2 Meats

$18.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.

Combo Fajita 3 Meats

Combo Fajita 3 Meats

$20.00

Our delicious Fajitas are served on a bed of Onions and Peppers with Rice and Beans. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and warm Tortillas on a separate plate for full flavor.

Burrito

Burrito

$14.00

Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$13.00

Two Chicken Enchiladas smothered in Spicy Red Enchilada Sauce or Mild Tomatillo Sauce and cheese. Topped with Pico de Galo and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.00

Two Tacos filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies. Served with Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Rice and Beans.

House Taco

$11.00

Steak and Seafood

Moqueca

Moqueca

$17.00

The most popular Fish Stew in Brazil. Prepared with Haddock, Peppers and Onions simmered in Coconut Milk with a hint of Hot Peppers. Served over Jasmine rice.

Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff

Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff

$18.00

Sautéed tender chunks of Chicken combined with Bacon and fresh Corn in a Garlic Cream Sauce served over rice and topped with Potato Sticks.

Tips and Scallops

Tips and Scallops

$26.00

Our Steak Tips paired up with Broiled or Fried Scallops and served with two sides.

Filet Mignon

$25.00Out of stock

Juicy center cut 10oz Tenderloin grilled to your liking and served with a choice of two sides.

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$20.00

Sea Scallops broiled to perfection or lightly battered and fried and served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$25.00

Haddock, Shrimp, and Sea Scallops lightly breaded and fried. Served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Our Crisp golden fresh Haddock is hand battered, fried and served with French Fries and Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$15.00

A heaping pile of hand battered and fried, or perfectly grilled Native Shrimp served with French Fries and homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Broiled Scallops

Broiled Scallops

$22.00

Sea Scallops broiled to perfection or lightly battered and fried and served with French Fries and our homemade Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Steak Tips

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burg

Kid Cheese Burg

$4.99

Just a good ole fashioned Cheeseburger with or without Vegetables. Served with One side.

Kid Fingers

$6.00

Hand battered and lightly fried Chicken Strips served with One side

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with One side.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$6.00

Their choice between One Hard or Soft Taco filled with either Steak, Chicken, or Beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with One Side.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

A healthy Grilled Chicken ready for that perfect amount of Kid Sauce. Served with One side.

Kids Steak

$8.00

Juicy Steak grilled to their liking. Served with One side.

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

The almighty Kraft Mac N Cheese is always a kid pleaser. Served with One side.

Kids Caesar

Kids Caesar

$5.00

The same great tasting Caesar only in Kids size.

Salads and Sides

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.00

Topped with grilled Chicken, fresh Apples, crumbled Bleu Cheese, and sweet Candied Walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Romaine tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Can add Chicken, Mushroom, Steak, or Shrimp.

South West Salad

South West Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken or Steak, fresh Guacamole, Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, and corn and Salsa. Served with our Tequila-Lime Dressing

Side O-Rings

Side O-Rings

$3.50

Hand cut and Lightly battered and fried Onion Rings.

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Our original French Fries.....All By Themselves.

Side Mashed

$2.50

Side Rice and Black Beans

$2.50

Side Slaw

$2.00

Side Veg

$2.50

Large Salad

$4.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Lg Guac

$4.00

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Salsa 12 oz

$8.00

Salsa 8oz

$6.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Merchandise

Snap back hat

Snap back hat

$25.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

V-Neck

$25.00

Crew Neck Sweat Shirt

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Smith St, Woodsville, NH 03785

Directions

