Salad
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Little Honeycomb 540 Lincoln Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
EAT. DRINK. RELAX... Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.
Location
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, IL 60093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe - 345 Park Avenue
No Reviews
345 Park Avenue Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurant