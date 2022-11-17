Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

Little Icy’s Luncheonette 18445 Scarsdale St.

review star

No reviews yet

18445 Scarsdale St.

Detroit, MI 48223

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hours of Operation: Thursday: 4PM-8PM (limited farm market menu- see social media for updates) Friday + Saturday 9:30AM-1:45PM Check social media for pop-up events and colabs! PARKSIDE PICK UP: text upon arrival, enjoy the view! LOCAL DELIVERY: limited in house - first come, first serve! *THURSDAYS* OPEN 8AM-7PM Pick up at North West Detroit Farm Market Table ***(onsite @ NRPCH)

Location

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit, MI 48223

Directions

