Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Little Havana Restaurant - North Miami

2,202 Reviews

$$

12727 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami, FL 33181

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breaded Chicken Filet
Shredded Beef
Chicken Steak

Today's Special !

Mojito To Go!

Mojito To Go!

$25.00
Havana's Homemade Red Sangria To Go!

Havana's Homemade Red Sangria To Go!

$17.00

Beverages

Jupina

$1.99

Materva

$1.99

Iron Beer

$1.99

Diet Jupina

$1.99

Diet Materva

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.59

Perrier

$1.99

Malta

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranb Juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Mango Juice

$3.49

Guava Juice

$3.49

Milk

$2.69

Milk Choc

$2.89

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Can Pepsi

$1.89

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Can Sprite

$1.89

Appetizers

Taste Of Havana Appetizer

Taste Of Havana Appetizer

$19.99
Chicken Chunks Appetizer

Chicken Chunks Appetizer

$7.49
Pork Chunks Appetizer

Pork Chunks Appetizer

$9.49
Beef Empanada Appetizer

Beef Empanada Appetizer

$2.69
Shrimp In Garlic Sauce Appetizer

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce Appetizer

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

$11.99
Ham Croquette Appetizer

Ham Croquette Appetizer

$1.39
Cuban Tamal With Mojo Appetizer

Cuban Tamal With Mojo Appetizer

$3.99

Tamal With Chorizo Appetizer

$8.99
Plantain Chips Appetizer

Plantain Chips Appetizer

$4.99
Spanish Sausage Appetizer

Spanish Sausage Appetizer

$8.99

Yuca Cheese Bites Appetizer

$7.49
Fried Yuca Appetizer

Fried Yuca Appetizer

$7.49

Tostone H Shrimp Appetizer

$12.99

Tostone H Shredded Beef Appetizer

$10.49

Tostone H Ground Beef Appetizer

$9.49

Tostone H Mixed Beef Appetizer

$9.99

Soup

Cup Chicken Soup

$3.49

Cup Black Bean

$4.29

Cup Lobster Bisque (Friday's Only)

$5.99Out of stock

Cup Of Plantain Soup

$4.49Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Soup

$4.99

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$4.99

Salads

Havana Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Caeser Salad

$5.49

Caeser Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Lettuce And Tomato

$5.49

Tomato

$5.49

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$12.99

Cuban Specials

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Chunks Of Fried Chicken

Chunks Of Fried Chicken

$11.99

Lamb Shank

$15.49
2 Piece Lamb Shank

2 Piece Lamb Shank

$22.99
Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$11.99

Oxtail In Wine Sauce

$23.99

Vaca Frita

$16.99
Palomilla Steak

Palomilla Steak

$17.99
Shredded Beef

Shredded Beef

$15.99
Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$14.99
Pork Chunks

Pork Chunks

$14.99
Mar y tierra Havana

Mar y tierra Havana

$20.99

House Specials

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Cuban Chicken

$14.99
Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$15.99

Chicken Havana Style

$12.99

Little Havana Steak

$24.99
Chicken Churrasco

Chicken Churrasco

$15.99
Chicken Tamarindo

Chicken Tamarindo

$16.99
Pork Tamarindo

Pork Tamarindo

$19.99
Whole Fried Snapper

Whole Fried Snapper

$26.99
Rebozado

Rebozado

$19.99
Relleno

Relleno

$21.99

Side Orders

Maduros

$2.99

French Fries

$3.39
Yuca

Yuca

$3.99

White Rice

$2.59

Moros

$3.29

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99
Tostones

Tostones

$4.29

Mashed Potato

$3.99
Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75
Cilantro Sauce

Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

Bread (6p)

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$2.29

Seafood

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Shrimp And Chicken Combination

$18.99

Shrimp In Garlic Sauce

$17.99
Shrimp Havana

Shrimp Havana

$17.99

Shrimp Creole

$17.99
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Breaded Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Filet Of Fish

$16.99

Fish Fingers

$16.99

Chunks Of Fish In Lobster Sauce

$16.99

Grilled Lobster

$35.99

Grilled Assorted Seafood

$36.99

Lobster Creole

$35.99
Seafood Combo In Creole Sauce

Seafood Combo In Creole Sauce

$36.99
Breaded Fish

Breaded Fish

$16.99

S/F/C Lobster Sauce

$18.99
Fish creole

Fish creole

$16.99

Salmon Filet

$18.99

Snapper Filet

$18.99

Beef

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

10 Oz Sirloin Steak

$25.99Out of stock

Artesian Style Steak

$19.99
Breaded Steak

Breaded Steak

$17.99

Steak Champignon

$18.99

Poultry

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Chicken Tender Filet

$11.99

1/4 Baked Chicken

$10.99
1/2 Baked Chicken

1/2 Baked Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Champignon

$15.99
Chicken Artesian

Chicken Artesian

$17.49
Breaded Chicken Filet

Breaded Chicken Filet

$16.99

Pork

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$14.99

Pork Filet

$17.99

Pork Churrasco

$17.99

Dinners For Two

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Parrillada For Two

$49.99
Five Star Combo For Two

Five Star Combo For Two

$49.99

Vegetarian

Entree comes with rice, beans, and plantains if you would like to substitute a side do so below:

Vegetarian Combination

$12.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Coconut Flan

$4.99

Cheese Flan

$4.99

Guava Cheese Flan

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$4.49

Natilla

$4.29
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$4.99

Crema Catalana

$4.99

5 Star Desserts

$15.99
Flan Trio

Flan Trio

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12727 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181

Directions

Gallery
Little Havana Restaurant image
Little Havana Restaurant image
Little Havana Restaurant image
Little Havana Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatore Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.4 • 1,045
14730 Biscayne Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33181
View restaurantnext
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar - 1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
orange star4.5 • 1,455
1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
View restaurantnext
Nate's Pizza - North Miami, Florida
orange starNo Reviews
3115 NE 163 Rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.0 • 980
5600 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
800 Degrees - Aventura
orange star4.2 • 1,184
2956 NE 199th St Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Serafina-Aventura
orange starNo Reviews
19501 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston