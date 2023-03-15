Main picView gallery

Little India Heber City

1266 US Route 189

Heber City, UT 84032

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)


APPETIZERS

Vegetable Samosa

$6.95

pastry filled with spiced potatoes, green peas, fried

Onion Bhaji

$6.95

onion slices drenched in chickpea batter,fried

Vegetable Pakora

$6.95

mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried

Assorted Snacks

$12.95

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, chicken pakora, and vegetable pakora

Veg Assorted Snacks

$12.95

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, and vegetable pakora

CHICKEN

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95

tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Chicken Coconut Kurma

$17.95

chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)

$17.95

tandoori chicken cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Chicken Saag

$17.95

chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Mango Chicken

$17.95

chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes

Pineapple Chicken

$17.95

boneless chicken, sautéed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes

Chettinad Kolee

$17.95

South Indian dish cooked with chicken, potatoes, in an onion & pepper based sauce

Chicken Briyani

$17.95

spiced basmati rice blend cooked with chicken, served with raita

Chicken Curry

$17.95

traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & a curry blend

Chicken Mushroom

$17.95

Chicken, mushrooms cooked with spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Chicken & potatoes in tangy, ἀery sauce

LAMB

Lamb Boti Masala

$18.95

tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of on-ions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Lamb Coconut Kurma

$18.95

lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Lamb Saag

$18.95

lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Dhaba Lamb

$18.95

slow cooked lamb with potatoes in a curry base of onions & tomatoes

Rogan Josh

$18.95

lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

lamb & potatoes in tangy, ἀery sauce

Lamb Briyani

$18.95

spiced basmati rice blend cooked with lamb, served with raita

Lamb Curry

$18.95

traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic,ginger,tomatoes and curry spices

Chettinad Lamb

$18.95

south India preparation of lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic,ginger,tomatoes & spices

Lamb Makhani(Butter Lamb)

$18.95

tandoori lamb cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Lamb Mushroom

$18.95

Lamb, mushrooms, and green peas cooked with spices

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Masala

$19.95

shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Shrimp Coconut Kurma

$19.95

shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes, & coconut milk

Shrimp Saag

$19.95

shrimp cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Pineapple Shrimp

$19.95

shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes, & coconut cream

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & a curry blend

Shrimp Makhani

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.95

Shrimp & potatoes in tangy, ἀery sauce

Chettinad Shrimp

$19.95

South Indian dish cooked with shrimp, potatoes, in an onion & pepper based sauce

Shrimp Briyani

$19.95

spiced basmati rice blend cooked with shrimp, served with raita

VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

Vegetable Masala

$16.95

mixed vegetables cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Vegetable Coconut Kurma

$16.95

mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices

Paneer Masala

$17.95

house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in a cream sauce

Saag Paneer

$16.95

house-made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices

Channa Masala

$14.95

garbanzo beans cooked in an onion & tomatoes & spices

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$14.95

mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes

Coconut Tofu

$14.95

tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk

Punjabi Daal

$14.95

lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Yellow Daal

$14.95

whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

potatoes and caulifower cooked with spices

Mattar Mushroom

$14.95

mushrooms and green peas cooked with spices

Bhindi Allo

$14.95

okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices

Vegetable Briyani

$16.95

spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, served with raita

Baygan Bharta

$14.95

smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices

Little India Mushroom

$16.95

royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions & tomatoes

Malai Kofta

$16.95

vegetable balls cooked in a cashew and cream sauce with onions & tomatoes

Paneer Makhani

$17.95

Homemade cheese cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Saag Aloo

$14.95

Potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices

Mattar Paneer

$16.95

Chana Saag

$14.95

garbanzo beans, spinach, cream & ground spices

Vegetable Makhani

$16.95

SAUCE

Masala Sauce

$12.95

base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Coconut Kurma Sauce

$12.95

curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Makhani Sauce

$12.95

butter base of onions & tomatoes

Curry Sauce

$12.95

onions, tomatoes & a curry blend

Vindaloo Sauce

$12.95

tangy, ἀery sauce

INDIAN FLAT BREADS

Plain Naan

$2.95

flatbread baked in a tandoor

Garlic Naan

$3.50

flatbread spotted with garlic & cilantro, baked in tandoor

Onion Naan

$4.50

flatbread with seasoned onions and baked in tandoor

Peshawari Naan

$5.95

flatbread stuffed with mix of coconut, raisin & cashew, baked in tandoor

Butter Naan

$3.50

Butter Garlic Naan

$4.00

Tandoori Roti

$2.95

whole wheat flatbread, baked in tandoor

Butter Roti

$3.50

Chana Roti

$5.95

special Gluten free bread made with chickpea flour and spices

TANDOORI DISHES

Chicken Tandoori

$18.95

boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt & spices

Little India Paneer

$18.95

homemade cheese marinated in spices

Shrimp Tandoori

$21.95

jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices

SOUPS

Saag Shorba

$3.95

a concoction of spinach, onions, tomatoes & cream

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Basmati Rice

$3.95

steamed fragrant long grain rice

Cucumber Raita

$2.95

a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber & spices

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Green Salad

$6.95

cucumber, red onions, carrot, green chilies & spices

Lime Slices

Mint Chutney

$1.95

Tamarind Chutney

$1.95

Mango Chutney

$2.95

Mix Pickle

$1.95

Onion Salad

$1.95

bed of spiced onions & hot peppers

Papadam

$2.95

lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper & cumin

Extra Rice

$2.95

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$5.95

sweet drink blended with mangoes & yogurt

Strawberry Lassi

$5.95

sweet drink blended with strawberries & yogurt

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

sweet drink blended with rose water & yogurt

Little India Lime

$3.95

Sweet handcrafed lime juice blended with club soda & spices

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Coke,Diet Coke,Coke Zero, Lemonade,Dr. Pepper, Sprite

Bottled Water

$2.95

still or sparkling

Herbal Tea

$2.95

green tea

Indian Chai (Tea)

$2.95

special tea boiled with milk & spices

Indian Coffee

$3.00

Indian coffee grounds seeped in hot milk

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$3.95

O’douls

Green Tea

$2.95

DESSERTS

Mango Ice Cream

$5.95

homemade ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream

Pistachio Kulfi

$5.95

homemade ice cream with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream

Kheer

$4.95

cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts and golden raisins

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

a light pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

1266 US Route 189, Heber City, UT 84032

