Salad
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Little Honeycomb 540 Lincoln Ave

540 Lincoln Ave

Winnetka, IL 60093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Cobb Salad
Kids Chicken Strips

APPETIZERS

Potato Bites

$12.00

Sliced Fried Potatoes server with Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, and a side of pickled Jalapenos

Guacamole

$14.00

Homemade Guacamole and Salsa with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Baked Spinach & Artichoke dip topped with Parmesan Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips &amp; Salsa

Edamame Hummus

$14.00

Served with Grilled Pita Bread, Carrots, Cucumbers and Celery

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce, Herb Mustard Mayonnaise and Sweet &amp; Sour Sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Breaded Flash Fried Shrimp tossed in Sweet Chili Aioli. Served with Cherry Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce and Sweet Yellow Peppers. Garnished with Sriracha Sauce

Wings

$14.00

Fried Wings with choice of two: Sriracha Bourbon, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, or Thai Served with Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks and Ranch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Sauteed Onion with Chorizo, melted Monterrey Jack and melted Cheddar Cheese Served with Salsa and Homemade Tortilla Chips

Bowl Gumbo

$8.00

Cup Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl Soup of The Day

$8.00

Cup Soup of The Day

$6.00

NACHOS

Layered with Black Beans Shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Jalapenos. All Served with Sides of Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream.

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$16.00

Skirt Steak Nachos

$22.00

Vegetarian Nachos

$14.00

BAKED POTATOES

Cheese Baked Potato

$10.00

Chicken Baked Potato

$13.00

Steak Baked Potato

$16.00

QUESADILLAS

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chorizo & Chihuahua Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

SALADS

Baby Beet Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Roasted Baby Beets, Goat Cheese crumbles, Toasted Almonds and Mandarin Oranges with Balsamic dressing on the side

Bee Shrimp Café Salad

$17.00

Fiesta Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Chicken Milanese Salad

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad No Chicken

$12.00

WRAPS

Baby Beet Wrap

$15.00

Bee Shrimp Café Wrap

$16.00

Fiesta Wrap

$15.00

Cobb Wrap

$15.00

Asian Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Milanese Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

House Wrap

$9.00

SANDWICHES

Burger

$15.00

Half-Pound Homemade Hamburger with cheddar cheese made to order with choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Half-Pound Homemade Lean Ground Turkey with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, and Pepper Jack with a Sweet Chili Aioli

Cali Burger

$17.00

Bun-less Homemade Hamburger served on a Grilled Portobello Mushroom with Guacamole. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and grilled onions

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Breast glazed in Honey Teriyaki with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo and Pickles. On a Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Hand-Pulled Pork topped with our BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche Bun

Little Club

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Thousand Island Dressing, Tomato and Lettuce. Served on Toasted Sourdough Bread

BURRITOS

Steak Burrito

$20.00

Grilled Skirt Steak with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Black Beans, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, and a side of Salsa Rolled in a Flour Tortilla

Blackened Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Blackened Chicken, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice and Lettuce in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream

SLIDERS

Salmon Sliders

$17.00

Three Blackened Salmon Sliders with Bacon, and Guacamole

Sliders

$15.00

ENTREES

Full Slab

$28.00

Half Slab

$18.00

BBQ Half Chicken

$21.00

Slow Roasted Half-Chicken on the Bone with BBQ sauce. Served with two sides

Grecian Half Chicken

$21.00

Prime Skirt Steak

$28.00

Marinated Skirt Steak topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with two sides

Chicken Carbonara

$21.00

Linguine with Sautéed Pearl White Onion, Green Peas and Bacon with Alfredo sauce topped with a Parmesan crusted Chicken Breast

Chicken Limone

$20.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast topped with a light Lemon Sauce. Served with two sides

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Linguini Alfredo and Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Primavera Pasta

$19.00

Spinach Fettuccine tossed in Vodka Marinara sauce with White Pearl Onion, Broccoli, Black Olives, Red and Green Peppers topped with Feta Cheese

Shrimp Diablo Pasta

$22.00

Spinach Fettuccine tossed in Spicy Marinara with Spinach and Red Onion. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese

Salmon

$25.00

Pan Seared Salmon Fillet topped with Sweet and Tangy Chipotle Glazed served with two sides

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Three Lightly Breaded Tilapia Tacos topped with Shredded Cilantro Lime, Cabbage Slaw and Chipotle Aioli. Served with Guacamole and a side of Refried Beans and Spanish Rice

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Three soft Corn Tortillas with Shrimp, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado. Served with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken with sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp with sauteed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Steak with sautéed Green and Red Peppers, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and soft Corn Tortillas.

BBQ Ribs & Roasted Chicken Family Meal for four

$85.00

Whole Roasted Chicken, Full Slab BBQ Ribs, Salad, two sides & complimentary Bottle of Wine.

BBQ Ribs & Seared Salmon Family Meal for Four

$95.00

Full Slab Of BBQ Ribs, Seared Salmon (16oz) Salad, Two sides & Complimentary Bottle Of Wine

BBQ Ribs & Grilled Skirt Steak Family Meal for Four

$95.00

Full Slab Of BBQ Ribs, Grilled Skirt Steak (16oz) Salad, Two Sides & Complimentary Bottle Of Wine

Super Family Meal For 8ppl

$160.00

2 full Slab of BBQ Ribs, Grilled Skirt Steak (16oz) 1 whole Roasted Chicken, Salad, 3 sides of your Choice & Complimentary bottle of Wine

Mexican Style Family Meal for Four

$90.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Kids Marinara Noodles

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Sliders

$10.00

School Kid Meal

SIDES

Baked Beans

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Extra delivery fee

$5.00

DESSERTS

Apple Cinnamon Ice Cream

$5.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

ChocoChip Cookie Dessert

$10.00

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Black Cherry Ice cream

$5.00

Cappuccino Ice Cream

$5.00

ChocoChip Cookie

$3.00

Outside food

$3.00

Outside Food

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

EAT. DRINK. RELAX... Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.

Website

Location

540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, IL 60093

Directions

Gallery
Little Honeycomb image

